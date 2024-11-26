Pennsylvania High School State Champion Kiersten O’Connor Sends Commitment to UCONN

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pennsylvania high school swimmer Kiersten O’Connor sends her commitment to join the UCONN class of 2025.

“i’m SO blessed to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Connecticut. I could not have made it to this point without my family, coaches and friends that have supported me immensely throughout this process. I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity to be apart an amazing program and so excited for my future at UCONN. All glory to god!! #gohuskies”

O’Connor swims for the Mount Pleasant Area Jr and Sr High School and trains with the Mount Pleasant Aqua Club in Mount Pleasant Pennsylvania. O’Connor also played tennis for her high school team, helping them to a district title this season.

O’Connor’s most recent meet was the PIAA 2A State Meet in March of 202 where she swam the 50 freestyle, the 100 backstroke, and 2 relays. She won the state title in the 50 free with her final time of 23.48, and her 100 back placed 3rd at 55.39. She also split 25.27 50 backstroke on the Mount Pleasant winning 200 medley relay and 23.38 anchoring their 9th place 200 freestyle relay

Best Times:

50 free: 23.48

100 free: 52.41

100 back: 55.37

UCONN is a member of the Big East Conference, and they placed second to Villanova by just 11 points at last year’s championships. O’Connor is coming in as a potential Big East Conference point scorer in two events. Her 50 free time would have been good enough for 9th in the prelims, earning her a spot in the B final, where she would have been 11th.

Her 100 back would have earned her an A finals spot at 5th in the prelims and in the finals, and her 100 free would have been 22nd, which puts her in the non-scoring final. Two more scoring events is huge for UCONN if they want to beat Villanova this year.

O’Connor also makes an impact on the Huskies’ 200 free relay where they placed 4th last year. They were just over 2 tenths back from 1st place team Villanova allowing them to pick up 12 points, a separation that made the difference between 1st and 2nd at the meet, and their leadoff leg was over half a second slower than O’Connor’s best time.

The Huskies have already been faster this season than last, and O’Connor sits right on the cusp of being top 4 in everything, ranking 3rd in the 50 free, 4th in the 100 free, and 6th in the 100 back.

