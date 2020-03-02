Pac-12 Last Chance: Foelske Sets 200 FL ASU School Record to Qualify for NCAAs

2020 PAC-12 LAST CHANCE

March 1, 2020

Federal Way, WA

Short Course Yards

Estimated NCAA Invite Times

NCAA ‘A’ Cuts

Results

Following the 2020 Pac-12 Championships this week, the Pac-12 Last Chance Meet took place on Sunday for swimmers on the bubble to try to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Arizona State freshman Jade Foelske dropped a lifetime best 1:55.36 in the 200 fly. That should safely qualify her for NCAAs as she’s now ranked 23rd.

Foelske’s swim set a new school record, breaking the mark held by fellow ASU freshman Lindsay Looney (1:55.39). Looney had set the mark a couple of weeks ago in their dual meet against Arizona. She’s ranked just behind Foelske and should also qualify for NCAAs. Between Saturday and Sunday, Foelske swam the 200 fly 4 times. She tied for 8th in prelims at Pac-12s, won the swimoff, and then competed in the final. Today, she was over a second faster than her 1:56.53 from last night’s final, where she placed 6th.

Cal’s Ali Harrison matched her best in prelims with a 59.85 in the 100 breast. She’s ranked 34th in the nation with no major conferences remaining, so she’s a likely NCAA qualifier.