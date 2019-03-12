Queens Men and Women Lead Scored D2 Psych Sheets

With D2 nationals rapidly approaching it’s time to get an idea of what to expect at the meet. The psych sheets were recently released. Scoring those out should give some idea of what is likely to happen. The psychs don’t include diving (310 total points for each gender), but should provide a decent baseline for pre meet expectations.

Women

The Queens women look like they are in a solid position to defend their title. They enter with 638.5 points on the scored psych sheet, over 200 points more than next best Drury who have 438. Drury are them selves head and sholders above the not Queens teams.

Tampa are nearly 200 behind with 250.5. 3rd place is about the highest place that could plausibly change hands. Nova Southeastern (220.5) and UC San Diego (217.5) are within striking distance of Tampa.

Queens have 34 individuals seeded in the top 16, 14 better than Drury’s 20. Tampa appears to have a depth advantage in the race for 3rd with 15 top 16 seeded swimmers, better than Nova and San Diego’s 10.

Bailee Nunn of Drury is the only swimmer with 4 top seeds. Polina Lapshina of Queens has the next best seeded point total with 77. All seeded individual point totals are in the tables below.

Men

The Queens men enter with an even more dominating lead than the Queens women. They have 557 seeded points, 260 more than next best Delta State (297).

The real race is for second a large number of teams could jump up the standings and take it from Delta State. Grand Valley (245.5), Wayne State (223), and McKendree (216) are the next seeds by psych points.

Queens lead the way with 31 individuals seeded in the top 16. Grand Valley and Delta State are next best with 15. Lurking in the battle for 2nd is Indy with 14.

No men’s swimmers hold 4 top seeds. Queen’s Marius Kusch has the most seeded individual points with 76. His teammate Alexander Kunert is next best with 69, followed by Giulio Brugnoni of Delta State with 56.

Women Team Psych Points

Psych Points Individual Relay Top 16 Ranked Individual Swims Queens NC 638.5 444.5 194 34 Drury 438 278 160 20 TAMPA 250.5 96.5 154 15 Nova S’eastern 220.5 124.5 96 10 UCSD 217.5 61.5 156 10 Lindenwood 173 89 84 9 Delta State 170 78 92 10 NMU 139.5 81.5 58 8 Wingate 133 53 80 7 Wayne State 117 37 80 5 Oklahoma Baptist 117 67 50 7 Indy 107.5 49.5 58 8 West Chester 89.5 63.5 26 9 West Florida 88 23 65 3 Grand Valley 85 75 10 7 St. Cloud St.-W 74 32 42 3 WSCU 72 72 0 5 Northern State 70 70 0 4 Sioux Falls 68 52 16 5 Simon Fraser 62.5 26.5 36 4 Florida Southern 51 45 6 4 Bellarmine 44 22 22 3 Mines 35 35 0 3 MSU Mankato 35 29 6 2 Carson-Newman 30 18 12 2 Fresno Pacific 27 27 0 2 Lynn 21 17 4 3 Colorado Mesa 20 6 14 2 Truman St. 17 17 0 2 McKendree 15 13 2 3 Saint Leo 14 1 13 1 Azusa Pacific 13 13 0 1 Bridgeport 13 13 0 1 MSU-Moorhead 9 9 0 1 Rollins 8 8 0 1 Findlay 8 0 8 0 LIU Post 5.5 5.5 0 2 Florida Tech 4 4 0 1 Bloomsburg 3 3 0 2 Alaska Fairbanks 3 3 0 1 Hillsdale 3 3 0 1 Augustana 2 2 0 1 UMary 1.5 1.5 0 1 Edinboro 1 1 0 1 CSU East Bay 0 0 0 0 Bentley 0 0 0 0 Concordia Irvine 0 0 0 0 IUP 0 0 0 0 Saint Rose 0 0 0 0 Lewis 0 0 0 0 Saginaw Valley 0 0 0 0 SHIP 0 0 0 0

