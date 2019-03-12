Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Queens Men and Women Lead Scored D2 Psych Sheets

With D2 nationals rapidly approaching it’s time to get an idea of what to expect at the meet. The psych sheets were recently released. Scoring those out should give some idea of what is likely to happen. The psychs don’t include diving (310 total points for each gender), but should provide a decent baseline for pre meet expectations.

Women

The Queens women look like they are in a solid position to defend their title. They enter with 638.5 points on the scored psych sheet, over 200 points more than next best Drury who have 438. Drury are them selves head and sholders above the not Queens teams.

Tampa are nearly 200 behind with 250.5. 3rd place is about the highest place that could plausibly change hands. Nova Southeastern (220.5) and UC San Diego (217.5) are within striking distance of Tampa.

Queens have 34 individuals seeded in the top 16, 14 better than Drury’s 20. Tampa appears to have a depth advantage in the race for 3rd with 15 top 16 seeded swimmers, better than Nova and San Diego’s 10.

Bailee Nunn of Drury is the only swimmer with 4 top seeds. Polina Lapshina of Queens has the next best seeded point total with 77. All seeded individual point totals are in the tables below.

Men

The Queens men enter with an even more dominating lead than the Queens women. They have 557 seeded points, 260 more than next best Delta State (297).

The real race is for second a large number of teams could jump up the standings and take it from Delta State. Grand Valley (245.5), Wayne State (223), and McKendree (216) are the next seeds by psych points.

Queens lead the way with 31 individuals seeded in the top 16. Grand Valley and Delta State are next best with 15. Lurking in the battle for 2nd is Indy with 14.

No men’s swimmers hold 4 top seeds. Queen’s Marius Kusch has the most seeded individual points with 76. His teammate Alexander Kunert is next best with 69, followed by Giulio Brugnoni of Delta State with 56.

Women Team Psych Points

Psych Points Individual Relay Top 16 Ranked Individual Swims
Queens NC 638.5 444.5 194 34
Drury 438 278 160 20
TAMPA 250.5 96.5 154 15
Nova S’eastern 220.5 124.5 96 10
UCSD 217.5 61.5 156 10
Lindenwood 173 89 84 9
Delta State 170 78 92 10
NMU 139.5 81.5 58 8
Wingate 133 53 80 7
Wayne State 117 37 80 5
Oklahoma Baptist 117 67 50 7
Indy 107.5 49.5 58 8
West Chester 89.5 63.5 26 9
West Florida 88 23 65 3
Grand Valley 85 75 10 7
St. Cloud St.-W 74 32 42 3
WSCU 72 72 0 5
Northern State 70 70 0 4
Sioux Falls 68 52 16 5
Simon Fraser 62.5 26.5 36 4
Florida Southern 51 45 6 4
Bellarmine 44 22 22 3
Mines 35 35 0 3
MSU Mankato 35 29 6 2
Carson-Newman 30 18 12 2
Fresno Pacific 27 27 0 2
Lynn 21 17 4 3
Colorado Mesa 20 6 14 2
Truman St. 17 17 0 2
McKendree 15 13 2 3
Saint Leo 14 1 13 1
Azusa Pacific 13 13 0 1
Bridgeport 13 13 0 1
MSU-Moorhead 9 9 0 1
Rollins 8 8 0 1
Findlay 8 0 8 0
LIU Post 5.5 5.5 0 2
Florida Tech 4 4 0 1
Bloomsburg 3 3 0 2
Alaska Fairbanks 3 3 0 1
Hillsdale 3 3 0 1
Augustana 2 2 0 1
UMary 1.5 1.5 0 1
Edinboro 1 1 0 1
CSU East Bay 0 0 0 0
Bentley 0 0 0 0
Concordia Irvine 0 0 0 0
IUP 0 0 0 0
Saint Rose 0 0 0 0
Lewis 0 0 0 0
Saginaw Valley 0 0 0 0
SHIP 0 0 0 0

