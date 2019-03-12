Queens Men and Women Lead Scored D2 Psych Sheets

With D2 nationals rapidly approaching it’s time to get an idea of what to expect at the meet. The psych sheets were recently released. Scoring those out should give some idea of what is likely to happen. The psychs don’t include diving (310 total points for each gender), but should provide a decent baseline for pre meet expectations.
Women
The Queens women look like they are in a solid position to defend their title. They enter with 638.5 points on the scored psych sheet, over 200 points more than next best Drury who have 438. Drury are them selves head and sholders above the not Queens teams.
Tampa are nearly 200 behind with 250.5. 3rd place is about the highest place that could plausibly change hands. Nova Southeastern (220.5) and UC San Diego (217.5) are within striking distance of Tampa.
Queens have 34 individuals seeded in the top 16, 14 better than Drury’s 20. Tampa appears to have a depth advantage in the race for 3rd with 15 top 16 seeded swimmers, better than Nova and San Diego’s 10.
Bailee Nunn of Drury is the only swimmer with 4 top seeds. Polina Lapshina of Queens has the next best seeded point total with 77. All seeded individual point totals are in the tables below.
Men
The Queens men enter with an even more dominating lead than the Queens women. They have 557 seeded points, 260 more than next best Delta State (297).
The real race is for second a large number of teams could jump up the standings and take it from Delta State. Grand Valley (245.5), Wayne State (223), and McKendree (216) are the next seeds by psych points.
Queens lead the way with 31 individuals seeded in the top 16. Grand Valley and Delta State are next best with 15. Lurking in the battle for 2nd is Indy with 14.
No men’s swimmers hold 4 top seeds. Queen’s Marius Kusch has the most seeded individual points with 76. His teammate Alexander Kunert is next best with 69, followed by Giulio Brugnoni of Delta State with 56.
Women Team Psych Points
|Psych Points
|Individual
|Relay
|Top 16 Ranked Individual Swims
|Queens NC
|638.5
|444.5
|194
|34
|Drury
|438
|278
|160
|20
|TAMPA
|250.5
|96.5
|154
|15
|Nova S’eastern
|220.5
|124.5
|96
|10
|UCSD
|217.5
|61.5
|156
|10
|Lindenwood
|173
|89
|84
|9
|Delta State
|170
|78
|92
|10
|NMU
|139.5
|81.5
|58
|8
|Wingate
|133
|53
|80
|7
|Wayne State
|117
|37
|80
|5
|Oklahoma Baptist
|117
|67
|50
|7
|Indy
|107.5
|49.5
|58
|8
|West Chester
|89.5
|63.5
|26
|9
|West Florida
|88
|23
|65
|3
|Grand Valley
|85
|75
|10
|7
|St. Cloud St.-W
|74
|32
|42
|3
|WSCU
|72
|72
|0
|5
|Northern State
|70
|70
|0
|4
|Sioux Falls
|68
|52
|16
|5
|Simon Fraser
|62.5
|26.5
|36
|4
|Florida Southern
|51
|45
|6
|4
|Bellarmine
|44
|22
|22
|3
|Mines
|35
|35
|0
|3
|MSU Mankato
|35
|29
|6
|2
|Carson-Newman
|30
|18
|12
|2
|Fresno Pacific
|27
|27
|0
|2
|Lynn
|21
|17
|4
|3
|Colorado Mesa
|20
|6
|14
|2
|Truman St.
|17
|17
|0
|2
|McKendree
|15
|13
|2
|3
|Saint Leo
|14
|1
|13
|1
|Azusa Pacific
|13
|13
|0
|1
|Bridgeport
|13
|13
|0
|1
|MSU-Moorhead
|9
|9
|0
|1
|Rollins
|8
|8
|0
|1
|Findlay
|8
|0
|8
|0
|LIU Post
|5.5
|5.5
|0
|2
|Florida Tech
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Bloomsburg
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Alaska Fairbanks
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Hillsdale
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Augustana
|2
|2
|0
|1
|UMary
|1.5
|1.5
|0
|1
|Edinboro
|1
|1
|0
|1
|CSU East Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bentley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Concordia Irvine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IUP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saint Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saginaw Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SHIP
|0
|0
|0
|0
Women’s Individual Psych Points
|Name
|Year
|School
|Individual Psych Points
|Event 1
|Event 1 Rank
|Event 2
|Event 2 Rank
|Event 3
|Event 3 Rank
|Event 4
