Practice + Pancakes: A Day in the Life at the W Hotel in Abu Dhabi

I was lucky enough to get to travel to the United Arab Emirates for the 2021 Short Course World Championships, but I had no idea what the experience would be like. I had never been this region of the world so I had little information about what the amenities would be like going in. However, staying at the W hotel exceeded anything I could have imagined. I take you through a day in the life of what staying in Abu Dhabi like, from the extravagant 9th floor pool deck to the enormous breakfast buffet.