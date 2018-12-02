Panziera Lands On All-Time Women’s 200 SCM Back Performer List

CAMPIONATO ITALIANO OPEN

November 30th – December 1st, 2018

Stadio del Nuoto – Riccione – Italy

SCM

Margherita Panziera produced a new Italian National Record while competing at the Campionato Italiano Open in Riccione this weekend. Racing the women’s 200m backstroke, the 2018 European Champion in the event rocked a time of 2:01.56 to dip under the 2:02 threshold for the first time in her career.

Entering this meet in Riccione, Panziera’s personal best and Italian National Record sat at the 2:02.43 she clocked in Copenhagen for bronze at the 2017 Short Course European Championships. Splitting 59.35/1:02.21 in her Riccione race yesterday, however, Panziera delved into new territory to crush a mark of 2:01.56, take gold and check-in with a new NR.

World ranking-wise, Panziera now moves alongside exclusive company as the 4th fastest swimmer in the world this season. The only racers sitting above the Italian at this point are world-leader Emily Seebohm of Australia, Kathleen Baker of America and Katinka Hosszu of Hungary.

Looking back at history, Panziera’s effort in Riccione establishes the 23-year-old as the 11th fastest performer ever in the women’s SCM 200 backstroke.