|Event 4 Rank
|Nunn, Bailee
|JR
|Drury
|80
|200 IM
|1
|100 Fly
|1
|100 Breast
|1
|200 Breast
|1
|Lapshina, Polina
|JR
|Queens NC
|77
|50 Free
|1
|100 Fly
|2
|100 Back
|1
|100 Free
|1
|Kastigar, Hannah
|SR
|Northern State
|70
|200 IM
|2
|400 IM
|1
|200 Fly
|2
|200 Breast
|3
|Bains, Francesca
|SO
|Queens NC
|67
|1000 Free
|3
|400 IM
|8
|500 Free
|1
|1650 Free
|1
|Sundstedt, Emma
|SO
|Nova S’eastern
|65
|1000 Free
|1
|200 Free
|7
|500 Free
|2
|1650 Free
|3
|Yarnell, Miranda
|SR
|WSCU
|63
|50 Free
|3
|100 Fly
|5
|200 Free
|3
|100 Free
|2
|Helm, Rachel
|JR
|NMU
|56
|200 IM
|5
|100 Fly
|8
|100 Back
|4
|200 Back
|3
|Sopp, Tori
|FR
|Drury
|53
|200 IM
|3
|400 IM
|2
|200 Fly
|1
|200 Back
|29
|de Rijcke, Simone
|SR
|Lindenwood
|52
|1000 Free
|12
|200 Free
|1
|500 Free
|5
|1650 Free
|6
|Goebel, Melina
|JR
|Grand Valley
|50
|1000 Free
|5
|200 Free
|6
|500 Free
|7
|1650 Free
|8
|Maslova, Aleksandra
|FR
|Nova S’eastern
|44
|200 IM
|7
|400 IM
|3
|200 Fly
|3
|200 Breast
|38
|Moore, Katherine
|SR
|Florida Southern
|39
|1000 Free
|9
|200 Free
|4
|500 Free
|4
|1650 Free
|30
|Wright, Georgia
|JR
|West Chester
|38
|1000 Free
|4
|500 Free
|11
|1650 Free
|2
|200 Back
|18
|Dahlgren, Erica
|JR
|Drury
|38
|1000 Free
|13
|200 Free
|11
|500 Free
|3
|1650 Free
|7
|Reamy, Sarah
|JR
|Queens NC
|37
|1000 Free
|2
|500 Free
|12
|1650 Free
|4
|Baker, Alexandria
|SO
|Queens NC
|37
|200 IM
|6
|200 Free
|5
|100 Back
|26
|100 Free
|8
|Wood, Mia
|JR
|Mines
|35
|1000 Free
|6
|200 Free
|22
|500 Free
|6
|1650 Free
|9
|Lorda, Josephina
|SR
|Queens NC
|35
|200 IM
|13
|200 Free
|2
|500 Free
|9
|100 Free
|12
|Gichard, Bobbi
|FR
|Queens NC
|34
|100 Back
|5
|200 Back
|1
|Wright, Cassandra
|SO
|Sioux Falls
|33
|50 Free
|8
|100 Back
|3
|200 Back
|11
|Fonville, Victoria
|JR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|32
|50 Free
|2
|100 Breast
|21
|100 Free
|4
|DaCruz, Georgia
|JR
|Queens NC
|31
|200 IM
|8
|100 Fly
|3
|200 Fly
|13
|100 Free
|25
|Sherwood, Courtney
|FR
|TAMPA
|31
|200 IM
|25
|400 IM
|10
|200 Fly
|6
|200 Back
|8
|Prayson, Michelle
|SR
|Queens NC
|31
|50 Free
|22
|100 Breast
|2
|200 Breast
|5
|Borgenheimer, Lily
|SO
|MSU Mankato
|29
|200 IM
|24
|100 Breast
|7
|200 Breast
|2
|Marginean, Emily
|SR
|Wayne State
|29
|200 IM
|28
|400 IM
|4
|500 Free
|10
|200 Back
|10
|Pareja, Laura
|FR
|Drury
|29
|50 Free
|33
|100 Back
|2
|200 Back
|7
|Reuter, Tina
|FR
|UCSD
|28
|200 IM
|4
|400 IM
|6
|100 Free
|21
|200 Back
|21
|Van Jaarsveld, Marizel
|SO
|Oklahoma Baptist
|28
|200 IM
|11
|400 IM
|11
|200 Fly
|8
|200 Back
|12
|Preusse, Yasmin
|FR
|Drury
|28
|50 Free
|4
|200 Free
|25
|100 Free
|6
|Tovstogan, Olga
|JR
|Fresno Pacific
|27
|200 IM
|18
|200 Free
|45
|100 Breast
|5
|200 Breast
|6
|Turner, Jacqueline
|FR
|Delta State
|27
|100 Fly
|7
|200 Free
|21
|200 Fly
|4
|100 Free
|32
|Weber, Allison
|FR
|Drury
|26
|1000 Free
|7
|200 Free
|42
|500 Free
|18
|1650 Free
|5
|Massaro, Rachel
|SO
|Queens NC
|26
|50 Free
|56
|100 Fly
|27
|100 Back
|6
|200 Back
|6
|Miram, Anna
|FR
|Wingate
|25
|200 IM
|35
|400 IM
|16
|100 Back
|9
|200 Back
|4
|Maznytska, Vladyslava
|SO
|Queens NC
|25
|100 Back
|8
|200 Back
|5
|Hellenschmidt, Jana
|FR
|Lindenwood
|24
|1000 Free
|17
|400 IM
|7
|500 Free
|8
|1650 Free
|16
|Cross, Rebecca
|FR
|Drury
|24
|200 IM
|10
|400 IM
|5
|200 Fly
|14
|200 Breast
|30
|Rizzetto, Ester
|FR
|West Florida
|23
|50 Free
|15
|100 Fly
|10
|500 Free
|41
|100 Free
|5
|Van Loock, Hana
|SO
|TAMPA
|23
|50 Free
|30
|200 Free
|10
|100 Back
|33
|100 Free
|3
|Soulas, Lena
|SO
|NMU
|21
|50 Free
|38
|200 Free
|8
|500 Free
|52
|100 Free
|9
|Street, Mckenzie
|SR
|TAMPA
|20
|200 IM
|15
|100 Fly
|13
|100 Breast
|8
|200 Breast
|14
|Gehrke, Chelsea
|JR
|St. Cloud St.-W
|20
|50 Free
|5
|100 Fly
|21
|100 Free
|10
|Johnson, Ella
|FR
|Sioux Falls
|19
|100 Fly
|12
|200 Fly
|5
|Postma, Lisa
|SR
|Carson-Newman
|18
|50 Free
|10
|200 Free
|40
|100 Free
|7
|Jouisse, Caroline
|SR
|Delta State
|17
|1000 Free
|8
|400 IM
|28
|500 Free
|15
|1650 Free
|13
|Hughes, Sarah
|SR
|Lynn
|17
|200 IM
|14
|400 IM
|9
|100 Breast
|18
|200 Breast
|12
|Galluzzo, Natalie
|SO
|Truman St.
