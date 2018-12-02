Silvia Scalia Produces SCM 50 Back Italian National Record

CAMPIONATO ITALIANO OPEN

November 30th – December 1st, 2018

Stadio del Nuoto – Riccione – Italy

SCM

Not to be overshadowed by the likes of Marco Orsi and Thomas Ceccon, who each nabbed a new Italian National Record in Riccione this weekend, Silvia Scalia clocked a new NR of her own in the women’s 50m backstroke sprint.

Busting out a winning effort of 26.67, Scalia surpassed the previous Italian National standard of 26.70 she set herself just a couple of weeks ago in Livorno. That mark had overtaken the previous NR of 26.77 set by Elena Gemo way back in 2008.

Scalia’s time now positions her within the top 15 performers in the world this season for the 50m back event.

Scalia is continuing to carry her momentum from the 2018 Mediterranean Games into the remainder of the season. At those Games in Terragona, Scalia took gold in the 50 LCM backstroke with a winning time of 28.33, a new Games Record. She also earned silver in the 100m backstroke in a mark of 1:00.99, the 6th fastest time of her career.