Women’s Individual Psych Points

Name Year School Individual Psych Points Event 1 Event 1 Rank Event 2 Event 2 Rank Event 3 Event 3 Rank Event 4 Event 4 Rank
Nunn, Bailee JR Drury 80 200 IM 1 100 Fly 1 100 Breast 1 200 Breast 1
Lapshina, Polina JR Queens NC 77 50 Free 1 100 Fly 2 100 Back 1 100 Free 1
Kastigar, Hannah SR Northern State 70 200 IM 2 400 IM 1 200 Fly 2 200 Breast 3
Bains, Francesca SO Queens NC 67 1000 Free 3 400 IM 8 500 Free 1 1650 Free 1
Sundstedt, Emma SO Nova S’eastern 65 1000 Free 1 200 Free 7 500 Free 2 1650 Free 3
Yarnell, Miranda SR WSCU 63 50 Free 3 100 Fly 5 200 Free 3 100 Free 2
Helm, Rachel JR NMU 56 200 IM 5 100 Fly 8 100 Back 4 200 Back 3
Sopp, Tori FR Drury 53 200 IM 3 400 IM 2 200 Fly 1 200 Back 29
de Rijcke, Simone SR Lindenwood 52 1000 Free 12 200 Free 1 500 Free 5 1650 Free 6
Goebel, Melina JR Grand Valley 50 1000 Free 5 200 Free 6 500 Free 7 1650 Free 8
Maslova, Aleksandra FR Nova S’eastern 44 200 IM 7 400 IM 3 200 Fly 3 200 Breast 38
Moore, Katherine SR Florida Southern 39 1000 Free 9 200 Free 4 500 Free 4 1650 Free 30
Wright, Georgia JR West Chester 38 1000 Free 4 500 Free 11 1650 Free 2 200 Back 18
Dahlgren, Erica JR Drury 38 1000 Free 13 200 Free 11 500 Free 3 1650 Free 7
Reamy, Sarah JR Queens NC 37 1000 Free 2 500 Free 12 1650 Free 4
Baker, Alexandria SO Queens NC 37 200 IM 6 200 Free 5 100 Back 26 100 Free 8
Wood, Mia JR Mines 35 1000 Free 6 200 Free 22 500 Free 6 1650 Free 9
Lorda, Josephina SR Queens NC 35 200 IM 13 200 Free 2 500 Free 9 100 Free 12
Gichard, Bobbi FR Queens NC 34 100 Back 5 200 Back 1
Wright, Cassandra SO Sioux Falls 33 50 Free 8 100 Back 3 200 Back 11
Fonville, Victoria JR Oklahoma Baptist 32 50 Free 2 100 Breast 21 100 Free 4
DaCruz, Georgia JR Queens NC 31 200 IM 8 100 Fly 3 200 Fly 13 100 Free 25
Sherwood, Courtney FR TAMPA 31 200 IM 25 400 IM 10 200 Fly 6 200 Back 8
Prayson, Michelle SR Queens NC 31 50 Free 22 100 Breast 2 200 Breast 5
Borgenheimer, Lily SO MSU Mankato 29 200 IM 24 100 Breast 7 200 Breast 2
Marginean, Emily SR Wayne State 29 200 IM 28 400 IM 4 500 Free 10 200 Back 10
Pareja, Laura FR Drury 29 50 Free 33 100 Back 2 200 Back 7
Reuter, Tina FR UCSD 28 200 IM 4 400 IM 6 100 Free 21 200 Back 21
Van Jaarsveld, Marizel SO Oklahoma Baptist 28 200 IM 11 400 IM 11 200 Fly 8 200 Back 12
Preusse, Yasmin FR Drury 28 50 Free 4 200 Free 25 100 Free 6
Tovstogan, Olga JR Fresno Pacific 27 200 IM 18 200 Free 45 100 Breast 5 200 Breast 6
Turner, Jacqueline FR Delta State 27 100 Fly 7 200 Free 21 200 Fly 4 100 Free 32
Weber, Allison FR Drury 26 1000 Free 7 200 Free 42 500 Free 18 1650 Free 5
Massaro, Rachel SO Queens NC 26 50 Free 56 100 Fly 27 100 Back 6 200 Back 6
Miram, Anna FR Wingate 25 200 IM 35 400 IM 16 100 Back 9 200 Back 4
Maznytska, Vladyslava SO Queens NC 25 100 Back 8 200 Back 5
Hellenschmidt, Jana FR Lindenwood 24 1000 Free 17 400 IM 7 500 Free 8 1650 Free 16
Cross, Rebecca FR Drury 24 200 IM 10 400 IM 5 200 Fly 14 200 Breast 30
Rizzetto, Ester FR West Florida 23 50 Free 15 100 Fly 10 500 Free 41 100 Free 5
Van Loock, Hana SO TAMPA 23 50 Free 30 200 Free 10 100 Back 33 100 Free 3
Soulas, Lena SO NMU 21 50 Free 38 200 Free 8 500 Free 52 100 Free 9
Street, Mckenzie SR TAMPA 20 200 IM 15 100 Fly 13 100 Breast 8 200 Breast 14
Gehrke, Chelsea JR St. Cloud St.-W 20 50 Free 5 100 Fly 21 100 Free 10
Johnson, Ella FR Sioux Falls 19 100 Fly 12 200 Fly 5
Postma, Lisa SR Carson-Newman 18 50 Free 10 200 Free 40 100 Free 7
Jouisse, Caroline SR Delta State 17 1000 Free 8 400 IM 28 500 Free 15 1650 Free 13
Hughes, Sarah SR Lynn 17 200 IM 14 400 IM 9 100 Breast 18 200 Breast 12
Galluzzo, Natalie SO Truman St. 17 200 IM 25\ 100 Breast 4 200 Breast 15
Skoric, Edda JR Indy 17 50 Free 53 100 Back 18 200 Back 2
Noren, Sophia SO Bellarmine 16 100 Breast 3 200 Breast 35
Nissen, Anne-sofie SO Wingate 15 200 IM 34 100 Breast 11 200 Breast 9
Sharkey, Kaleigh SO Simon Fraser 15 50 Free 28 100 Fly 4 200 Fly 27 100 Free 36
Atkinson, Sarah SO Queens NC 15 400 IM 29 100 Breast 27 200 Breast 4
Laurich, Samantha FR Grand Valley 14 200 IM 20 400 IM 15 100 Breast 28 200 Breast 7
Dobson, Kyrie SR Queens NC 13.5 50 Free 5 100 Free 17