Women’s Individual Psych Points

Name Year School Individual Psych Points Event 1 Event 1 Rank Event 2 Event 2 Rank Event 3 Event 3 Rank Event 4 Event 4 Rank Nunn, Bailee JR Drury 80 200 IM 1 100 Fly 1 100 Breast 1 200 Breast 1 Lapshina, Polina JR Queens NC 77 50 Free 1 100 Fly 2 100 Back 1 100 Free 1 Kastigar, Hannah SR Northern State 70 200 IM 2 400 IM 1 200 Fly 2 200 Breast 3 Bains, Francesca SO Queens NC 67 1000 Free 3 400 IM 8 500 Free 1 1650 Free 1 Sundstedt, Emma SO Nova S’eastern 65 1000 Free 1 200 Free 7 500 Free 2 1650 Free 3 Yarnell, Miranda SR WSCU 63 50 Free 3 100 Fly 5 200 Free 3 100 Free 2 Helm, Rachel JR NMU 56 200 IM 5 100 Fly 8 100 Back 4 200 Back 3 Sopp, Tori FR Drury 53 200 IM 3 400 IM 2 200 Fly 1 200 Back 29 de Rijcke, Simone SR Lindenwood 52 1000 Free 12 200 Free 1 500 Free 5 1650 Free 6 Goebel, Melina JR Grand Valley 50 1000 Free 5 200 Free 6 500 Free 7 1650 Free 8 Maslova, Aleksandra FR Nova S’eastern 44 200 IM 7 400 IM 3 200 Fly 3 200 Breast 38 Moore, Katherine SR Florida Southern 39 1000 Free 9 200 Free 4 500 Free 4 1650 Free 30 Wright, Georgia JR West Chester 38 1000 Free 4 500 Free 11 1650 Free 2 200 Back 18 Dahlgren, Erica JR Drury 38 1000 Free 13 200 Free 11 500 Free 3 1650 Free 7 Reamy, Sarah JR Queens NC 37 1000 Free 2 500 Free 12 1650 Free 4 Baker, Alexandria SO Queens NC 37 200 IM 6 200 Free 5 100 Back 26 100 Free 8 Wood, Mia JR Mines 35 1000 Free 6 200 Free 22 500 Free 6 1650 Free 9 Lorda, Josephina SR Queens NC 35 200 IM 13 200 Free 2 500 Free 9 100 Free 12 Gichard, Bobbi FR Queens NC 34 100 Back 5 200 Back 1 Wright, Cassandra SO Sioux Falls 33 50 Free 8 100 Back 3 200 Back 11 Fonville, Victoria JR Oklahoma Baptist 32 50 Free 2 100 Breast 21 100 Free 4 DaCruz, Georgia JR Queens NC 31 200 IM 8 100 Fly 3 200 Fly 13 100 Free 25 Sherwood, Courtney FR TAMPA 31 200 IM 25 400 IM 10 200 Fly 6 200 Back 8 Prayson, Michelle SR Queens NC 31 50 Free 22 100 Breast 2 200 Breast 5 Borgenheimer, Lily SO MSU Mankato 29 200 IM 24 100 Breast 7 200 Breast 2 Marginean, Emily SR Wayne State 29 200 IM 28 400 IM 4 500 Free 10 200 Back 10 Pareja, Laura FR Drury 29 50 Free 33 100 Back 2 200 Back 7 Reuter, Tina FR UCSD 28 200 IM 4 400 IM 6 100 Free 21 200 Back 21 Van Jaarsveld, Marizel SO Oklahoma Baptist 28 200 IM 11 400 IM 11 200 Fly 8 200 Back 12 Preusse, Yasmin FR Drury 28 50 Free 4 200 Free 25 100 Free 6 Tovstogan, Olga JR Fresno Pacific 27 200 IM 18 200 Free 45 100 Breast 5 200 Breast 6 Turner, Jacqueline FR Delta State 27 100 Fly 7 200 Free 21 200 Fly 4 100 Free 32 Weber, Allison FR Drury 26 1000 Free 7 200 Free 42 500 Free 18 1650 Free 5 Massaro, Rachel SO Queens NC 26 50 Free 56 100 Fly 27 100 Back 6 200 Back 6 Miram, Anna FR Wingate 25 200 IM 35 400 IM 16 100 Back 9 200 Back 4 Maznytska, Vladyslava SO Queens NC 25 100 Back 8 200 Back 5 Hellenschmidt, Jana FR Lindenwood 24 1000 Free 17 400 IM 7 500 Free 8 1650 Free 16 Cross, Rebecca FR Drury 24 200 IM 10 400 IM 5 200 Fly 14 200 Breast 30 Rizzetto, Ester FR West Florida 23 50 Free 15 100 Fly 10 500 Free 41 100 Free 5 Van Loock, Hana SO TAMPA 23 50 Free 30 200 Free 10 100 Back 33 100 Free 3 Soulas, Lena SO NMU 21 50 Free 38 200 Free 8 500 Free 52 100 Free 9 Street, Mckenzie SR TAMPA 20 200 IM 15 100 Fly 13 100 Breast 8 200 Breast 14 Gehrke, Chelsea JR St. Cloud St.