PSS San Antonio Day 2 Scratches: Cox and Margalis Drop 4FR, Focus on 1BR

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (March)

This morning in San Antonio, the 2021 Pro Swim Series picked up with its first prelims session, consisting of the men’s and women’s 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free. The majority of top-16 qualifying swimmers will return to the North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, though there were a meager few that scratched a final.

National team members Madisyn Cox and Melanie Margalis both scratched their B final-qualifying swims in the 400 free. Margalis placed 9th this morning at 4:12.83 while Cox placed 16th at 4:19.56, both well off their entry times. Instead, Cox and Margalis will both focus on the 100 breast A-final, where they are seeded 4th and 5th respectively in 1:09.5-efforts.

Leading the women’s 100 breast is Olympian Molly Hannis (1:07.89), followed by Annie Lazor (1:08.02) and January PSS champion Emily Escobedo (1:09.05). Escobedo currently holds the top time in the US this season at 1:07.11 from her PSS win from Richmond, VA.

Scratching out of tonight’s finals was Turkish native Erge Gezmis, who placed 8th in the men’s 400 free at 4:02.32. Last week, Gezmis, who is a senior at NC State, competed at the 2021 ACC Men’s Championships in Greensboro. At the championships, Gezmis was a member of the winning 800 free relay and picked up points in the 400 IM (3rd), 200 IM (6th), and 200 fly (2nd). The NC State Wolfpack placed second overall, just two points behind champion Louisville.

Multi-time Illinois high school state champion, FMC Aquatics’ Rachel Stege, also scratched her 15th seed in the 400 free. Yesterday, Stege placed 13th in the 1500 free at 17:00.56.

Day Two Finals Top Seeds