|17
|200 IM
|25\
|100 Breast
|4
|200 Breast
|15
|Skoric, Edda
|JR
|Indy
|17
|50 Free
|53
|100 Back
|18
|200 Back
|2
|Noren, Sophia
|SO
|Bellarmine
|16
|100 Breast
|3
|200 Breast
|35
|Nissen, Anne-sofie
|SO
|Wingate
|15
|200 IM
|34
|100 Breast
|11
|200 Breast
|9
|Sharkey, Kaleigh
|SO
|Simon Fraser
|15
|50 Free
|28
|100 Fly
|4
|200 Fly
|27
|100 Free
|36
|Atkinson, Sarah
|SO
|Queens NC
|15
|400 IM
|29
|100 Breast
|27
|200 Breast
|4
|Laurich, Samantha
|FR
|Grand Valley
|14
|200 IM
|20
|400 IM
|15
|100 Breast
|28
|200 Breast
|7
|Dobson, Kyrie
|SR
|Queens NC
|13.5
|50 Free
|5
|100 Free
|17
|Carozza, Ann
|FR
|West Chester
|13.5
|50 Free
|19
|100 Fly
|11
|200 Fly
|16
|100 Free
|11
|Agger, Kaitlyn
|FR
|Wingate
|13
|1000 Free
|10
|500 Free
|24
|1650 Free
|11
|Lavoie, Madison
|FR
|Delta State
|13
|200 IM
|17
|400 IM
|38
|100 Breast
|9
|200 Breast
|13
|Poo-Cheong, Elodie
|SR
|Azusa Pacific
|13
|200 IM
|42
|100 Fly
|6
|200 Fly
|17
|100 Free
|34
|Rezhilo, Maria
|FR
|Bridgeport
|13
|50 Free
|43
|100 Breast
|6
|100 Free
|30
|200 Breast
|21
|Borrowdale, Chelsea
|SO
|Delta State
|12
|200 IM
|22
|400 IM
|12
|100 Breast
|33
|200 Breast
|10
|Murray, Darian
|JR
|Indy
|12
|200 IM
|32
|100 Fly
|28
|200 Fly
|7
|Thompson, Jennifer
|SR
|St. Cloud St.-W
|12
|50 Free
|7
|100 Free
|23
|Beeksma, Frouke
|FR
|Queens NC
|12
|50 Free
|31
|100 Back
|7
|200 Back
|28
|Hoag, Celia
|SR
|Grand Valley
|11
|100 Breast
|30
|200 Breast
|8
|Boardman, Laura
|SO
|Indy
|10
|1000 Free
|14
|200 Free
|47
|500 Free
|36
|1650 Free
|10
|Bazarova, Elizaveta
|FR
|TAMPA
|9.5
|50 Free
|32
|200 Free
|15
|100 Breast
|12
|100 Free
|14
|Tobin, Jessie
|SO
|TAMPA
|9
|1000 Free
|11
|400 IM
|37
|500 Free
|30
|1650 Free
|14
|Gassen, Kaylee
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|9
|200 IM
|9
|100 Fly
|36
|100 Breast
|22
|200 Breast
|20
|McCarthy, Julia
|SO
|West Chester
|9
|200 IM
|12
|200 Free
|19
|500 Free
|13
|1650 Free
|28
|Anderson, Breah
|JR
|MSU-Moorhead
|9
|50 Free
|9
|Martelli, Lucia
|SO
|Delta State
|9
|50 Free
|36
|100 Fly
|9
|100 Back
|21
|100 Free
|42
|Kunka, Kamila
|JR
|Lindenwood
|9
|50 Free
|41
|200 Free
|9
|100 Free
|19
|Tice, Savannah
|SO
|WSCU
|9
|100 Back
|23
|200 Back
|9
|Votava, Kirsten
|FR
|Indy
|8
|50 Free
|10
|100 Free
|15
|Olivieri, Beatriz
|FR
|Rollins
|8
|100 Fly
|24
|200 Free
|38
|200 Fly
|9
|Sananikone, Victoria
|SO
|McKendree
|8
|200 Fly
|9
|Gibson, Jessie
|JR
|Simon Fraser
|7.5
|100 Fly
|15
|100 Back
|25
|200 Fly
|11
|100 Free
|51
|Cifuentes, Juliana
|JR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|7
|200 IM
|36
|400 IM
|33
|100 Breast
|10
|200 Breast
|19
|Michalski, Ashlen
|JR
|Wayne State
|7
|200 Free
|31
|100 Back
|10
|200 Back
|17
|Walker, Rachel
|FR
|Bellarmine
|6
|1000 Free
|16
|200 Free
|24
|500 Free
|29
|1650 Free
|12
|Miles, Brittney
|FR
|UCSD
|6
|50 Free
|10
|200 Free
|41
|100 Back
|32
|200 Back
|30
|Forbord, Sierra
|SO
|Colorado Mesa
|6
|50 Free
|28
|200 Free
|12
|100 Free
|16
|Parks, Olivia
|FR
|UCSD
|6
|50 Free
|45
|100 Back
|11
|100 Free
|53
|Franke, Ciara
|SO
|UCSD
|6
|50 Free
|46
|200 Free
|14
|500 Free
|14
|100 Free
|50
|Degrace, Haley
|SR
|Florida Southern
|6
|100 Breast
|29
|200 Breast
|11
|Fuller, Karis
|SR
|LIU Post
|5.5
|200 IM
|38
|100 Back
|14
|200 Back
|14
|Rey, Sydney
|JR
|McKendree
|5
|50 Free
|47
|100 Back
|16
|200 Back
|13
|Clark, Lindsay
|SO
|UCSD
|5
|200 Fly
|12
|Johns, Jenna
|SO
|Nova S’eastern
|4.5
|50 Free
|34
|100 Fly
|35
|100 Back
|12
|100 Free
|27
|Phillips, Jordan
|FR
|UCSD
|4.5
|100 Fly
|25
|100 Back
|12
|Waddell, Megan
|JR
|TAMPA
|4
|50 Free
|13
|100 Free
|24
|Hargadon, Alexis
|FR
|UCSD
|4
|50 Free
|22
|200 Free
|50
|100 Free
|13
|Whelan, Sara
|SR
|Simon Fraser
|4
|50 Free
|52
|200 Free
|13
|500 Free
|42
|100 Free
|33
|Brennan, Savannah
|SO
|Florida Tech
|4
|400 IM
|13
|500 Free
|31
|200 Breast
|32
|Quinn, Shelby
|SR
|Lindenwood
|4
|100 Breast
|13
|200 Breast
|33
|Cubbler, Rebecca
|JR
|Bloomsburg
|3
|1000 Free
|15
|500 Free
|16
|1650 Free
|22
|100 Free
|48
|Burns, Megan
|SR
|West Chester
|3
|200 IM
|30
|400 IM
|14
|Dollmayer, Wanda
|SO
|Queens NC
|3
|50 Free
|14
|200 Free
|36
|100 Free
|29
|Bygdnes, Oda
|SO
|Alaska Fairbanks
|3
|100 Fly
|14
|Ellingson, Anika
|SR
|Hillsdale
|3
|100 Breast
|14
|200 Breast
|37
|Caylor, Krystal
|SO
|Indy
|2.5
|200 IM
|16
|200 Free
|15
|100 Free
|28
|Kilburn, Regan
|SR
|NMU
|2.5
|50 Free
|55
|100 Back
|14
|200 Back
|27
|Beagle, Taylor
|SO
|Augustana
|2
|1000 Free
|32
|500 Free
|48
|1650 Free
|15
|Murphy, Grace
|SO
|UCSD
|2
|50 Free
|18
|100 Breast
|15
|100 Free
|39
|200 Breast
|17
|Oster, Caroline
|SR
|Nova S’eastern
|2
|50 Free
|44
|100 Fly
|34
|200 Fly
|15
|100 Free
|31
|Saunders, Savanna
|SR
|NMU
|2
|200 Back
|15
|Zajdzinski, Abigail
|SO
|UMary