Carozza, Ann FR West Chester 13.5 50 Free 19 100 Fly 11 200 Fly 16 100 Free 11
Agger, Kaitlyn FR Wingate 13 1000 Free 10 500 Free 24 1650 Free 11
Lavoie, Madison FR Delta State 13 200 IM 17 400 IM 38 100 Breast 9 200 Breast 13
Poo-Cheong, Elodie SR Azusa Pacific 13 200 IM 42 100 Fly 6 200 Fly 17 100 Free 34
Rezhilo, Maria FR Bridgeport 13 50 Free 43 100 Breast 6 100 Free 30 200 Breast 21
Borrowdale, Chelsea SO Delta State 12 200 IM 22 400 IM 12 100 Breast 33 200 Breast 10
Murray, Darian JR Indy 12 200 IM 32 100 Fly 28 200 Fly 7
Thompson, Jennifer SR St. Cloud St.-W 12 50 Free 7 100 Free 23
Beeksma, Frouke FR Queens NC 12 50 Free 31 100 Back 7 200 Back 28
Hoag, Celia SR Grand Valley 11 100 Breast 30 200 Breast 8
Boardman, Laura SO Indy 10 1000 Free 14 200 Free 47 500 Free 36 1650 Free 10
Bazarova, Elizaveta FR TAMPA 9.5 50 Free 32 200 Free 15 100 Breast 12 100 Free 14
Tobin, Jessie SO TAMPA 9 1000 Free 11 400 IM 37 500 Free 30 1650 Free 14
Gassen, Kaylee JR Nova S’eastern 9 200 IM 9 100 Fly 36 100 Breast 22 200 Breast 20
McCarthy, Julia SO West Chester 9 200 IM 12 200 Free 19 500 Free 13 1650 Free 28
Anderson, Breah JR MSU-Moorhead 9 50 Free 9
Martelli, Lucia SO Delta State 9 50 Free 36 100 Fly 9 100 Back 21 100 Free 42
Kunka, Kamila JR Lindenwood 9 50 Free 41 200 Free 9 100 Free 19
Tice, Savannah SO WSCU 9 100 Back 23 200 Back 9
Votava, Kirsten FR Indy 8 50 Free 10 100 Free 15
Olivieri, Beatriz FR Rollins 8 100 Fly 24 200 Free 38 200 Fly 9
Sananikone, Victoria SO McKendree 8 200 Fly 9
Gibson, Jessie JR Simon Fraser 7.5 100 Fly 15 100 Back 25 200 Fly 11 100 Free 51
Cifuentes, Juliana JR Oklahoma Baptist 7 200 IM 36 400 IM 33 100 Breast 10 200 Breast 19
Michalski, Ashlen JR Wayne State 7 200 Free 31 100 Back 10 200 Back 17
Walker, Rachel FR Bellarmine 6 1000 Free 16 200 Free 24 500 Free 29 1650 Free 12
Miles, Brittney FR UCSD 6 50 Free 10 200 Free 41 100 Back 32 200 Back 30
Forbord, Sierra SO Colorado Mesa 6 50 Free 28 200 Free 12 100 Free 16
Parks, Olivia FR UCSD 6 50 Free 45 100 Back 11 100 Free 53
Franke, Ciara SO UCSD 6 50 Free 46 200 Free 14 500 Free 14 100 Free 50
Degrace, Haley SR Florida Southern 6 100 Breast 29 200 Breast 11
Fuller, Karis SR LIU Post 5.5 200 IM 38 100 Back 14 200 Back 14
Rey, Sydney JR McKendree 5 50 Free 47 100 Back 16 200 Back 13
Clark, Lindsay SO UCSD 5 200 Fly 12
Johns, Jenna SO Nova S’eastern 4.5 50 Free 34 100 Fly 35 100 Back 12 100 Free 27
Phillips, Jordan FR UCSD 4.5 100 Fly 25 100 Back 12
Waddell, Megan JR TAMPA 4 50 Free 13 100 Free 24
Hargadon, Alexis FR UCSD 4 50 Free 22 200 Free 50 100 Free 13
Whelan, Sara SR Simon Fraser 4 50 Free 52 200 Free 13 500 Free 42 100 Free 33
Brennan, Savannah SO Florida Tech 4 400 IM 13 500 Free 31 200 Breast 32
Quinn, Shelby SR Lindenwood 4 100 Breast 13 200 Breast 33
Cubbler, Rebecca JR Bloomsburg 3 1000 Free 15 500 Free 16 1650 Free 22 100 Free 48
Burns, Megan SR West Chester 3 200 IM 30 400 IM 14
Dollmayer, Wanda SO Queens NC 3 50 Free 14 200 Free 36 100 Free 29
Bygdnes, Oda SO Alaska Fairbanks 3 100 Fly 14
Ellingson, Anika SR Hillsdale 3 100 Breast 14 200 Breast 37
Caylor, Krystal SO Indy 2.5 200 IM 16 200 Free 15 100 Free 28
Kilburn, Regan SR NMU 2.5 50 Free 55 100 Back 14 200 Back 27
Beagle, Taylor SO Augustana 2 1000 Free 32 500 Free 48 1650 Free 15
Murphy, Grace SO UCSD 2 50 Free 18 100 Breast 15 100 Free 39 200 Breast 17
Oster, Caroline SR Nova S’eastern 2 50 Free 44 100 Fly 34 200 Fly 15 100 Free 31
Saunders, Savanna SR NMU 2 200 Back 15
Zajdzinski, Abigail SO UMary 1.5 100 Fly 15
Kopacko, Katelyn JR Edinboro 1 50 Free 16
Stewart, Courtney JR Queens NC 1 50 Free 24 100 Back 29 200 Back 16
Koh, Jia Yi SO Wayne State 1 100 Breast 16 100 Free 35
Majszutowicz, Paulina SO Saint Leo 1 100 Breast 26 200 Breast 16
Roderweis, Luisa FR Fresno Pacific 0 1000 Free 18 400 IM 30 500 Free 22
Hallden, Louise FR Wingate 0 1000 Free 19 200 Free 37 500 Free 20 1650 Free 23
Whitney, Ellie FR UCSD 0 1000 Free 20 500 Free 45
Blaauw, Hayley SR Queens NC 0 1000 Free 21 400 IM 26 500 Free 43 200 Breast 25
O’Neill, Emma JR West Chester 0 1000 Free 22 400 IM 18 500 Free 17 1650 Free 29