-W 20 50 Free 5 100 Fly 21 100 Free 10 Johnson, Ella FR Sioux Falls 19 100 Fly 12 200 Fly 5 Postma, Lisa SR Carson-Newman 18 50 Free 10 200 Free 40 100 Free 7 Jouisse, Caroline SR Delta State 17 1000 Free 8 400 IM 28 500 Free 15 1650 Free 13 Hughes, Sarah SR Lynn 17 200 IM 14 400 IM 9 100 Breast 18 200 Breast 12 Galluzzo, Natalie SO Truman St. 17 200 IM 25\ 100 Breast 4 200 Breast 15 Skoric, Edda JR Indy 17 50 Free 53 100 Back 18 200 Back 2 Noren, Sophia SO Bellarmine 16 100 Breast 3 200 Breast 35 Nissen, Anne-sofie SO Wingate 15 200 IM 34 100 Breast 11 200 Breast 9 Sharkey, Kaleigh SO Simon Fraser 15 50 Free 28 100 Fly 4 200 Fly 27 100 Free 36 Atkinson, Sarah SO Queens NC 15 400 IM 29 100 Breast 27 200 Breast 4 Laurich, Samantha FR Grand Valley 14 200 IM 20 400 IM 15 100 Breast 28 200 Breast 7 Dobson, Kyrie SR Queens NC 13.5 50 Free 5 100 Free 17 Carozza, Ann FR West Chester 13.5 50 Free 19 100 Fly 11 200 Fly 16 100 Free 11 Agger, Kaitlyn FR Wingate 13 1000 Free 10 500 Free 24 1650 Free 11 Lavoie, Madison FR Delta State 13 200 IM 17 400 IM 38 100 Breast 9 200 Breast 13 Poo-Cheong, Elodie SR Azusa Pacific 13 200 IM 42 100 Fly 6 200 Fly 17 100 Free 34 Rezhilo, Maria FR Bridgeport 13 50 Free 43 100 Breast 6 100 Free 30 200 Breast 21 Borrowdale, Chelsea SO Delta State 12 200 IM 22 400 IM 12 100 Breast 33 200 Breast 10 Murray, Darian JR Indy 12 200 IM 32 100 Fly 28 200 Fly 7 Thompson, Jennifer SR St. Cloud St.-W 12 50 Free 7 100 Free 23 Beeksma, Frouke FR Queens NC 12 50 Free 31 100 Back 7 200 Back 28 Hoag, Celia SR Grand Valley 11 100 Breast 30 200 Breast 8 Boardman, Laura SO Indy 10 1000 Free 14 200 Free 47 500 Free 36 1650 Free 10 Bazarova, Elizaveta FR TAMPA 9.5 50 Free 32 200 Free 15 100 Breast 12 100 Free 14 Tobin, Jessie SO TAMPA 9 1000 Free 11 400 IM 37 500 Free 30 1650 Free 14 Gassen, Kaylee JR Nova S’eastern 9 200 IM 9 100 Fly 36 100 Breast 22 200 Breast 20 McCarthy, Julia SO West Chester 9 200 IM 12 200 Free 19 500 Free 13 1650 Free 28 Anderson, Breah JR MSU-Moorhead 9 50 Free 9 Martelli, Lucia SO Delta State 9 50 Free 36 100 Fly 9 100 Back 21 100 Free 42 Kunka, Kamila JR Lindenwood 9 50 Free 41 200 Free 9 100 Free 19 Tice, Savannah SO WSCU 9 100 Back 23 200 Back 9 Votava, Kirsten FR Indy 8 50 Free 10 100 Free 15 Olivieri, Beatriz FR Rollins 8 100 Fly 24 200 Free 38 200 Fly 9 Sananikone, Victoria SO McKendree 8 200 Fly 9 Gibson, Jessie JR Simon Fraser 7.5 100 Fly 15 100 Back 25 200 Fly 11 100 Free 51 Cifuentes, Juliana JR Oklahoma Baptist 7 200 IM 36 400 IM 33 100 Breast 10 200 Breast 19 Michalski, Ashlen JR Wayne State 7 200 Free 31 100 Back 10 200 Back 17 Walker, Rachel FR Bellarmine 6 1000 Free 16 200 Free 24 500 Free 29 1650 Free 12 Miles, Brittney FR UCSD 6 50 Free 10 200 Free 41 100 Back 32 200 Back 30 Forbord, Sierra SO Colorado Mesa 6 50 Free 28 200 Free 12 100 Free 16 Parks, Olivia FR UCSD 6 50 Free 45 100 Back 11 100 Free 53 Franke, Ciara SO UCSD 6 50 