Todd DeSorbo On Value of Combined Program, Training Groups at Virginia (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 5th-straight) (results)
The University of Virginia women took back the ACC Championship title last week, but the Cavalier men could not overcome NC State, giving each program a title and a runners-up finish in 2020. University of Virginia Head Coach Todd DeSorbo took a few minutes to speak with SwimSwam during the men’s meet about how the teams at UVA train and give us his take on the value fo the combined women’s and men’s program (meaning the women and the men train together and are coached by the same staff).
Data reported by Andrew Mering.
UVA
|YEAR
|POINTS
|EVENT
|PLACE
|TIME
|POWER
|EVENT
|PLACE
|TIME
|POWER
|EVENT
|PLACE
|TIME
|POWER
|Schubert, Frede
|SR
|90
|200 IM
|1
|1:43.09
|747
|400 IM
|1
|3:40.01
|766
|200 Fly
|4
|1:41.34
|772
|Baker, Ryan
|SR
|76
|50 Free
|4
|19.42
|737
|200 Free
|5
|1:34.59
|711
|100 Free
|5
|42.72
|741
|Storch, Casey
|SO
|75
|200 IM
|8
|1:45.42
|667
|400 IM
|3
|3:44.02
|697
|200 Breast
|4
|1:54.04
|727
|Walker, John
|FR
|57
|500 Free
|2
|4:11.93
|810
|200 Free
|21
|1:37.54
|580
|1650 Free
|5
|15:01.72
|629
|Schilling, Samu
|JR
|55
|500 Free
|15
|4:19.15
|685
|200 Free
|2
|1:33.98
|739
|200 Breast
|12
|1:55.54
|683
|Conway, Sean
|FR
|55
|200 IM
|11
|1:45.6
|661
|400 IM
|8
|3:46.39
|657
|200 Back
|10
|1:42.27
|678
|Barnum, Keefer
|JR
|54
|200 IM
|26
|1:47.30
|602
|100 Breast
|4
|52.51
|729
|200 Breast
|2
|1:52.91
|761
|Shelton, Bryce
|SR
|49
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|334.0
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|290.45
|Platform Diving
|19
|231.1
|Clark, Joseph
|SR
|41
|50 Free
|29
|20.06
|616
|100 Back
|5
|46.44
|689
|200 Back
|11
|1:43.13
|651
|Greenberg, Jake
|SO
|39
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|303.25
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|283.4
|Platform Diving
|18
|231.9
|Grender, Justin
|SO
|39
|200 Free
|28
|1:37.01
|605
|100 Back
|14
|47.27
|631
|200 Back
|4
|1:41.05
|718
|Wright, Jack
|FR
|37
|500 Free
|13
|4:18.47
|696
|200 Free
|7
|1:34.69
|707
|100 Free
|35
|44.53
|571
|Lamb, Augustus
|FR
|35
|50 Free
|9
|19.49
|725
|200 Free
|34
|1:37.6
|578
|100 Free
|12
|43.27
|690
|Otto, Matthew
|JR
|31
|100 Breast
|18
|54.37
|596
|200 Breast
|6
|1:54.85
|703
|Creedon, Walker
|SO
|28
|3 mtr Diving
|22
|258.9
|1 mtr Diving
|28
|228.75
|Platform Diving
|5
|347.1
|Klinksiek, Konn
|FR
|26
|50 Free
|30
|20.07
|612
|100 Fly
|12
|46.26
|723
|100 Free
|16
|43.88
|634
|Edwards, Maxwel
|FR
|23
|50 Free
|35
|20.19
|588
|100 Fly
|17
|46.45
|708
|100 Back
|13
|46.97
|652
|Fong, Joshua
|FR
|11
|200 IM
|30
|1:48.20
|570
|100 Fly
|25
|47.35
|635
|200 Fly
|16
|1:46.27
|597
|Gyenis, Daniel
|FR
|9
|500 Free
|31
|4:24.77
|593
|200 Free
|44
|1:39.11
|502
|1650 Free
|17
|15:20.87
|532
|Schutte, Henry
|FR
|3
|50 Free
|23
|20.01
|624
|200 Free
|43
|1:39.1
|503
|100 Free
|24
|44.15
|608
|Rus, Oliver
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|42
|20.3
|565
|100 Breast
|29
|55.98
|470
|100 Free
|38
|44.74
|550
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
- NC State – 1250
- Virginia – 1089
- Louisville – 1066.5
- Virginia Tech – 898
- Florida State – 812.5
- Notre Dame – 803.5
- North Carolina – 630.5
- Pitt – 520
- Georgia Tech – 506
- Duke – 421
- Miami – 197
- Boston College – 134