Dean, Ellie SR Wayne State 0 1000 Free 23 500 Free 44 1650 Free 18
Rhodes, Sierra SR Delta State 0 1000 Free 24 500 Free 37 1650 Free 21
Arnold, Melanie JR Indy 0 1000 Free 25 200 Free 48 500 Free 46 1650 Free 24
Fischer, Morgan SR Lindenwood 0 1000 Free 26 200 Free 27 500 Free 18 1650 Free 19
Murillo, Victoria FR UMary 0 1000 Free 27 200 Free 26 500 Free 35 100 Free 52
Moore, Maureen SO TAMPA 0 1000 Free 28 200 Free 30 500 Free 27
Ritchey, Kaitlyn JR UCSD 0 1000 Free 29 500 Free 50 1650 Free 26
Willis, Sydney FR Rollins 0 1000 Free 30 200 Free 46 500 Free 23 1650 Free 27
Eickert, Reagan SR UCSD 0 1000 Free 31 200 Free 29 500 Free 25 1650 Free 20
Wayment, Peyton SO CSU East Bay 0 1000 Free 33 500 Free 40 1650 Free 25
Galea Berraud, Berraud, SR Lynn 0 1000 Free 34 500 Free 49 1650 Free 17
Olvet, Kristen JR Simon Fraser 0 1000 Free 35 200 Free 28 500 Free 21 1650 Free 31
Lombardi, Ali SR TAMPA 0 1000 Free 36 200 Breast 18
Svisco, Katherine JR Wayne State 0 200 IM 19 100 Back 28 200 Breast 31
Ginn, Meredith FR Carson-Newman 0 200 IM 21 400 IM 19 200 Breast 36
Hoener, Maike SO Wingate 0 200 IM 23 100 Fly 33 100 Breast 17 200 Breast 26
Zubero, Elizabeth JR Nova S’eastern 0 200 IM 27 100 Fly 22
Aringsmann, Sara SO Wingate 0 200 IM 29 400 IM 35 100 Breast 25 200 Breast 29
Shatskikh, Alexandra FR Indy 0 200 IM 31 400 IM 20 200 Free 43 500 Free 33
Jefferies, Danielle SR Colorado Mesa 0 200 IM 33 100 Fly 18 200 Fly 20
Kaduboski, Kate SR Bentley 0 200 IM 37 400 IM 21
Deibel, Lara SR Grand Valley 0 200 IM 39 400 IM 24 100 Breast 32 100 Free 56
Tennant, Kayla FR Queens NC 0 200 IM 40 100 Fly 30 200 Fly 24
Sutton, Erin SR Lindenwood 0 200 IM 41 400 IM 17 500 Free 38
Cederholm, Hanna JR Findlay 0 200 IM 43 100 Breast 23 200 Breast 28
Lantz, Mikaela JR West Chester 0 50 Free 17 100 Free 45
Rios, Amanda JR UCSD 0 50 Free 19
Knier, Margaret JR MSU Mankato 0 50 Free 19 100 Free 37
Winnett, Lexie SO Lindenwood 0 50 Free 24 100 Fly 31 100 Breast 20 200 Breast 22
Stiegal, Amanda SR Findlay 0 50 Free 26 100 Free 47
Culp, Ellyse SR Carson-Newman 0 50 Free 27 100 Fly 23 100 Free 44
Bueno Estrada, Lezlie SR Wayne State 0 50 Free 35 100 Free 22
Klinger, Allie JR CSU East Bay 0 50 Free 36 100 Fly 29 100 Free 18
Clark, Isabelle FR Indy 0 50 Free 39 100 Back 17 100 Free 54
Madsen, Maria SR Wingate 0 50 Free 40 200 Free 34 100 Free 19
Martinez, Mercedes SR Grand Valley 0 50 Free 41 100 Fly 20 200 Fly 29 100 Free 40
McFarland, Christina FR Findlay 0 50 Free 48 100 Back 24 100 Free 55
Byrd, Madelyn FR Delta State 0 50 Free 49 100 Back 27 200 Fly 28 200 Back 25
Thomas, Katelyn FR Concordia Irvine 0 50 Free 50 100 Back 22
Smith, Nicole SR IUP 0 50 Free 51 200 Free 18 500 Free 32 100 Free 38
Batsel, Celina SR Delta State 0 50 Free 54 200 Free 23 500 Free 47 100 Free 42
Wallen, Malin JR Florida Southern 0 400 IM 22 100 Free 49
Lawrance, Erin SO Simon Fraser 0 400 IM 23 200 Free 32 500 Free 51 200 Fly 25
Khacha, Samar SO Lynn 0 400 IM 25
Jensen, Cecilie SO Carson-Newman 0 400 IM 27 200 Fly 21
Payton, Grace SO Colorado Mesa 0 400 IM 31 200 Back 22
Sturman, Ashley SR Drury 0 400 IM 32 200 Fly 26
Wood, Danielle JR Indy 0 400 IM 34 500 Free 39 200 Back 23
Knippenberg, Charlotte JR Wingate 0 400 IM 35 200 Fly 22
Lambert, Emily SR UCSD 0 100 Fly 17
Williams, Daphne JR Mines 0 100 Fly 19
Oca, Anja FR TAMPA 0 100 Fly 26 200 Breast 33
Mikesell, Paige FR IUP 0 100 Fly 32 200 Free 49 200 Fly 19
Van Loock, Hanna SR Wingate 0 200 Free 17 100 Free 46
Reinertsen, Karianne FR Drury 0 200 Free 20 500 Free 34 1650 Free 32
De Boers, Anna FR Queens NC 0 200 Free 33 100 Free 26
Odorici, Leticia JR Wingate 0 200 Free 35 500 Free 26 100 Free 41
Quaglia, Colleen SO Saint Rose 0 200 Free 39 500 Free 28 200 Fly 23
Palczynski, Stephanie SO Lewis 0 200 Free 44 100 Back 30 200 Back 19
Hulley, Pia SR West Florida 0 100 Back 19 200 Back 23
Smylek, Karolina FR Lynn 0 100 Back 20 200 Back 20
Thielen, Amanda SR Saginaw Valley 0 100 Back 31 200 Back 26
Friel, Caily JR Nova S’eastern 0 100 Breast 18 200 Breast 27
Johnson, Mary JR SHIP 0 100 Breast 24 200 Breast 23
Mikesell, Claire JR IUP 0 100 Breast 31 200 Breast 24
Horsman, Victoria SR TAMPA 0 200 Fly 18

