Florida Atlantic Wins Patriot Invite

Patriot Invite

The final two days of the 2024 Patriot Invite wrapped up with Florida Atlantic University taking home the men’s and women’s titles after leading wire-to-wire. The Owls broke a few school and meet records in their pursuit of the title.

The 2nd and 3rd place teams were also the same for the men and women, with Towson finishing as runners-up, and George Mason rounding out the top 3.

Day 2 results:

On Day 2 of the Invite, the Florida Atlantic team missed the top 3 in only two events, the men’s 100 breaststroke, and the women’s 800 free relay. They had 4 record breaking swims on this day, 4 meet records, 2 pool records, and 1 team record, in the women’s 200 medley relay, the men’s 400 IM, the men’s 200 free, and the men’s 800 free relay.

The women’s 200 medley relay went to the FAU with a new meet record time of 1:40.42. Their team of Riley Trout (25.74), Ludo Pavia (27.52), Dolores Margni (24.64), and Izzy Jones (22.52) broke the former record of 1:40.71 set by George Mason in 2022.

Senior Nick Shaffer swam a final time of 3:53.03 in the men’s 400 IM to break the meet record of 3:53.12 set in 2019 by former Drexel swimmer, Jason Arthur. Shaffer won the event by almost 2 seconds in his meet record swim. This was an add for him, however, as he has a recorded best time of 3:48.79 from 2023.

Daniel Laureyssens, an FAU junior, broke the pool and meet records in the men’s 200 freestyle with his final time of 1:34.85, which is a new best time by 2 and a half seconds from the 1:36.36 he went last season. He broke Andrew Seliskar’s pool record of 1:35.61 from 2014.

The FAU men’s 800 freestyle relay set a trio of records in their 6:31.01 victory, meet, pool, and school. Their team consisted of Timo Paisley (1:38.35), Logan Thornsberry (1:38.46), James Shevchenko (1:38.35), and Daniel Laureyssens (1:35.85). The meet was broken by two teams in the final, the Towson men also broke it with their 6:36.36, and had previously been FAU’s at 6:36.50 from 2022. The pool record had been standing since 2013 when it was set at 6:32.12 by William and Mary. This record was just faster than the FAU team record of 6:32.17 from earlier this year.

The Marist women also saw a team record. Sophomore April Avila broke the women’s 100 breaststroke record twice over the course of the day. In prelims she went 1:01.66 to take down the 2012 record of 1:02.17 set by Greta Leberfinger. She rebroke her own record in finals with an almost second drop to go 1:00.94.

Other Event winners:

Men’s 200 Medley Relay: George Mason University – 1:27.97

Women’s 100 fly: Dolores Marni (FAU) – 54.66

Men’s 100 fly: Peyton Ming (FAU) – 47.88

Women’s 400 IM: Gabbie Primiano (RICH) – 4:26.23

Women’s 200 free: Addie Scott (TOWS) – 1:50.27

Men’s 100 breaststroke: Geoffrey Cradock (TOWS) – 54.21

Women’s 100 backstroke: Meg Drover-Smith (FAU) – 55.19

Men’s 100 backstroke: Sean Colson (TOWS) – 47.59

Women’s 800 free relay: George Mason University- 7:28.10

Day 3 results:

FAU secured their victories on Day 3 of the invite, finishing the meet with

The final day of the invite saw different records from 3 different teams. FAU set two, the men’s 100 free and the women’s 400 free relay. Towson set two, the men’s 200 backstroke and the men’s 400 free relay, and Marist also set two in the men’s 200 breast, and the men’s 200 fly.

FAU’s Laureyssens set the meet record in the men’s 100 free in his 43.80 victory. This broke Brian Benzing’s record of 43.92 from 2022. The FAU women broke the 400 freestyle relay team record with their 3:21.26. The team of Ludo Pavia, Bry Bellile, Izzy Jones, Aura Vilarrasa broke the former record of 3:22.22 from earlier this year to win the event..

Towson saw a pool, meet, and team records in the men’s 200 backstroke from Junior Sean Colson. Colson’s 1:42.60 broke Jack Conger’s pool record of 1:43.60 from 2010, Jason Arthur’s meet record of 1:45.08 from 2019, and his own team record of 1:42.85 from CSCAAs last season. Colson also set an NCAA B cut time in his swim. The Towson men also broke the meet record in the men’s 400 freestyle relay. Sean Colson (44.63), Daniel McLaughlin (43.95), Stephen McDonald (44.54), and Luke Schwar (43.79) broke the 2022 meet record set by FAU.

Finally on the record watch, Marist saw two team records in the men’s 200 breaststroke from Dylan Magda and Caden Hardy, and one from Kellen Fletcher in the men’s 200 butterfly. Magda had previously broken the 200 breaststroke team record last year when he went 2:01.98 at the MAACC championships, and he rebroke his own record when he went 2:00.64. In the finals, teammate Caden Hardy went 2:00.41 to place 4th, and break Magda’s hours old record.

Their final record came from senior Kellen Fletcher in the men’s 200 butterfly. Fletcher placed second with a final time of 1:48.50 to break the team record of 1:49.08 set in 2018.

Other Event Winners:

Women’s 1650 freestyle: Bridget Thomas (TOWS)- 16:53.58

Men’s 1650 freestyle: Alex Crown (GMU)- 15:35.52

Women’s 200 backstroke: Meg Drover-Smith (FAU)- 1:57.93

Women’s 100 freestyle: Ali Tyler (GMU)/Melissa Nwakalor (RICH)- 50.16

Women’s 200 breaststroke: Gabbie Primiano (RICH)- 2:14.19

Men’s 200 breaststroke: David Walton (TOWS)- 1:59.58

Women’s 200 butterfly: Dolores Margni (FAU)- 1:58.92 NCAA B Cut

Men’s 200 butterfly: James Shevchenko (FAU)- 1:47.57

Final Team Scores

Women’s

Florida Atlantic- 1,936 Towson- 1,689 George Mason- 1,217.5 Richmond- 1,116.5 American University- 1,007 Marist College- 752 UNC- Wilmington- 152

Men’s