|1.5
|100 Fly
|15
|Kopacko, Katelyn
|JR
|Edinboro
|1
|50 Free
|16
|Stewart, Courtney
|JR
|Queens NC
|1
|50 Free
|24
|100 Back
|29
|200 Back
|16
|Koh, Jia Yi
|SO
|Wayne State
|1
|100 Breast
|16
|100 Free
|35
|Majszutowicz, Paulina
|SO
|Saint Leo
|1
|100 Breast
|26
|200 Breast
|16
|Roderweis, Luisa
|FR
|Fresno Pacific
|0
|1000 Free
|18
|400 IM
|30
|500 Free
|22
|Hallden, Louise
|FR
|Wingate
|0
|1000 Free
|19
|200 Free
|37
|500 Free
|20
|1650 Free
|23
|Whitney, Ellie
|FR
|UCSD
|0
|1000 Free
|20
|500 Free
|45
|Blaauw, Hayley
|SR
|Queens NC
|0
|1000 Free
|21
|400 IM
|26
|500 Free
|43
|200 Breast
|25
|O’Neill, Emma
|JR
|West Chester
|0
|1000 Free
|22
|400 IM
|18
|500 Free
|17
|1650 Free
|29
|Dean, Ellie
|SR
|Wayne State
|0
|1000 Free
|23
|500 Free
|44
|1650 Free
|18
|Rhodes, Sierra
|SR
|Delta State
|0
|1000 Free
|24
|500 Free
|37
|1650 Free
|21
|Arnold, Melanie
|JR
|Indy
|0
|1000 Free
|25
|200 Free
|48
|500 Free
|46
|1650 Free
|24
|Fischer, Morgan
|SR
|Lindenwood
|0
|1000 Free
|26
|200 Free
|27
|500 Free
|18
|1650 Free
|19
|Murillo, Victoria
|FR
|UMary
|0
|1000 Free
|27
|200 Free
|26
|500 Free
|35
|100 Free
|52
|Moore, Maureen
|SO
|TAMPA
|0
|1000 Free
|28
|200 Free
|30
|500 Free
|27
|Ritchey, Kaitlyn
|JR
|UCSD
|0
|1000 Free
|29
|500 Free
|50
|1650 Free
|26
|Willis, Sydney
|FR
|Rollins
|0
|1000 Free
|30
|200 Free
|46
|500 Free
|23
|1650 Free
|27
|Eickert, Reagan
|SR
|UCSD
|0
|1000 Free
|31
|200 Free
|29
|500 Free
|25
|1650 Free
|20
|Wayment, Peyton
|SO
|CSU East Bay
|0
|1000 Free
|33
|500 Free
|40
|1650 Free
|25
|Galea Berraud, Berraud,
|SR
|Lynn
|0
|1000 Free
|34
|500 Free
|49
|1650 Free
|17
|Olvet, Kristen
|JR
|Simon Fraser
|0
|1000 Free
|35
|200 Free
|28
|500 Free
|21
|1650 Free
|31
|Lombardi, Ali
|SR
|TAMPA
|0
|1000 Free
|36
|200 Breast
|18
|Svisco, Katherine
|JR
|Wayne State
|0
|200 IM
|19
|100 Back
|28
|200 Breast
|31
|Ginn, Meredith
|FR
|Carson-Newman
|0
|200 IM
|21
|400 IM
|19
|200 Breast
|36
|Hoener, Maike
|SO
|Wingate
|0
|200 IM
|23
|100 Fly
|33
|100 Breast
|17
|200 Breast
|26
|Zubero, Elizabeth
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|0
|200 IM
|27
|100 Fly
|22
|Aringsmann, Sara
|SO
|Wingate
|0
|200 IM
|29
|400 IM
|35
|100 Breast
|25
|200 Breast
|29
|Shatskikh, Alexandra
|FR
|Indy
|0
|200 IM
|31
|400 IM
|20
|200 Free
|43
|500 Free
|33
|Jefferies, Danielle
|SR
|Colorado Mesa
|0
|200 IM
|33
|100 Fly
|18
|200 Fly
|20
|Kaduboski, Kate
|SR
|Bentley
|0
|200 IM
|37
|400 IM
|21
|Deibel, Lara
|SR
|Grand Valley
|0
|200 IM
|39
|400 IM
|24
|100 Breast
|32
|100 Free
|56
|Tennant, Kayla
|FR
|Queens NC
|0
|200 IM
|40
|100 Fly
|30
|200 Fly
|24
|Sutton, Erin
|SR
|Lindenwood
|0
|200 IM
|41
|400 IM
|17
|500 Free
|38
|Cederholm, Hanna
|JR
|Findlay
|0
|200 IM
|43
|100 Breast
|23
|200 Breast
|28
|Lantz, Mikaela
|JR
|West Chester
|0
|50 Free
|17
|100 Free
|45
|Rios, Amanda
|JR
|UCSD
|0
|50 Free
|19
|Knier, Margaret
|JR
|MSU Mankato
|0
|50 Free
|19
|100 Free
|37
|Winnett, Lexie
|SO
|Lindenwood
|0
|50 Free
|24
|100 Fly
|31
|100 Breast
|20
|200 Breast
|22
|Stiegal, Amanda
|SR
|Findlay
|0
|50 Free
|26
|100 Free
|47
|Culp, Ellyse
|SR
|Carson-Newman
|0
|50 Free
|27
|100 Fly
|23
|100 Free
|44
|Bueno Estrada, Lezlie
|SR
|Wayne State
|0
|50 Free
|35
|100 Free
|22
|Klinger, Allie
|JR
|CSU East Bay
|0
|50 Free
|36
|100 Fly
|29
|100 Free
|18
|Clark, Isabelle
|FR
|Indy
|0
|50 Free
|39
|100 Back
|17
|100 Free
|54
|Madsen, Maria
|SR
|Wingate
|0
|50 Free
|40
|200 Free
|34
|100 Free
|19
|Martinez, Mercedes
|SR
|Grand Valley
|0
|50 Free
|41
|100 Fly
|20
|200 Fly
|29
|100 Free
|40
|McFarland, Christina
|FR
|Findlay
|0
|50 Free
|48
|100 Back
|24
|100 Free
|55
|Byrd, Madelyn
|FR
|Delta State
|0
|50 Free
|49
|100 Back
|27
|200 Fly
|28
|200 Back
|25
|Thomas, Katelyn
|FR
|Concordia Irvine
|0
|50 Free
|50
|100 Back
|22
|Smith, Nicole
|SR
|IUP
|0
|50 Free
|51
|200 Free
|18
|500 Free
|32
|100 Free
|38
|Batsel, Celina
|SR
|Delta State
|0
|50 Free
|54
|200 Free
|23
|500 Free
|47
|100 Free
|42
|Wallen, Malin
|JR
|Florida Southern
|0
|400 IM
|22
|100 Free
|49
|Lawrance, Erin
|SO
|Simon Fraser
|0
|400 IM
|23
|200 Free
|32
|500 Free
|51
|200 Fly
|25
|Khacha, Samar
|SO
|Lynn
|0
|400 IM
|25
|Jensen, Cecilie
|SO
|Carson-Newman
|0
|400 IM
|27
|200 Fly
|21
|Payton, Grace
|SO
|Colorado Mesa
|0
|400 IM
|31
|200 Back
|22
|Sturman, Ashley
|SR
|Drury
|0
|400 IM
|32
|200 Fly
|26
|Wood, Danielle
|JR
|Indy
|0
|400 IM
|34
|500 Free
|39
|200 Back
|23
|Knippenberg, Charlotte
|JR
|Wingate
|0
|400 IM
|35
|200 Fly
|22
|Lambert, Emily
|SR
|UCSD
|0
|100 Fly
|17
|Williams, Daphne
|JR
|Mines
|0
|100 Fly
|19
|Oca, Anja
|FR
|TAMPA
|0
|100 Fly
|26
|200 Breast
|33
|Mikesell, Paige
|FR
|IUP
|0
|100 Fly
|32
|200 Free
|49
|200 Fly
|19
|Van Loock, Hanna
|SR
|Wingate
|0
