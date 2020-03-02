2020 UGA Last Chance: Florida, Alabama Land 2 Potential NCAA Qualifiers

2020 BULLDOG INVITATIONAL

Following the SEC Championships, Georgia hosted their 2020 Bulldog Invitational as a last chance meet to qualify for the NCAA Championships. In time trials and day 2 finals of the invite, 3 more swimmers posted potential NCAA qualifying times.

Two of those swimmers were from Alabama. Morgan Liberto swam to #34 in the 200 back, lowering her time to a 1:53.48. In the 100 breast time trial, teammate Kaila Wong swam a 59.65 to move up to #27. Florida State’s Nina Kucheran lowered her 100 breast time again with a 59.89. She’s now ranked 36th.

In the 200 breast, Auburn’s Carly Cummings dropped nearly 2 seconds from her best time in 2:08.22. That was her first best time in the event since 2018. She’s ranked 18th and should be safely in for NCAAs.

Florida’s Miguel Cancel posted a 3:42.74 in the 400 IM, likely qualifying for NCAAs as he’s now ranked 16th. Cancel dropped another 1.5 seconds from his lifetime best set at SECs. Teammate Kevin Vargas is now 20th as he swam a 3:43.35. Vargas, a freshman, dropped almost a second from his best from SECs.