Todd DeSorbo On Value of Combined Program, Training Groups at Virginia (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of Virginia women took back the ACC Championship title last week, but the Cavalier men could not overcome NC State, giving each program a title and a runners-up finish in 2020. University of Virginia Head Coach Todd DeSorbo took a few minutes to speak with SwimSwam during the men’s meet about how the teams at UVA train and give us his take on the value fo the combined women’s and men’s program (meaning the women and the men train together and are coached by the same staff).

Data reported by Andrew Mering.

UVA

YEAR POINTS EVENT PLACE TIME POWER EVENT PLACE TIME POWER EVENT PLACE TIME POWER Schubert, Frede SR 90 200 IM 1 1:43.09 747 400 IM 1 3:40.01 766 200 Fly 4 1:41.34 772 Baker, Ryan SR 76 50 Free 4 19.42 737 200 Free 5 1:34.59 711 100 Free 5 42.72 741 Storch, Casey SO 75 200 IM 8 1:45.42 667 400 IM 3 3:44.02 697 200 Breast 4 1:54.04 727 Walker, John FR 57 500 Free 2 4:11.93 810 200 Free 21 1:37.54 580 1650 Free 5 15:01.72 629 Schilling, Samu JR 55 500 Free 15 4:19.15 685 200 Free 2 1:33.98 739 200 Breast 12 1:55.54 683 Conway, Sean FR 55 200 IM 11 1:45.6 661 400 IM 8 3:46.39 657 200 Back 10 1:42.27 678 Barnum, Keefer JR 54 200 IM 26 1:47.30 602 100 Breast 4 52.51 729 200 Breast 2 1:52.91 761 Shelton, Bryce SR 49 3 mtr Diving 7 334.0 1 mtr Diving 9 290.45 Platform Diving 19 231.1 Clark, Joseph SR 41 50 Free 29 20.06 616 100 Back 5 46.44 689 200 Back 11 1:43.13 651 Greenberg, Jake SO 39 3 mtr Diving 11 303.25 1 mtr Diving 11 283.4 Platform Diving 18 231.9 Grender, Justin SO 39 200 Free 28 1:37.01 605 100 Back 14 47.27 631 200 Back 4 1:41.05 718 Wright, Jack FR 37 500 Free 13 4:18.47 696 200 Free 7 1:34.69 707 100 Free 35 44.53 571 Lamb, Augustus FR 35 50 Free 9 19.49 725 200 Free 34 1:37.6 578 100 Free 12 43.27 690 Otto, Matthew JR 31 100 Breast 18 54.37 596 200 Breast 6 1:54.85 703 Creedon, Walker SO 28 3 mtr Diving 22 258.9 1 mtr Diving 28 228.75 Platform Diving 5 347.1 Klinksiek, Konn FR 26 50 Free 30 20.07 612 100 Fly 12 46.26 723 100 Free 16 43.88 634 Edwards, Maxwel FR 23 50 Free 35 20.19 588 100 Fly 17 46.45 708 100 Back 13 46.97 652 Fong, Joshua FR 11 200 IM 30 1:48.20 570 100 Fly 25 47.35 635 200 Fly 16 1:46.27 597 Gyenis, Daniel FR 9 500 Free 31 4:24.77 593 200 Free 44 1:39.11 502 1650 Free 17 15:20.87 532 Schutte, Henry FR 3 50 Free 23 20.01 624 200 Free 43 1:39.1 503 100 Free 24 44.15 608 Rus, Oliver SO 0 50 Free 42 20.3 565 100 Breast 29 55.98 470 100 Free 38 44.74 550

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS