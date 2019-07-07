Josif Miladinov Breaks 100 Fly Bulgarian Record at Euro Junior Champs

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 7th
- Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
- LCM
MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL
- Euro Jr Record – Kristof Milak, Hungary – 50.62
- Championships Record – Egor Kuimov, Russia – 51.35
- Gold: Andrei Minakov, Russia – 51.66
- Silver: Josif Miladinov, Bulgaria – 52.11
- Bronze: Luca Nik Armbruster
In the men’s 100 fly final on day 5 of Euro Junior Champs, Josif Miladinov of Bulgaria broke the 5th Bulgarian men’s National Record of the meet. Miladinov, who recently turned 16 years of age, took Silver in the final, clocking a 52.11 for a new personal best and National Record.
The previous record was held by Miladinov at 52.32 from April of this year. As the youngest swimmer in the field, Miladinov showed off some impressive speed in this race, roaring to a 23.85 on the first 50. That split marked the fastest and only sub-24 split in the field.
The swim marked the 5th men’s Bulgarian National Record to be broken at this meet. Miladinov had already broken the 50 fly Bulgarian Record earlier in the meet, clocking a 23.78.
Here is the list of the other Bulgarian Records that were broken:
- Yordan Yanchev hit a new Bulgarian National Record in the men’s 200m free, producing a time of 1:49.59 to make night 5’s final.
- Yanchev’s countryman Kaloyan Levterov nailed a new Bulgarian NR of 2:00.39 in the men’s 200m back for 7th place.
- Josif Miladinov shattered the Bulgarian Record in the 50 fly, touching in 23.78 on day 1.
- Yordan Yanchev, Kaloyan Levterov, Pavel Banchev, and Josif Miladinov combined to post a 3:24.64 in the men’s 4×100 free relay, establishing a new Bulgarian Record.
