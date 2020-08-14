Paltrinieri on 14:33 1500 FR Euro Record: “I Was Feeling Fast”

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

“I was feeling good… I was feeling fast”, Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri said after his 14:33.10 1500 free European record swim. Paltrinieri had already set the 800 free Sette Colli meet record (7:40.22) on day two of the competition, which was a second off his lifetime best (7:39.27). Paltrinieri’s 1500 record swim knocked nearly a second off his lifetime best and Italian record times of 14:34.04, which came from his 2016 Olympic gold medal-winning swim.

Paltrinieri said that this swim was, “the first sign in a long process”, especially after changing coaches two months ago and the Tokyo Olympics now moved to 2021. Despite the global pandemic, Paltrinieri had been able to continue regular training while living at the Ostia Swim Complex in his home country. During his post-race interview, Paltrinieri had admitted that the empty pool was weird, especially without the large crowds due to pandemic restrictions.

This 14:33.10 swim makes him the second-fastest 1500 free performer in history, only behind China’s Sun Yang. Last year at the 2019 World Championships, Paltrinieri settled for bronze at 14:38.75, missing out on adding another title from his 2015/2017 World titles.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:49.06 2017

Italian Record – Gregorio Paltrinieri, 14:34.04 2016

GOLD – Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) 14:33.10

SILVER – Domenico Acerenza (ITA) 14:49.98

BRONZE – Marc-Antoine Olivier (FRA) 15:06.29

Busting out the fastest 1500m free time of his career, Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri sizzled with a time of 14:33.10 to take the gold in the final event here at Sette Colli.

Paltrinieri held the Italian national record with the 14:34.04 that he swam at the 2016 European Championships before winning Olympic gold a few months later. His former best time was also the European record in the event.

Flash forward to tonight and the unstoppable 25-year-old blasted the 2nd fastest performance all-time. Only Chinese Olympic champion Sun Yang’s World Record of 14:31.02 from the 2012 Olympic Games has been faster.