|200 Free
|17
|100 Free
|46
|Reinertsen, Karianne
|FR
|Drury
|0
|200 Free
|20
|500 Free
|34
|1650 Free
|32
|De Boers, Anna
|FR
|Queens NC
|0
|200 Free
|33
|100 Free
|26
|Odorici, Leticia
|JR
|Wingate
|0
|200 Free
|35
|500 Free
|26
|100 Free
|41
|Quaglia, Colleen
|SO
|Saint Rose
|0
|200 Free
|39
|500 Free
|28
|200 Fly
|23
|Palczynski, Stephanie
|SO
|Lewis
|0
|200 Free
|44
|100 Back
|30
|200 Back
|19
|Hulley, Pia
|SR
|West Florida
|0
|100 Back
|19
|200 Back
|23
|Smylek, Karolina
|FR
|Lynn
|0
|100 Back
|20
|200 Back
|20
|Thielen, Amanda
|SR
|Saginaw Valley
|0
|100 Back
|31
|200 Back
|26
|Friel, Caily
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|0
|100 Breast
|18
|200 Breast
|27
|Johnson, Mary
|JR
|SHIP
|0
|100 Breast
|24
|200 Breast
|23
|Mikesell, Claire
|JR
|IUP
|0
|100 Breast
|31
|200 Breast
|24
|Horsman, Victoria
|SR
|TAMPA
|0
|200 Fly
|18
Men Team Psych Points
|Psych Points
|Individual
|Relay
|Top 16 Ranked Individual Swims
|Queens NC
|557
|357
|200
|31
|Delta State
|297
|179
|118
|15
|Grand Valley
|245.5
|145.5
|100
|15
|Wayne State
|223
|115
|108
|12
|McKendree
|216
|102
|114
|10
|Missouri S & T
|208.5
|100.5
|108
|12
|TAMPA
|197.5
|101.5
|96
|10
|Indy
|196.5
|136.5
|60
|14
|Lindenwood
|193
|103
|90
|11
|UCSD
|172.5
|46.5
|126
|10
|Florida Southern
|172
|104
|68
|10
|Nova S’eastern
|151
|73
|78
|9
|Simon Fraser
|130
|100
|30
|10
|Wingate
|97
|39
|58
|5
|Emmanuel
|96
|66
|30
|6
|Colorado Mesa
|80.5
|52.5
|28
|7
|Drury
|75.5
|39.5
|36
|5
|Saint Leo
|66
|66
|0
|4
|Florida Tech
|62
|50
|12
|3
|Carson-Newman
|61
|27
|34
|5
|NMU
|58.5
|48.5
|10
|5
|Oklahoma Baptist
|45
|9
|36
|1
|Henderson St.
|40
|32
|8
|4
|Fresno Pacific
|25.5
|23.5
|2
|3
|Bridgeport
|17
|17
|0
|2
|Bellarmine
|13
|13
|0
|1
|Missouri S & &
|12
|12
|0
|1
|Southern Conn
|6
|6
|0
|1
|Truman St.
|3
|3
|0
|1
|West Chester
|2.5
|2.5
|0
|1
|Concordia Irvine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rollins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bloomsburg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gannon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ouachita
|0
|0
|0
|0
Men Individual Psych Points
|Name
|Year
|School
|Individual Psych Points
|Event 1
|Event 1 Rank
|Event 2
|Event 2 Rank
|Event 3
|Event 3 Rank
|Event 4
|Event 4 Rank
|Kusch, Marius
|SR
|Queens NC
|76
|200 IM
|1
|100 Fly
|1
|100 Back
|3
|100 Free
|1
|Kunert, Alexander
|FR
|Queens NC
|69
|1000 Free
|1
|200 Free
|1
|200 Fly
|1
|100 Free
|9
|Brugnoni, Giulio
|SO
|Delta State
|56
|50 Free
|5
|100 Fly
|7
|100 Back
|1
|200 Back
|8
|Rosipal, Adam
|SO
|Indy
|51
|1000 Free
|5
|200 Free
|33
|500 Free
|2
|1650 Free
|1
|Shalamon, Harry
|JR
|Grand Valley
|51
|200 IM
|6
|100 Fly
|16
|100 Back
|2
|200 Back
|1
|Rocha Furtado, Victor
|SR
|Florida Tech
|50
|50 Free
|1
|100 Fly
|5
|100 Free
|3
|Sobers, Alex
|JR
|Emmanuel
|49
|200 Free
|2
|500 Free
|1
|100 Free
|7
|Skinner, Alexander
|SO
|McKendree
|47
|50 Free
|3
|200 Free
|5
|100 Free
|2
|Holmes, Matthew
|SR
|Florida Southern
|44
|200 IM
|2
|400 IM
|1
|100 Breast
|19
|200 Breast
|10
|Erwee, Luke
|FR
|Queens NC
|41
|1000 Free
|6
|400 IM
|28
|500 Free
|6
|1650 Free
|4
|Fava, Emanuel
|FR
|Delta State
|41
|200 IM
|4
|100 Fly
|24
|100 Back
|7
|200 Back
|5
|Delkeskamp, Jan
|FR
|Queens NC
|40
|200 IM
|9
|400 IM
|11
|100 Breast
|8
|200 Breast
|4
|Hene, Luke
|JR
|TAMPA
|39.5
|200 IM
|3
|100 Fly
|7
|100 Back
|18
|200 Back
|7
|Sawicki, Nathan
|SR
|Delta State
|36
|1000 Free
|2
|500 Free
|14
|1650 Free
|3
|Dahrendorff, Henrik
|JR
|Saint Leo
|35
|100 Breast
|4
|200 Breast
|1
|Palazzo, Sasha
|JR
|Wayne State
|34
|50 Free
|23
|100 Breast
|1
|100 Free
|30
|200 Breast
|5
|Mosic, Alen
|SO
|Queens NC
|33
|200 IM
|28
|200 Free
|3
|100 Back
|23
|200 Back
|2
|Viazzo, Giacomo
|JR
|Wingate
|33
|200 IM
|29
|100 Breast
|3
|200 Breast
|2
|Winnett, Justin
|SR
|Lindenwood
|33
|50 Free
|38
|100 Breast
|2
|200 Breast
|3
|Rafaj, Matija
|JR
|Saint Leo
|31
|1000 Free
|3
|200 Free
|27
|500 Free
|4
|1650 Free
|33
|VanderHelm, Adrian
|SR
|Simon Fraser
|31
|200 IM
|31
|400 IM
|4
|500 Free
|3
|100 Free
|26
|Taske, Aaron
|JR
|Missouri S & T
|30
|1000 Free
|10
|100 Fly
|20
|200 Fly
|8
|1650 Free
|7
|Souza, Gabriel
|SR
|Grand Valley
|30
|50 Free
|2
|100 Fly
|6
|100 Back
|28
|100 Free
|37
|Poulsen, Magnus
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|30
|100 Fly
|3
|200 Fly
|5
|Hamill, Mackenzie
|SR
|Simon Fraser
|28
|1000 Free
|20
|200 Free
|38
|500 Free
|5
|1650 Free
|5
|Bundzis, Renars
|SR
|NMU
|28
|100 Back
|6
|200 Back
|4
|Lijoi, Vincent
|JR
|Nova S’eastern
|27
|1000 Free
|4
|200 Free
|39
|500 Free
|7
|1650 Free
|23
|Ribeiro, Joao
|JR
|Wayne State
|27
|200 IM
|8
|400 IM
|3
|200 Fly
|27
|200 Breast
|20
|Bighetti, Nathan
|FR
|Henderson St.