Men Team Psych Points

Psych Points Individual Relay Top 16 Ranked Individual Swims
Queens NC 557 357 200 31
Delta State 297 179 118 15
Grand Valley 245.5 145.5 100 15
Wayne State 223 115 108 12
McKendree 216 102 114 10
Missouri S & T 208.5 100.5 108 12
TAMPA 197.5 101.5 96 10
Indy 196.5 136.5 60 14
Lindenwood 193 103 90 11
UCSD 172.5 46.5 126 10
Florida Southern 172 104 68 10
Nova S’eastern 151 73 78 9
Simon Fraser 130 100 30 10
Wingate 97 39 58 5
Emmanuel 96 66 30 6
Colorado Mesa 80.5 52.5 28 7
Drury 75.5 39.5 36 5
Saint Leo 66 66 0 4
Florida Tech 62 50 12 3
Carson-Newman 61 27 34 5
NMU 58.5 48.5 10 5
Oklahoma Baptist 45 9 36 1
Henderson St. 40 32 8 4
Fresno Pacific 25.5 23.5 2 3
Bridgeport 17 17 0 2
Bellarmine 13 13 0 1
Missouri S & & 12 12 0 1
Southern Conn 6 6 0 1
Truman St. 3 3 0 1
West Chester 2.5 2.5 0 1
Concordia Irvine 0 0 0 0
Rollins 0 0 0 0
Bloomsburg 0 0 0 0
Gannon 0 0 0 0
Ouachita 0 0 0 0