Free 46 200 Free 14 500 Free 14 100 Free 50 Degrace, Haley SR Florida Southern 6 100 Breast 29 200 Breast 11 Fuller, Karis SR LIU Post 5.5 200 IM 38 100 Back 14 200 Back 14 Rey, Sydney JR McKendree 5 50 Free 47 100 Back 16 200 Back 13 Clark, Lindsay SO UCSD 5 200 Fly 12 Johns, Jenna SO Nova S’eastern 4.5 50 Free 34 100 Fly 35 100 Back 12 100 Free 27 Phillips, Jordan FR UCSD 4.5 100 Fly 25 100 Back 12 Waddell, Megan JR TAMPA 4 50 Free 13 100 Free 24 Hargadon, Alexis FR UCSD 4 50 Free 22 200 Free 50 100 Free 13 Whelan, Sara SR Simon Fraser 4 50 Free 52 200 Free 13 500 Free 42 100 Free 33 Brennan, Savannah SO Florida Tech 4 400 IM 13 500 Free 31 200 Breast 32 Quinn, Shelby SR Lindenwood 4 100 Breast 13 200 Breast 33 Cubbler, Rebecca JR Bloomsburg 3 1000 Free 15 500 Free 16 1650 Free 22 100 Free 48 Burns, Megan SR West Chester 3 200 IM 30 400 IM 14 Dollmayer, Wanda SO Queens NC 3 50 Free 14 200 Free 36 100 Free 29 Bygdnes, Oda SO Alaska Fairbanks 3 100 Fly 14 Ellingson, Anika SR Hillsdale 3 100 Breast 14 200 Breast 37 Caylor, Krystal SO Indy 2.5 200 IM 16 200 Free 15 100 Free 28 Kilburn, Regan SR NMU 2.5 50 Free 55 100 Back 14 200 Back 27 Beagle, Taylor SO Augustana 2 1000 Free 32 500 Free 48 1650 Free 15 Murphy, Grace SO UCSD 2 50 Free 18 100 Breast 15 100 Free 39 200 Breast 17 Oster, Caroline SR Nova S’eastern 2 50 Free 44 100 Fly 34 200 Fly 15 100 Free 31 Saunders, Savanna SR NMU 2 200 Back 15 Zajdzinski, Abigail SO UMary 1.5 100 Fly 15 Kopacko, Katelyn JR Edinboro 1 50 Free 16 Stewart, Courtney JR Queens NC 1 50 Free 24 100 Back 29 200 Back 16 Koh, Jia Yi SO Wayne State 1 100 Breast 16 100 Free 35 Majszutowicz, Paulina SO Saint Leo 1 100 Breast 26 200 Breast 16 Roderweis, Luisa FR Fresno Pacific 0 1000 Free 18 400 IM 30 500 Free 22 Hallden, Louise FR Wingate 0 1000 Free 19 200 Free 37 500 Free 20 1650 Free 23 Whitney, Ellie FR UCSD 0 1000 Free 20 500 Free 45 Blaauw, Hayley SR Queens NC 0 1000 Free 21 400 IM 26 500 Free 43 200 Breast 25 O’Neill, Emma JR West Chester 0 1000 Free 22 400 IM 18 500 Free 17 1650 Free 29 Dean, Ellie SR Wayne State 0 1000 Free 23 500 Free 44 1650 Free 18 Rhodes, Sierra SR Delta State 0 1000 Free 24 500 Free 37 1650 Free 21 Arnold, Melanie JR Indy 0 1000 Free 25 200 Free 48 500 Free 46 1650 Free 24 Fischer, Morgan SR Lindenwood 0 1000 Free 26 200 Free 27 500 Free 18 1650 Free 19 Murillo, Victoria FR UMary 0 1000 Free 27 200 Free 26 500 Free 35 100 Free 52 Moore, Maureen SO TAMPA 0 1000 Free 28 200 Free 30 500 Free 27 Ritchey, Kaitlyn JR UCSD 0 1000 Free 29 500 Free 50 1650 Free 26 Willis, Sydney FR Rollins 0 1000 Free 30 200 Free 46 500 Free 23 1650 Free 27 Eickert, Reagan SR UCSD 0 1000 Free 31 200 Free 29 500 Free 25 1650 Free 20 Wayment, Peyton SO CSU East Bay 0 1000 Free 33 500 Free 40 1650 Free 25 Galea Berraud, Berraud, SR Lynn 0 1000 Free 34 500 Free 49 1650 Free 17 Olvet, Kristen JR Simon Fraser 0 1000 Free 35 200 Free 28 500 Free 21 1650 Free 31 Lombardi, Ali SR TAMPA 0 1000 Free 36 200 Breast 18 Svisco, Katherine JR Wayne State 0 200 IM 19 100 Back 28 200 Breast 31 Ginn, Meredith FR Carson-Newman 0 200 IM 21 400 IM 