Paige Taber to Add Backstroke Depth to Kentucky’s Class of 2026

Paige Taber from The Woodlands, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for 2022-23 and beyond.

Taber is the eighth public verbal commitment to the Wildcats’ class of 2026. She will join Breckin Gormley, Grace Frericks, Jordan Agliano, Lucy Reber, Lydia Hanlon, Marin McKee, and Stella Todd in Lexington in the fall of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Kentucky! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and anyone else who has been part of my swim journey! Go Cats!😺💙”

Taber is currently a junior at The Woodlands High School. She moved to Texas from Bakersfield, California and spent her first two years of high school at Independence High School. She placed 3rd in the 100 free (51.58) and 3rd in the 100 back (57.78) at the 2019 CIF Central Section Championships as a freshman. She went on to compete at the California State Championships in the 100 free and finished 22nd in prelims (51.82). Her sophomore season was canceled altogether because of the pandemic.

Taber joined The Woodlands Swim Team in the summer of 2020, having been attached to Roadrunner Aquatics before that. A Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back, she recently updated just about all her best times (50/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, and 100 fly) while competing at TWST’s Mid-Season Championships in December. She won the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 breast, placed top-8 in the 50/100/200 free, and came in 14th in the 100 fly. She also competed at Lakeside’s 18&U Winter Championships and notched a PB in the 200m back (2:18.20) in the long course time trials.

Best SCY Times:

50 back – 26.24

100 back – 54.28

200 back – 1:58.19

50 free – 24.47

100 free – 51.58

200 free – 1:52.97

100 breast – 1:04.70

100 fly – 59.80

200 IM – 2:04.49

Four Wildcats have already swum sub-54 in the 100 back so far this season: Caitlin Brooks, Sophie Sorenson, Torie Buerger, and Parker Herren. Two more have been sub-55: Lauren Poole and Olivia Huffman. Five 200 backstrokers have already broken 1:57: Brooks, Sorenson, Buerger, Herren, and Jodi Ogle. Taber will overlap with Brooks, Buerger, Poole, and Ogle.