Men Individual Psych Points

Name Year School Individual Psych Points Event 1 Event 1 Rank Event 2 Event 2 Rank Event 3 Event 3 Rank Event 4 Event 4 Rank
Kusch, Marius SR Queens NC 76 200 IM 1 100 Fly 1 100 Back 3 100 Free 1
Kunert, Alexander FR Queens NC 69 1000 Free 1 200 Free 1 200 Fly 1 100 Free 9
Brugnoni, Giulio SO Delta State 56 50 Free 5 100 Fly 7 100 Back 1 200 Back 8
Rosipal, Adam SO Indy 51 1000 Free 5 200 Free 33 500 Free 2 1650 Free 1
Shalamon, Harry JR Grand Valley 51 200 IM 6 100 Fly 16 100 Back 2 200 Back 1
Rocha Furtado, Victor SR Florida Tech 50 50 Free 1 100 Fly 5 100 Free 3
Sobers, Alex JR Emmanuel 49 200 Free 2 500 Free 1 100 Free 7
Skinner, Alexander SO McKendree 47 50 Free 3 200 Free 5 100 Free 2
Holmes, Matthew SR Florida Southern 44 200 IM 2 400 IM 1 100 Breast 19 200 Breast 10
Erwee, Luke FR Queens NC 41 1000 Free 6 400 IM 28 500 Free 6 1650 Free 4
Fava, Emanuel FR Delta State 41 200 IM 4 100 Fly 24 100 Back 7 200 Back 5
Delkeskamp, Jan FR Queens NC 40 200 IM 9 400 IM 11 100 Breast 8 200 Breast 4
Hene, Luke JR TAMPA 39.5 200 IM 3 100 Fly 7 100 Back 18 200 Back 7
Sawicki, Nathan SR Delta State 36 1000 Free 2 500 Free 14 1650 Free 3
Dahrendorff, Henrik JR Saint Leo 35 100 Breast 4 200 Breast 1
Palazzo, Sasha JR Wayne State 34 50 Free 23 100 Breast 1 100 Free 30 200 Breast 5
Mosic, Alen SO Queens NC 33 200 IM 28 200 Free 3 100 Back 23 200 Back 2
Viazzo, Giacomo JR Wingate 33 200 IM 29 100 Breast 3 200 Breast 2
Winnett, Justin SR Lindenwood 33 50 Free 38 100 Breast 2 200 Breast 3
Rafaj, Matija JR Saint Leo 31 1000 Free 3 200 Free 27 500 Free 4 1650 Free 33
VanderHelm, Adrian SR Simon Fraser 31 200 IM 31 400 IM 4 500 Free 3 100 Free 26
Taske, Aaron JR Missouri S & T 30 1000 Free 10 100 Fly 20 200 Fly 8 1650 Free 7
Souza, Gabriel SR Grand Valley 30 50 Free 2 100 Fly 6 100 Back 28 100 Free 37
Poulsen, Magnus JR Nova S’eastern 30 100 Fly 3 200 Fly 5
Hamill, Mackenzie SR Simon Fraser 28 1000 Free 20 200 Free 38 500 Free 5 1650 Free 5
Bundzis, Renars SR NMU 28 100 Back 6 200 Back 4
Lijoi, Vincent JR Nova S’eastern 27 1000 Free 4 200 Free 39 500 Free 7 1650 Free 23
Ribeiro, Joao JR Wayne State 27 200 IM 8 400 IM 3 200 Fly 27 200 Breast 20
Bighetti, Nathan FR Henderson St. 27 200 IM 13 400 IM 25 100 Back 10 200 Back 3
Saunders, Brett JR TAMPA 26 200 IM 9 400 IM 2 200 Back 16 200 Breast 17
Sydorchenko, Dmytro JR Queens NC 25 50 Free 7 100 Back 21 100 Free 6
Leseure, Thomas JR Indy 24 100 Breast 6 200 Breast 8
Codo Berti, Rodrigo SR Indy 23.5 200 IM 7 100 Back 12 200 Back 10
Baslakov, Iskender SO Fresno Pacific 23.5 50 Free 14 100 Back 4 100 Free 11
Semochkin, Pavel JR Drury 22.5 200 IM 27 100 Fly 2 100 Back 19 100 Breast 11
Daily, Spencer FR UCSD 22 50 Free 10 100 Fly 4 100 Free 24
de Oliveira, Leonardo JR Wayne State 21 1000 Free 7 400 IM 27 500 Free 33 1650 Free 9
Lopez, Matias SO Florida Southern 21 200 IM 17 400 IM 7 100 Back 26 200 Back 9
Bjanason, Throstur SO McKendree 20 1000 Free 19 200 Free 42 500 Free 10 1650 Free 6
Heck, Brody JR Queens NC 20 50 Free 11 200 Free 32 100 Free 4
Meyer, Morgan SR Missouri S & T 20 50 Free 26 100 Fly 10 200 Free 7 100 Free 16
Drobnych, Dmytro SR Wayne State 19 100 Fly 22 100 Back 5 200 Back 12
Valedon, Brian JR TAMPA 18 1000 Free 16 400 IM 30 200 Fly 2 1650 Free 28
Linder, Zachary SO Lindenwood 18 50 Free 30 200 Free 13 100 Free 5
Hegazy, Mohamed FR Queens NC 17 1000 Free 12 400 IM 13 500 Free 15 1650 Free 11
Samuelsen, Tim JR Missouri S & T 17 1000 Free 21 500 Free 30 1650 Free 2
Howell, Caleb JR Carson-Newman 16 200 IM 12 400 IM 10 200 Breast 13
Vasquez, Cristian SR Lindenwood 16 200 IM 23 400 IM 6 200 Fly 14 1650 Free 30