19 200 Breast 36 Hoener, Maike SO Wingate 0 200 IM 23 100 Fly 33 100 Breast 17 200 Breast 26 Zubero, Elizabeth JR Nova S’eastern 0 200 IM 27 100 Fly 22 Aringsmann, Sara SO Wingate 0 200 IM 29 400 IM 35 100 Breast 25 200 Breast 29 Shatskikh, Alexandra FR Indy 0 200 IM 31 400 IM 20 200 Free 43 500 Free 33 Jefferies, Danielle SR Colorado Mesa 0 200 IM 33 100 Fly 18 200 Fly 20 Kaduboski, Kate SR Bentley 0 200 IM 37 400 IM 21 Deibel, Lara SR Grand Valley 0 200 IM 39 400 IM 24 100 Breast 32 100 Free 56 Tennant, Kayla FR Queens NC 0 200 IM 40 100 Fly 30 200 Fly 24 Sutton, Erin SR Lindenwood 0 200 IM 41 400 IM 17 500 Free 38 Cederholm, Hanna JR Findlay 0 200 IM 43 100 Breast 23 200 Breast 28 Lantz, Mikaela JR West Chester 0 50 Free 17 100 Free 45 Rios, Amanda JR UCSD 0 50 Free 19 Knier, Margaret JR MSU Mankato 0 50 Free 19 100 Free 37 Winnett, Lexie SO Lindenwood 0 50 Free 24 100 Fly 31 100 Breast 20 200 Breast 22 Stiegal, Amanda SR Findlay 0 50 Free 26 100 Free 47 Culp, Ellyse SR Carson-Newman 0 50 Free 27 100 Fly 23 100 Free 44 Bueno Estrada, Lezlie SR Wayne State 0 50 Free 35 100 Free 22 Klinger, Allie JR CSU East Bay 0 50 Free 36 100 Fly 29 100 Free 18 Clark, Isabelle FR Indy 0 50 Free 39 100 Back 17 100 Free 54 Madsen, Maria SR Wingate 0 50 Free 40 200 Free 34 100 Free 19 Martinez, Mercedes SR Grand Valley 0 50 Free 41 100 Fly 20 200 Fly 29 100 Free 40 McFarland, Christina FR Findlay 0 50 Free 48 100 Back 24 100 Free 55 Byrd, Madelyn FR Delta State 0 50 Free 49 100 Back 27 200 Fly 28 200 Back 25 Thomas, Katelyn FR Concordia Irvine 0 50 Free 50 100 Back 22 Smith, Nicole SR IUP 0 50 Free 51 200 Free 18 500 Free 32 100 Free 38 Batsel, Celina SR Delta State 0 50 Free 54 200 Free 23 500 Free 47 100 Free 42 Wallen, Malin JR Florida Southern 0 400 IM 22 100 Free 49 Lawrance, Erin SO Simon Fraser 0 400 IM 23 200 Free 32 500 Free 51 200 Fly 25 Khacha, Samar SO Lynn 0 400 IM 25 Jensen, Cecilie SO Carson-Newman 0 400 IM 27 200 Fly 21 Payton, Grace SO Colorado Mesa 0 400 IM 31 200 Back 22 Sturman, Ashley SR Drury 0 400 IM 32 200 Fly 26 Wood, Danielle JR Indy 0 400 IM 34 500 Free 39 200 Back 23 Knippenberg, Charlotte JR Wingate 0 400 IM 35 200 Fly 22 Lambert, Emily SR UCSD 0 100 Fly 17 Williams, Daphne JR Mines 0 100 Fly 19 Oca, Anja FR TAMPA 0 100 Fly 26 200 Breast 33 Mikesell, Paige FR IUP 0 100 Fly 32 200 Free 49 200 Fly 19 Van Loock, Hanna SR Wingate 0 200 Free 17 100 Free 46 Reinertsen, Karianne FR Drury 0 200 Free 20 500 Free 34 1650 Free 32 De Boers, Anna FR Queens NC 0 200 Free 33 100 Free 26 Odorici, Leticia JR Wingate 0 200 Free 35 500 Free 26 100 Free 41 Quaglia, Colleen SO Saint Rose 0 200 Free 39 500 Free 28 200 Fly 23 Palczynski, Stephanie SO Lewis 0 200 Free 44 100 Back 30 200 Back 19 Hulley, Pia SR West Florida 0 100 Back 19 200 Back 23 Smylek, Karolina FR Lynn 0 100 Back 20 200 Back 20 Thielen, Amanda SR Saginaw Valley 0 100 Back 31 200 Back 26 Friel, Caily JR Nova S’eastern 0 100 Breast 18 200 Breast 27 Johnson, Mary JR SHIP 0 100 Breast 24 200 Breast 23 Mikesell, Claire JR IUP 0 100 Breast 31 200 Breast 24 Horsman, Victoria SR TAMPA 0 200 Fly 18

