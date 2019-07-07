Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Germany’s Artem Selin Crushes 21.83 Euro Jr Record For Gold In Kazan

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Throwing down the swim of his life to close out the individual events of the 2019 European Junior Swimming Championships was German speedster Artem Selin. The 17-year-old busted out a big-time 21.83 to take gold in the men’s 50m free by a sizeable margin, reaping the only sub-22 second swim of the entire field.

Selin’s time is a huge personal best, overtaking his previous fastest mark of 22.26 he established just this past April, while he was 22.18 in tonight’s semi.

Selin’s 21.83 stunner fell just shy of the German Senior National Record, which stands at the 21.81 Damian Wierling produced at German Nationals back in 2016.

The teen’s time also clears the European Junior Record ‘target time’ of 21.98, meaning he has established a new EJR with his performance. The target time was set by the LEN at the time the concept of Junior Records was originally conceived.

Silver tonight went to promising freestyle ace Kenzo Simons of the Netherlands, with the 18-year-old powering his way to a new PB of 22.10, also a new Dutch Age Record. Bronze went to Ukrainian Vladyslav Bukhov, his 2nd individual medal, as he also took bronze in the 100m free here. He clocked 22.37 tonight.

For Selin, the German now ranks 11th in the world this season, at just 17.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FREE

BrunoBRA
FRATUS
06/09
21.31
2Benjamin
PROUD 		GBR21.4804/28
3Vladimir
MOROZOV		RUS21.4909/07
4Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA21.5106/22
5Andrea
VERGANI		ITA21.5304/02
View Top 27»

7
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Articuno

“Throwing down” is used far too often in swimswam articles.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
Loretta

A kid went 21.8 and that’s what you gleaned from this article?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Quack

How many juniors have been sub-21 all time?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Pvdh

None

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Rafael

No Junior ever

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
Ryan

Damn still has another year to dip under Michael Andrew’s 21.75 for a new WJR

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Pvdh

Although the true 18&u mark is Dressels 21.53

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
42 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!