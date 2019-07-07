Portecop Takes Down Euro Jr Meet Record In Semis, But Takes Silver In Final

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the final day of the 2019 European Junior Championships, 16-year-old French swimmer Naele Portecop popped off a new Meet Record in the women’s 50m fly.

Competing in the semi-finals in the event, Portecop produced a new personal best mark of 26.21 to take lane 4 for the final later in the same session, situating herself ahead of Belarusian National Record holder and favorite in the event, Anastasiya Shkurdai and her semi outing of 26.42.

The women represented 2 of the 3 sub-27 second marks in the semi, as Turkish athlete Aleyna Ozkan also notched a solid time of 26.94.

For Portecop, her 26.21 semi performance easily overwrote the previous Meet Record of 26.44 held by Maria Kamaneva of Russia from 2016.

However, come the final, Portecop wasn’t able to replicate that same magic, instead settling for silver. It was Shkurdai who got her hand on the wall first for gold, punching a podium-topping time of 26.23. Portecop produced a time of 26.29, while Italy’s Costanza Concconcelli rounded out the top 3 in 27.03.