Panziera Lands On All-Time Women’s 200 SCM Back Performer List

CAMPIONATO ITALIANO OPEN
- November 30th – December 1st, 2018
- Stadio del Nuoto – Riccione – Italy
- SCM
Margherita Panziera produced a new Italian National Record while competing at the Campionato Italiano Open in Riccione this weekend. Racing the women’s 200m backstroke, the 2018 European Champion in the event rocked a time of 2:01.56 to dip under the 2:02 threshold for the first time in her career.
Entering this meet in Riccione, Panziera’s personal best and Italian National Record sat at the 2:02.43 she clocked in Copenhagen for bronze at the 2017 Short Course European Championships. Splitting 59.35/1:02.21 in her Riccione race yesterday, however, Panziera delved into new territory to crush a mark of 2:01.56, take gold and check-in with a new NR.
World ranking-wise, Panziera now moves alongside exclusive company as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world this season. The only racers sitting above the Italian at this point are world-leader Emily Seebohm of Australia, Kathleen Baker of America and Katinka Hosszu of Hungary.
2018-2019 SCM WOMEN 200 BACK
SEEBOHM
1.59.94
|2
|Kathleen
BAKER
|USA
|2.00.69
|10/06
|3
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|2.01.00
|10/06
|4
|Minna
ATHERTON
|AUS
|2.02.02
|11/04
|5
|Daria
USTINOVA
|RUS
|2.02.25
|11/09
Looking back at history, Panziera’s effort in Riccione establishes the 23-year-old as the 11th fastest performer ever in the women’s SCM 200 backstroke.
Top Women 200 SCM Backstroke Performers of All-Time:
|#1 – 1:59.23
|Katinka Hosszu
|HUN
|2014 SCM World Champs
|12/5/2014
|Doha
|#2 – 1:59.35
|Daryna Zevina
|UKR
|FINA/airweave Swimming World Cup 2016
|8/26/2016
|Paris-Chartres
|#3 – 1:59.49
|Emily Seebohm
|AUS
|2015 Australian SC Champs
|11/25/2015
|Sydney
|#4 – 2:00.03
|Missy Franklin
|USA
|FINA/ARENA Swimming World Cup 2011 – Berlin
|10/22/2011
|Berlin
|#5 – 2:00.18
|Shiho Sakai
|JPN
|1/1/2010
|#6 – 2:00.69
|Kathleen Baker
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2018
|10/6/2018
|Budapest
|#7 – 2:00.83
|Elizabeth Simmonds
|GBR
|Duel In The Pool
|12/16/2011
|Atlanta
|#8 – 2:00.91
|Kirsty Coventry
|ZIM
|1/1/2008
|#9 – 2:01.24
|Belinda Hocking
|AUS
|FINA/ARENA Swimming World Cup 2011 – Berlin
|10/22/2011
|Berlin
|#10 – 2:01.33
|Courtney Bartholomew
|USA
|Mutual of Omaha Duel in the Pool
|12/11/2015
|Indianapolis
|#11 – 2:01.56
|Margherita Panziera
|ITA
|Campionato Italiano Open
|12/01/2018
|Riccione
