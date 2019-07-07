Germany’s Artem Selin Crushes 21.83 Euro Jr Record For Gold In Kazan

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Throwing down the swim of his life to close out the individual events of the 2019 European Junior Swimming Championships was German speedster Artem Selin. The 17-year-old busted out a big-time 21.83 to take gold in the men’s 50m free by a sizeable margin, reaping the only sub-22 second swim of the entire field.

Selin’s time is a huge personal best, overtaking his previous fastest mark of 22.26 he established just this past April, while he was 22.18 in tonight’s semi.

Selin’s 21.83 stunner fell just shy of the German Senior National Record, which stands at the 21.81 Damian Wierling produced at German Nationals back in 2016.

The teen’s time also clears the European Junior Record ‘target time’ of 21.98, meaning he has established a new EJR with his performance. The target time was set by the LEN at the time the concept of Junior Records was originally conceived.

Silver tonight went to promising freestyle ace Kenzo Simons of the Netherlands, with the 18-year-old powering his way to a new PB of 22.10, also a new Dutch Age Record. Bronze went to Ukrainian Vladyslav Bukhov, his 2nd individual medal, as he also took bronze in the 100m free here. He clocked 22.37 tonight.

For Selin, the German now ranks 11th in the world this season, at just 17.