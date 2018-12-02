Panziera Lands On All-Time Women’s 200 SCM Back Performer List

CAMPIONATO ITALIANO OPEN

Margherita Panziera produced a new Italian National Record while competing at the Campionato Italiano Open in Riccione this weekend. Racing the women’s 200m backstroke, the 2018 European Champion in the event rocked a time of 2:01.56 to dip under the 2:02 threshold for the first time in her career.

Entering this meet in Riccione, Panziera’s personal best and Italian National Record sat at the 2:02.43 she clocked in Copenhagen for bronze at the 2017 Short Course European Championships. Splitting 59.35/1:02.21 in her Riccione race yesterday, however, Panziera delved into new territory to crush a mark of 2:01.56, take gold and check-in with a new NR.

World ranking-wise, Panziera now moves alongside exclusive company as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world this season. The only racers sitting above the Italian at this point are world-leader Emily Seebohm of Australia, Kathleen Baker of America and Katinka Hosszu of Hungary.

2018-2019 SCM WOMEN 200 BACK

EmilyAUS
SEEBOHM
10/06
1.59.94
2Kathleen
BAKER		USA2.00.6910/06
3Katinka
HOSSZU		HUN2.01.0010/06
4Minna
ATHERTON		AUS2.02.0211/04
5Daria
USTINOVA		RUS2.02.2511/09
Looking back at history, Panziera’s effort in Riccione establishes the 23-year-old as the 11th fastest performer ever in the women’s SCM 200 backstroke.

Top Women 200 SCM Backstroke Performers of All-Time:

#1 – 1:59.23 Katinka Hosszu HUN 2014 SCM World Champs 12/5/2014 Doha
#2 – 1:59.35 Daryna Zevina UKR FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup 2016 8/26/2016 Paris-Chartres
#3 – 1:59.49 Emily Seebohm AUS 2015 Australian SC Champs 11/25/2015 Sydney
#4 – 2:00.03 Missy Franklin USA FINA/ARENA Swimming World Cup 2011 – Berlin 10/22/2011 Berlin
#5 – 2:00.18 Shiho Sakai JPN 1/1/2010
#6 – 2:00.69 Kathleen Baker USA FINA Swimming World Cup 2018 10/6/2018 Budapest
#7 – 2:00.83 Elizabeth Simmonds GBR Duel In The Pool 12/16/2011 Atlanta
#8 – 2:00.91 Kirsty Coventry ZIM 1/1/2008
#9 – 2:01.24 Belinda Hocking AUS FINA/ARENA Swimming World Cup 2011 – Berlin 10/22/2011 Berlin
#10 – 2:01.33 Courtney Bartholomew USA Mutual of Omaha Duel in the Pool 12/11/2015 Indianapolis
#11 – 2:01.56 Margherita Panziera ITA Campionato Italiano Open 12/01/2018 Riccione

 