Men Team Psych Points

Psych Points Individual Relay Top 16 Ranked Individual Swims Queens NC 557 357 200 31 Delta State 297 179 118 15 Grand Valley 245.5 145.5 100 15 Wayne State 223 115 108 12 McKendree 216 102 114 10 Missouri S & T 208.5 100.5 108 12 TAMPA 197.5 101.5 96 10 Indy 196.5 136.5 60 14 Lindenwood 193 103 90 11 UCSD 172.5 46.5 126 10 Florida Southern 172 104 68 10 Nova S’eastern 151 73 78 9 Simon Fraser 130 100 30 10 Wingate 97 39 58 5 Emmanuel 96 66 30 6 Colorado Mesa 80.5 52.5 28 7 Drury 75.5 39.5 36 5 Saint Leo 66 66 0 4 Florida Tech 62 50 12 3 Carson-Newman 61 27 34 5 NMU 58.5 48.5 10 5 Oklahoma Baptist 45 9 36 1 Henderson St. 40 32 8 4 Fresno Pacific 25.5 23.5 2 3 Bridgeport 17 17 0 2 Bellarmine 13 13 0 1 Missouri S & & 12 12 0 1 Southern Conn 6 6 0 1 Truman St. 3 3 0 1 West Chester 2.5 2.5 0 1 Concordia Irvine 0 0 0 0 Rollins 0 0 0 0 Bloomsburg 0 0 0 0 Gannon 0 0 0 0 Ouachita 0 0 0 0

Men Individual Psych Points