|27
|200 IM
|13
|400 IM
|25
|100 Back
|10
|200 Back
|3
|Saunders, Brett
|JR
|TAMPA
|26
|200 IM
|9
|400 IM
|2
|200 Back
|16
|200 Breast
|17
|Sydorchenko, Dmytro
|JR
|Queens NC
|25
|50 Free
|7
|100 Back
|21
|100 Free
|6
|Leseure, Thomas
|JR
|Indy
|24
|100 Breast
|6
|200 Breast
|8
|Codo Berti, Rodrigo
|SR
|Indy
|23.5
|200 IM
|7
|100 Back
|12
|200 Back
|10
|Baslakov, Iskender
|SO
|Fresno Pacific
|23.5
|50 Free
|14
|100 Back
|4
|100 Free
|11
|Semochkin, Pavel
|JR
|Drury
|22.5
|200 IM
|27
|100 Fly
|2
|100 Back
|19
|100 Breast
|11
|Daily, Spencer
|FR
|UCSD
|22
|50 Free
|10
|100 Fly
|4
|100 Free
|24
|de Oliveira, Leonardo
|JR
|Wayne State
|21
|1000 Free
|7
|400 IM
|27
|500 Free
|33
|1650 Free
|9
|Lopez, Matias
|SO
|Florida Southern
|21
|200 IM
|17
|400 IM
|7
|100 Back
|26
|200 Back
|9
|Bjanason, Throstur
|SO
|McKendree
|20
|1000 Free
|19
|200 Free
|42
|500 Free
|10
|1650 Free
|6
|Heck, Brody
|JR
|Queens NC
|20
|50 Free
|11
|200 Free
|32
|100 Free
|4
|Meyer, Morgan
|SR
|Missouri S & T
|20
|50 Free
|26
|100 Fly
|10
|200 Free
|7
|100 Free
|16
|Drobnych, Dmytro
|SR
|Wayne State
|19
|100 Fly
|22
|100 Back
|5
|200 Back
|12
|Valedon, Brian
|JR
|TAMPA
|18
|1000 Free
|16
|400 IM
|30
|200 Fly
|2
|1650 Free
|28
|Linder, Zachary
|SO
|Lindenwood
|18
|50 Free
|30
|200 Free
|13
|100 Free
|5
|Hegazy, Mohamed
|FR
|Queens NC
|17
|1000 Free
|12
|400 IM
|13
|500 Free
|15
|1650 Free
|11
|Samuelsen, Tim
|JR
|Missouri S & T
|17
|1000 Free
|21
|500 Free
|30
|1650 Free
|2
|Howell, Caleb
|JR
|Carson-Newman
|16
|200 IM
|12
|400 IM
|10
|200 Breast
|13
|Vasquez, Cristian
|SR
|Lindenwood
|16
|200 IM
|23
|400 IM
|6
|200 Fly
|14
|1650 Free
|30
|Saura Armengol, Oscar
|SO
|Grand Valley
|16
|50 Free
|46
|100 Fly
|9
|200 Fly
|10
|100 Free
|35
|Terres Illescas, Pedro
|JR
|Colorado Mesa
|16
|100 Fly
|27
|200 Fly
|3
|200 Back
|26
|Betts, Christopher
|JR
|Missouri S & T
|15
|50 Free
|4
|100 Free
|29
|Cook-Weeks, Skyler
|FR
|Queens NC
|15
|50 Free
|8
|200 Free
|12
|500 Free
|29
|200 Back
|32
|Bracco, Federico
|FR
|Delta State
|15
|100 Fly
|18
|200 Fly
|4
|Simonetti, Luca
|JR
|McKendree
|15
|200 Free
|4
|100 Free
|35
|Liske, Cody
|SO
|Indy
|14
|1000 Free
|8
|500 Free
|28
|1650 Free
|14
|Leonard, Ryan
|SR
|NMU
|14
|200 IM
|5
|400 IM
|22
|200 Fly
|29
|200 Back
|20
|Pucarevic, Matija
|SO
|McKendree
|14
|50 Free
|11
|100 Fly
|15
|100 Free
|10
|Zuchowicz, Jan
|SO
|Indy
|14
|50 Free
|44
|100 Breast
|5
|Hernandez, Rolando
|JR
|Simon Fraser
|14
|400 IM
|5
|200 Free
|34
|500 Free
|22
|200 Back
|27
|Mikalauskas, Marius
|SR
|Grand Valley
|14
|100 Breast
|16
|200 Breast
|6
|Walling, Benjamin
|SR
|Grand Valley
|13.5
|50 Free
|5
|200 Free
|41
|100 Free
|26
|Planinc, Luka
|SR
|Florida Southern
|13
|1000 Free
|15
|200 Free
|17
|500 Free
|8
|1650 Free
|17
|Huffman, Thomas
|FR
|Missouri S & T
|13
|200 IM
|16
|400 IM
|14
|200 Fly
|24
|200 Breast
|9
|Newton, Cameron
|SR
|TAMPA
|13
|200 IM
|19
|50 Free
|24
|200 Free
|6
|100 Free
|23
|Leger, Baptiste
|SO
|Queens NC
|13
|200 IM
|25
|100 Back
|20
|200 Back
|6
|Sims, Matthew
|FR
|Bellarmine
|13
|400 IM
|26
|200 Fly
|6
|1650 Free
|32
|Cury, Arthur
|FR
|Colorado Mesa
|12
|200 IM
|14
|200 Free
|9
|200 Fly
|28
|100 Free
|33
|Seo, Young Tae
|SR
|Drury
|12
|200 IM
|18
|400 IM
|18
|100 Breast
|22
|200 Breast
|7
|Santos, Joao
|SO
|Emmanuel
|12
|50 Free
|11
|100 Breast
|10
|100 Free
|25
|Bernotti, Miguel
|SO
|Florida Southern
|12
