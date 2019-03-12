Mizzou Adds Three NCAA Invitees at Columbia Sectional

2019 COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, SECTIONALS

March 7th-10th, 2019

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

25y (Short Course Yards)

Results on Meet Mobile, “2019 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”, or search “Columbia”

There was lots of fast age group swimming at the Columbia Speedo Sectionals meet this past weekend, but the University of Missouri men’s team had some great performances of their own at their home pool. The Tigers, who have had a stellar season, including giving Florida a tough fight for the SEC title, notched an additional three swimmers to the NCAAs.

Mizzou earned each of those invites on three different days. The first to safely qualify for the Tigers was senior Jordan O’Brien, who threw down a lifetime best 52.15 in prelims of the 100 breast. His previous best time had been set at SECs just a few weeks ago, where he had swum a 52.43. The time now ranks him 17th nationally with the period for last chance swims now over. That leaves him well under the threshold to earn an invite, which looks like it will be at about 52.4. Additionally, O’Brien swimming that 17th ranked swim in prelims is a positive sign for his fortune at NCAAs, since if he can duplicate that prelims swim at NCAAs, he should make it back to finals no problem.

The next Tiger to earn his way to the national championship was freshman Danny Kovac. Kovac, who had swum just off of qualifying times in the 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM at SECs, got it done in the 200 IM. Kovac swam a 1:43.10, clearing his previous best 1:43.75 from SECs. The time puts Kovac 19th in the nation this year, again safely getting him to NCAAs.

Senior Jacob Wielinski was the final Tiger to qualify, doing so in the mile, where he is also the school record holder. Wielinski posted a season best by 7 seconds, touching in 14:48.61. It brought him up to 19th nationally as well. His school record and lifetime best is 14:44.24 from last year’s SECs.

Now, back to age group swimming, because there was plenty of that as well on Sunday. Jack Dolan, an Arizona State recruit, took the men’s 200 back with a 1:45.98. While that time was good enough for Dolan to win by over a second, it was well off his personal best of 1:43.42. 16-year-old Daniel Worth of Empire KC Swim Club won the men’s 50 breast with a 25.39. In prelims, Worth had swum a 25.23. 15-year-old Kledi Kadiu (CSP Tideriders) won the men’s 100 free, posting a 44.63 for a lifetime best.

In the women’s 200 fly, 100 fly champion 15-year-old Kate McCarville (Springfield Aquatic Club), won the 200 fly, swimming a 2:00.25. She was faster in prelims, 2:00.01, but was still of her personal best of 1:58.80. Men’s 100 fly champ, 15-year-old Aiden Hayes (Sooner Swim Club), also took the men’s 200 fly, posting a 1:47.01 for a new lifetime best. The time now pulls Hayes up to 47th all-time for 15-16 boys.