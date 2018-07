PSA Ne Re-elect Kiya President And General Secretary

Hello Indian Swimmers Kaise Ho Ap Sab I Hope Sab Achhe He Honge To Doston Aj Ka Article Ek News Pe Based Hai Ap Sab Is Article Ko Padhne Ke Bad Apna Experience Jaroor Share Kariyega. Comment Box Mai Aur Jo Log Humari Website Pe First Time Visit Kr Rhe Hai Wo Please Humari Website Swimswam.Com/Hindi Ko Subscribe Kerna Na Bhule Taki Hum Apke Liye Isi Tereh Ke Aur Articles La Sake. Ye Article Pranjal Pal Dwara Likha Gya Hai.

Ludhiyana Ke Former Mayor Apinder Singh Grewal Aur Swimming Federation Of India (Sfi) Ke Vice-President Balraj Sharma Ko Unanimously Punjab Swimming Association (Psa) Dwara President Aur General Secretary Se Re-Elected Kiya Gya Hai. Dono Sunday Ko Ludhiyana Mai Planned Association Ki Annual General Body Meeting Me Selected Kiye Gye Hai. Punjab Police Ke Alawa Baki Sari District Ke Representatives Jo Psa Se Affiliated Hai Un Sabhi Ne Is Meeting Me Participate Kiya.

Punjab Agricultural University Swimming Pool Mai August Ke Last Week Mai District Swimming Association, Ludhiyana Ko Senior Punjab Swimming Aur Water Polo Championship Ke 41st Edition Ko Karane Ka Plan Kiya Gya Hai.