|100 Fly
|35
|200 Fly
|7
|FLORES, Marco
|FR
|Missouri S & &
|12
|50 Free
|41
|100 Breast
|7
|Rau, Torsten
|SO
|Colorado Mesa
|11
|1000 Free
|13
|500 Free
|18
|1650 Free
|10
|200 Back
|29
|Regalado Santiago, Angel
|SO
|Lindenwood
|11
|1000 Free
|17
|200 Free
|43
|500 Free
|23
|1650 Free
|8
|Gagne, Collyn
|FR
|Simon Fraser
|11
|200 IM
|34
|400 IM
|8
|1650 Free
|31
|200 Back
|25
|Schirru, Mattia
|SR
|Delta State
|11
|50 Free
|22
|200 Free
|18
|100 Free
|8
|Campbell, Nico
|SR
|Florida Southern
|11
|50 Free
|35
|200 Free
|8
|100 Free
|19
|Du Plessis, Wilmar
|SR
|Bridgeport
|11
|100 Back
|8
|200 Back
|23
|Minano, Zander Jake
|FR
|Colorado Mesa
|10
|50 Free
|8
|Maly, Michael
|JR
|Delta State
|9
|1000 Free
|9
|200 Free
|27
|500 Free
|25
|1650 Free
|25
|Lee, Gabriel
|SR
|Simon Fraser
|9
|200 IM
|20
|100 Fly
|25
|200 Fly
|9
|200 Back
|36
|Hawkins, Keegan
|FR
|Grand Valley
|9
|200 IM
|33
|400 IM
|9
|100 Breast
|27
|200 Breast
|25
|Molina, Robinson
|SO
|Oklahoma Baptist
|9
|200 Free
|23
|100 Back
|9
|100 Free
|17
|200 Back
|31
|George, Matthew
|FR
|Carson-Newman
|9
|200 Free
|31
|500 Free
|9
|200 Fly
|22
|200 Back
|30
|Eekhof, Maxime
|JR
|Lindenwood
|9
|100 Breast
|9
|200 Breast
|23
|Goodyear, Jesse
|FR
|Grand Valley
|8
|1000 Free
|14
|500 Free
|27
|1650 Free
|12
|Dawson, Alec
|SO
|Nova S’eastern
|7
|50 Free
|25
|200 Free
|10
|500 Free
|34
|100 Free
|21
|Kurakin, Ivan
|FR
|UCSD
|7
|200 Free
|19
|500 Free
|12
|200 Back
|15
|Budai, Lajos
|JR
|NMU
|6.5
|50 Free
|31
|200 Free
|21
|100 Back
|12
|100 Free
|15
|Hanzal, Jan
|FR
|Lindenwood
|6
|1000 Free
|11
|400 IM
|19
|200 Fly
|19
|1650 Free
|24
|Hren, Erik
|JR
|Bridgeport
|6
|1000 Free
|23
|200 Free
|26
|500 Free
|11
|1650 Free
|20
|Quigley, Kian
|SR
|Lindenwood
|6
|200 IM
|11
|100 Fly
|19
|200 Fly
|21
|Mueller, Franz
|SO
|Wayne State
|6
|50 Free
|28
|200 Free
|25
|100 Back
|11
|200 Back
|22
|Zavaneli, Guilherme
|SR
|Indy
|6
|50 Free
|37
|200 Free
|11
|100 Free
|22
|Olsen, Rasmus
|SR
|Wayne State
|6
|100 Fly
|11
|200 Fly
|17
|Laporte, Leonardo
|JR
|Southern Conn
|6
|100 Fly
|33
|200 Fly
|11
|Buijs, Daniel
|SR
|McKendree
|6
|100 Back
|25
|200 Back
|11
|Ragonesi, Savio
|SO
|Delta State
|6
|100 Breast
|25
|200 Breast
|11
|Umrysh, Joshua
|SO
|Missouri S & T
|5.5
|100 Breast
|11
|Brettmann, Samuel
|SO
|Nova S’eastern
|5
|1000 Free
|25
|400 IM
|12
|500 Free
|35
|1650 Free
|27
|Rezashki, Matey
|SO
|Delta State
|5
|200 IM
|24
|400 IM
|23
|1650 Free
|35
|200 Breast
|12
|Rosa, Thiago
|SO
|Emmanuel
|5
|50 Free
|29
|200 Free
|45
|100 Back
|22
|100 Free
|12
|Richardson, Andre
|JR
|TAMPA
|5
|100 Fly
|12
|200 Fly
|30
|Chaves, Leonardo
|SO
|Henderson St.
|5
|100 Fly
|31
|200 Fly
|12
|Bartels, Moritz
|SO
|Grand Valley
|4
|1000 Free
|26
|1650 Free
|13
|Milin, Antonio
|FR
|Indy
|4
|200 IM
|15
|100 Breast
|23
|200 Breast
|15
|Rodriguez, Andrew
|FR
|Drury
|4
|200 IM
|26
|400 IM
|29
|200 Back
|13
|Jacob, Daniel
|SO
|Lindenwood
|4
|50 Free
|39
|200 Free
|30
|100 Free
|13
|Knox, William
|SR
|UCSD
|4
|100 Fly
|13
|200 Fly
|26
|Fuller, Mathew
|FR
|Simon Fraser
|4
|200 Free
|20
|500 Free
|13
|100 Free
|42
|Kosylo, Nazarii
|JR
|Wingate
|4
|200 Fly
|13
|Elgayar, Mahmoud
|FR
|Colorado Mesa
|3.5
|200 IM
|35
|100 Breast
|13
|200 Breast
|24
|Wihanto, William
|SR
|UCSD
|3.5
|100 Breast
|13
|Tse, Garrett
|SR
|UCSD
|3
|200 IM
|22
|50 Free
|43
|100 Fly
|17
|200 Breast
|14
|Heveroh, Samuel
|SR
|Truman St.