Saura Armengol, Oscar SO Grand Valley 16 50 Free 46 100 Fly 9 200 Fly 10 100 Free 35
Terres Illescas, Pedro JR Colorado Mesa 16 100 Fly 27 200 Fly 3 200 Back 26
Betts, Christopher JR Missouri S & T 15 50 Free 4 100 Free 29
Cook-Weeks, Skyler FR Queens NC 15 50 Free 8 200 Free 12 500 Free 29 200 Back 32
Bracco, Federico FR Delta State 15 100 Fly 18 200 Fly 4
Simonetti, Luca JR McKendree 15 200 Free 4 100 Free 35
Liske, Cody SO Indy 14 1000 Free 8 500 Free 28 1650 Free 14
Leonard, Ryan SR NMU 14 200 IM 5 400 IM 22 200 Fly 29 200 Back 20
Pucarevic, Matija SO McKendree 14 50 Free 11 100 Fly 15 100 Free 10
Zuchowicz, Jan SO Indy 14 50 Free 44 100 Breast 5
Hernandez, Rolando JR Simon Fraser 14 400 IM 5 200 Free 34 500 Free 22 200 Back 27
Mikalauskas, Marius SR Grand Valley 14 100 Breast 16 200 Breast 6
Walling, Benjamin SR Grand Valley 13.5 50 Free 5 200 Free 41 100 Free 26
Planinc, Luka SR Florida Southern 13 1000 Free 15 200 Free 17 500 Free 8 1650 Free 17
Huffman, Thomas FR Missouri S & T 13 200 IM 16 400 IM 14 200 Fly 24 200 Breast 9
Newton, Cameron SR TAMPA 13 200 IM 19 50 Free 24 200 Free 6 100 Free 23
Leger, Baptiste SO Queens NC 13 200 IM 25 100 Back 20 200 Back 6
Sims, Matthew FR Bellarmine 13 400 IM 26 200 Fly 6 1650 Free 32
Cury, Arthur FR Colorado Mesa 12 200 IM 14 200 Free 9 200 Fly 28 100 Free 33
Seo, Young Tae SR Drury 12 200 IM 18 400 IM 18 100 Breast 22 200 Breast 7
Santos, Joao SO Emmanuel 12 50 Free 11 100 Breast 10 100 Free 25
Bernotti, Miguel SO Florida Southern 12 100 Fly 35 200 Fly 7
FLORES, Marco FR Missouri S & & 12 50 Free 41 100 Breast 7
Rau, Torsten SO Colorado Mesa 11 1000 Free 13 500 Free 18 1650 Free 10 200 Back 29
Regalado Santiago, Angel SO Lindenwood 11 1000 Free 17 200 Free 43 500 Free 23 1650 Free 8
Gagne, Collyn FR Simon Fraser 11 200 IM 34 400 IM 8 1650 Free 31 200 Back 25
Schirru, Mattia SR Delta State 11 50 Free 22 200 Free 18 100 Free 8
Campbell, Nico SR Florida Southern 11 50 Free 35 200 Free 8 100 Free 19
Du Plessis, Wilmar SR Bridgeport 11 100 Back 8 200 Back 23
Minano, Zander Jake FR Colorado Mesa 10 50 Free 8
Maly, Michael JR Delta State 9 1000 Free 9 200 Free 27 500 Free 25 1650 Free 25
Lee, Gabriel SR Simon Fraser 9 200 IM 20 100 Fly 25 200 Fly 9 200 Back 36
Hawkins, Keegan FR Grand Valley 9 200 IM 33 400 IM 9 100 Breast 27 200 Breast 25
Molina, Robinson SO Oklahoma Baptist 9 200 Free 23 100 Back 9 100 Free 17 200 Back 31
George, Matthew FR Carson-Newman 9 200 Free 31 500 Free 9 200 Fly 22 200 Back 30
Eekhof, Maxime JR Lindenwood 9 100 Breast 9 200 Breast 23
Goodyear, Jesse FR Grand Valley 8 1000 Free 14 500 Free 27 1650 Free 12
Dawson, Alec SO Nova S’eastern 7 50 Free 25 200 Free 10 500 Free 34 100 Free 21
Kurakin, Ivan FR UCSD 7 200 Free 19 500 Free 12 200 Back 15
Budai, Lajos JR NMU 6.5 50 Free 31 200 Free 21 100 Back 12 100 Free 15
Hanzal, Jan FR Lindenwood 6 1000 Free 11 400 IM 19 200 Fly 19 1650 Free 24
Hren, Erik JR Bridgeport 6 1000 Free 23 200 Free 26 500 Free 11 1650 Free 20
Quigley, Kian SR Lindenwood 6 200 IM 11 100 Fly 19 200 Fly 21
Mueller, Franz SO Wayne State 6 50 Free 28 200 Free 25 100 Back 11 200 Back 22
Zavaneli, Guilherme SR Indy 6 50 Free 37 200 Free 11 100 Free 22
Olsen, Rasmus SR Wayne State 6 100 Fly 11 200 Fly 17
Laporte, Leonardo JR Southern Conn 6 100 Fly 33 200 Fly 11
Buijs, Daniel SR McKendree 6 100 Back 25 200 Back 11
Ragonesi, Savio SO Delta State 6 100 Breast 25 200 Breast 11
Umrysh, Joshua SO Missouri S & T 5.5 100 Breast 11
Brettmann, Samuel SO Nova S’eastern 5 1000 Free 25 400 IM 12 500 Free 35 1650 Free 27
Rezashki, Matey SO Delta State 5 200 IM 24 400 IM 23 1650 Free 35 200 Breast 12
