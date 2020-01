Philip Heintz Costretto Ad Una Pausa Per Un Infortunio All’Anca

View this post on Instagram

During my session yesterday evening, I felt the same pain in my hip like I felt at the Worlds past summer. I went straight to the doctor and my hip is injured again. Fortunately the injury is not as worse as it was at the Worlds, but I'm forced to take a break! I don't know how long it will take. Hopefully not longer then 2 Weeks, otherwise my belly will return 😂😅. #fightthebelly #comebackstronger #nevergiveup #swimming #roadtotokyo