|3
|50 Free
|21
|200 Free
|14
|100 Breast
|24
|100 Free
|28
|Dyck, Brandon
|SO
|Florida Southern
|3
|50 Free
|27
|100 Fly
|32
|100 Back
|14
|200 Back
|19
|James, Tyler
|SO
|UCSD
|3
|50 Free
|31
|100 Back
|24
|100 Free
|32
|200 Back
|14
|Regent, Vince
|JR
|Queens NC
|3
|50 Free
|36
|200 Free
|44
|100 Free
|14
|Stam, Ruben
|FR
|Queens NC
|3
|50 Free
|42
|100 Fly
|14
|200 Fly
|25
|Mackevicius, Pijus
|SR
|West Chester
|2.5
|50 Free
|14
|200 Free
|29
|100 Free
|34
|Woinoski, Andrew
|JR
|Simon Fraser
|2
|1000 Free
|27
|400 IM
|24
|500 Free
|24
|1650 Free
|15
|Xella, Alessandro
|FR
|Nova S’eastern
|2
|200 IM
|32
|400 IM
|15
|200 Back
|34
|Hughes, Seth
|SR
|Carson-Newman
|2
|50 Free
|33
|100 Back
|15
|Hauss, Graham
|SO
|UCSD
|2
|200 Free
|15
|500 Free
|20
|100 Free
|41
|Chin, Edgar
|JR
|UCSD
|2
|100 Breast
|15
|200 Breast
|26
|Jurman, Jasper
|JR
|Queens NC
|2
|200 Fly
|15
|Ahmed, Ahmed
|JR
|Wayne State
|1
|1000 Free
|30
|200 Free
|23
|500 Free
|16
|200 Breast
|19
|Woinoski, Tim
|SR
|Simon Fraser
|1
|1000 Free
|31
|500 Free
|36
|1650 Free
|16
|Hohm, Spencer
|FR
|Nova S’eastern
|1
|200 IM
|36
|400 IM
|16
|200 Back
|33
|Katulski, Ryan
|JR
|Wayne State
|1
|50 Free
|16
|100 Free
|31
|Carlson, Caleb
|FR
|Drury
|1
|50 Free
|39
|100 Breast
|17
|200 Breast
|16
|Martin, Niklas
|SR
|Wingate
|1
|100 Fly
|23
|100 Back
|16
|200 Fly
|23
|200 Back
|35
|Masiero, Matteo
|SO
|Nova S’eastern
|1
|100 Fly
|29
|200 Fly
|16
|Queiss, Lennart
|SR
|Wingate
|1
|200 Free
|16
|100 Free
|39
|Figueiredo, Marcelo
|SR
|Carson-Newman
|0
|1000 Free
|18
|200 Free
|37
|500 Free
|17
|1650 Free
|21
|Sundberg, Max
|FR
|Wingate
|0
|1000 Free
|22
|200 Free
|35
|500 Free
|19
|1650 Free
|18
|Daniel, Matthew
|FR
|Saint Leo
|0
|1000 Free
|24
|200 Fly
|18
|1650 Free
|26
|Kelly, Brian
|SR
|Bridgeport
|0
|1000 Free
|28
|500 Free
|32
|1650 Free
|22
|Benjamin, Kyle
|FR
|Concordia Irvine
|0
|1000 Free
|29
|400 IM
|20
|500 Free
|31
|1650 Free
|19
|Reuter, Zack
|SO
|UCSD
|0
|1000 Free
|32
|400 IM
|17
|500 Free
|26
|1650 Free
|29
|Webb, Isaak
|JR
|Lindenwood
|0
|200 IM
|20
|100 Fly
|26
|100 Breast
|28
|200 Breast
|22
|Chen, Haoning
|JR
|Lindenwood
|0
|200 IM
|30
|200 Free
|22
|100 Breast
|26
|200 Breast
|18
|Norcini, Alex
|SO
|Rollins
|0
|200 IM
|37
|400 IM
|21
|500 Free
|37
|1650 Free
|36
|Belolipetskiy, Dmitry
|JR
|Fresno Pacific
|0
|50 Free
|17
|100 Fly
|34
|100 Free
|20
|Dix, Kyle
|JR
|Bloomsburg
|0
|50 Free
|17
|100 Fly
|28
|100 Free
|38
|James, Aaron
|JR
|TAMPA
|0
|50 Free
|19
|100 Free
|40
|Huber, Christian
|FR
|Rollins
|0
|50 Free
|20
|200 Free
|40
|100 Free
|18
|Rossi, Emanuele
|SR
|Florida Tech
|0
|50 Free
|33
|100 Back
|17
|200 Back
|24
|FLORES, Marco
|FR
|Missouri S & T
|0
|50 Free
|41
|100 Breast
|7
|Benedict, Brent
|JR
|Gannon
|0
|50 Free
|45
|100 Fly
|21
|100 Free
|43
|200 Back
|28
|Zapata, Felipe
|SR
|Oklahoma Baptist
|0
|100 Fly
|30
|200 Back
|17
|Stoddard, Mitchell
|FR
|UCSD
|0
|200 Free
|36
|500 Free
|21
|1650 Free
|34
|Cole, Jayden
|SO
|Simon Fraser
|0
|100 Back
|27
|200 Back
|21
|Rust, Dain
|JR
|Florida Tech
|0
|100 Breast
|18
|Gayuk, Danyyil
|SO
|Delta State
|0
|100 Breast
|20
|Klemm, Cory
|SR
|Nova S’eastern
|0
|100 Breast
|21
|Miranda, David
|SR
|NMU
|0
|200 Fly
|20
|Podguzov, Alexander
|SR
|Ouachita
|0
|200 Back
|18
|Herrera, Arnoldo
|SR
|NMU
|0
|200 Breast
|21
Kusch is basically pro is he not?
Well him and Kunert swam at the Des Moines PSS this past week. Just kinda shows where the priorities probably are…
You might consider, for accuracy, to refer to UCSD by its full 4 letter abbreviation, or as University of California,San Diego, or UC San Diego, not simply as San Diego. This is because there is also a University of San Diego, which is a private university also located in the city of San Diego, that is commonly referred to as just San Diego, and is a D1 school with a women’s swim team only. UCSD is a large, public, currently D2 university that has both a men’s and women’s team. ( There is also San Diego State University, also D1 women only).