Rosa, Thiago SO Emmanuel 5 50 Free 29 200 Free 45 100 Back 22 100 Free 12
Richardson, Andre JR TAMPA 5 100 Fly 12 200 Fly 30
Chaves, Leonardo SO Henderson St. 5 100 Fly 31 200 Fly 12
Bartels, Moritz SO Grand Valley 4 1000 Free 26 1650 Free 13
Milin, Antonio FR Indy 4 200 IM 15 100 Breast 23 200 Breast 15
Rodriguez, Andrew FR Drury 4 200 IM 26 400 IM 29 200 Back 13
Jacob, Daniel SO Lindenwood 4 50 Free 39 200 Free 30 100 Free 13
Knox, William SR UCSD 4 100 Fly 13 200 Fly 26
Fuller, Mathew FR Simon Fraser 4 200 Free 20 500 Free 13 100 Free 42
Kosylo, Nazarii JR Wingate 4 200 Fly 13
Elgayar, Mahmoud FR Colorado Mesa 3.5 200 IM 35 100 Breast 13 200 Breast 24
Wihanto, William SR UCSD 3.5 100 Breast 13
Tse, Garrett SR UCSD 3 200 IM 22 50 Free 43 100 Fly 17 200 Breast 14
Heveroh, Samuel SR Truman St. 3 50 Free 21 200 Free 14 100 Breast 24 100 Free 28
Dyck, Brandon SO Florida Southern 3 50 Free 27 100 Fly 32 100 Back 14 200 Back 19
James, Tyler SO UCSD 3 50 Free 31 100 Back 24 100 Free 32 200 Back 14
Regent, Vince JR Queens NC 3 50 Free 36 200 Free 44 100 Free 14
Stam, Ruben FR Queens NC 3 50 Free 42 100 Fly 14 200 Fly 25
Mackevicius, Pijus SR West Chester 2.5 50 Free 14 200 Free 29 100 Free 34
Woinoski, Andrew JR Simon Fraser 2 1000 Free 27 400 IM 24 500 Free 24 1650 Free 15
Xella, Alessandro FR Nova S’eastern 2 200 IM 32 400 IM 15 200 Back 34
Hughes, Seth SR Carson-Newman 2 50 Free 33 100 Back 15
Hauss, Graham SO UCSD 2 200 Free 15 500 Free 20 100 Free 41
Chin, Edgar JR UCSD 2 100 Breast 15 200 Breast 26
Jurman, Jasper JR Queens NC 2 200 Fly 15
Ahmed, Ahmed JR Wayne State 1 1000 Free 30 200 Free 23 500 Free 16 200 Breast 19
Woinoski, Tim SR Simon Fraser 1 1000 Free 31 500 Free 36 1650 Free 16
Hohm, Spencer FR Nova S’eastern 1 200 IM 36 400 IM 16 200 Back 33
Katulski, Ryan JR Wayne State 1 50 Free 16 100 Free 31
Carlson, Caleb FR Drury 1 50 Free 39 100 Breast 17 200 Breast 16
Martin, Niklas SR Wingate 1 100 Fly 23 100 Back 16 200 Fly 23 200 Back 35
Masiero, Matteo SO Nova S’eastern 1 100 Fly 29 200 Fly 16
Queiss, Lennart SR Wingate 1 200 Free 16 100 Free 39
Figueiredo, Marcelo SR Carson-Newman 0 1000 Free 18 200 Free 37 500 Free 17 1650 Free 21
Sundberg, Max FR Wingate 0 1000 Free 22 200 Free 35 500 Free 19 1650 Free 18
Daniel, Matthew FR Saint Leo 0 1000 Free 24 200 Fly 18 1650 Free 26
Kelly, Brian SR Bridgeport 0 1000 Free 28 500 Free 32 1650 Free 22
Benjamin, Kyle FR Concordia Irvine 0 1000 Free 29 400 IM 20 500 Free 31 1650 Free 19
Reuter, Zack SO UCSD 0 1000 Free 32 400 IM 17 500 Free 26 1650 Free 29
Webb, Isaak JR Lindenwood 0 200 IM 20 100 Fly 26 100 Breast 28 200 Breast 22
Chen, Haoning JR Lindenwood 0 200 IM 30 200 Free 22 100 Breast 26 200 Breast 18
Norcini, Alex SO Rollins 0 200 IM 37 400 IM 21 500 Free 37 1650 Free 36
Belolipetskiy, Dmitry JR Fresno Pacific 0 50 Free 17 100 Fly 34 100 Free 20
Dix, Kyle JR Bloomsburg 0 50 Free 17 100 Fly 28 100 Free 38
James, Aaron JR TAMPA 0 50 Free 19 100 Free 40
Huber, Christian FR Rollins 0 50 Free 20 200 Free 40 100 Free 18
Rossi, Emanuele SR Florida Tech 0 50 Free 33 100 Back 17 200 Back 24
FLORES, Marco FR Missouri S & T 0 50 Free 41 100 Breast 7
Benedict, Brent JR Gannon 0 50 Free 45 100 Fly 21 100 Free 43 200 Back 28
Zapata, Felipe SR Oklahoma Baptist 0 100 Fly 30 200 Back 17
Stoddard, Mitchell FR UCSD 0 200 Free 36 500 Free 21 1650 Free 34
Cole, Jayden SO Simon Fraser 0 100 Back 27 200 Back 21
Rust, Dain JR Florida Tech 0 100 Breast 18
Gayuk, Danyyil SO Delta State 0 100 Breast 20
Klemm, Cory SR Nova S’eastern 0 100 Breast 21
Miranda, David SR NMU 0 200 Fly 20
Podguzov, Alexander SR Ouachita 0 200 Back 18
Herrera, Arnoldo SR NMU 0 200 Breast 21

