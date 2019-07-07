2019 European Junior Swimming Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2019 European Junior Swimming Championships will wrap up the final 33 medals of the meet being handed out. Among the top storylines to follow on Sunday is Daria Vaskina of Russia looking to defend her title (and Meet Record) in the women’s 100 back after earlier doing so in the 50; Germany’s Isabel Gose hoping to lead her country’s 800 free relay to gold, which would be her 6th of the meet; and Russian breaststroking phenom Evgenia Chikunova seeking to add a win in the 100 to her earlier victory in the 200.

Also looking for gold on Sunday will be Dutch breaststroker Caspar Corbeau. He took bronze in the 50, silver in the 200, broke some Dutch age records, but gold has eluded him. He’s the top seed heading into the 100 breaststroke final ahead of Ireland’s Eoin Corby, who doesn’t yet have a medal of his own at this meet.

Russia enters the session with a 3-gold advantage over Italy for top of the medal table. With 11 more on offer, they can be caught, but with a couple of favored winners on Sunday, it seems unlikely.

Men’s 50 Free – Semifinal

Euro Jr Record – TARGET TIME – 21.98

Championships Record – Evgeny Sedov, Russia – 22.06

Top 8: Artem Selin, Germany – 22.18 Vladyslav Bukhov, Ukraine – 22.30 Kenzo Simons, Netherlands – 22.31 Nicholas Lia, Norway – 22.83 Aleksandr Shchegolev, Russia – 23.03 Louis Godefroid, France – 23.06 Filip Orlicz, Poland – 23.07 Malthe Lindeblad, Denmark – 23.09



Germany’s Artem Selin finished in 43rd place in the men’s 100 freestyle earlier in the meet, but where he struggled there he made up for in speed in the 50 as the top qualifier through to the final in 22.18. That 50 is a best time for him, in spite of being more than a second slower than his best time in the 100 free.

He’ll have about 75 minutes to prepare for that final, where he’ll be chased primarily by Vladyslav Bukhov of Ukraine (22.30) and Kenzo Simons of the Netherlands (22.31). There’s a big gap then to the 4th qualifier Nicholas Lia in 22.83.

Bukhov’s swim is also a best time (previous: 22.55), while Simons has a 22.2 to his name from about a month ago.

Men’s 400 IM – Final

Euro Jr Record – TARGET TIME – 4:10.79

Championships Record – Semen Makovich, Russia – 4:14.65

Women’s 100 Back – Final

Euro Jr Record – Daria Vaskina, Russia – 59.46

Championships Record – Polina Egorova, Russia – 59.62

Men’s 100 Breast – Final

Euro Jr Record – Nicolo’ Martinenghi, Italy – 59.23

Championships Record – Nicolo’ Martinenghi, Italy – 59.23

Women’s 100 Breast – Final

Euro Jr Record – TARGET TIME – 1:04.35

Championships Record – Ruta Meilutyte, Lithuania – 1:05.48

Men’s 200 Free – Final

Euro Jr Record – TARGET TIME – 1:43.90

Championships Record – Yannick Agnel, France – 1:46.58

Women’s 200 IM – Final

Euro Jr Record – TARGET TIME – 2:11.03

Championships Record – Ilaria Cusinato, Italy – 2:13.03

Men’s 100 Fly – Final

Euro Jr Record – Kristof Milak, Hungary – 50.62

Championships Record – Egor Kuimov, Russia – 51.35

Women’s 50 Fly – Final

Euro Jr Record –

Championships Record –

Men’s 50 Fly – Final

Euro Jr Record –

Championships Record –

Women’s 800 Free Relay – Final

Euro Jr Record – TARGET TIME – 7:57.58

Championships Record – Hungary – 7:58.99

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Final