Osman and Dressel Each Seek Their Fourth Wins at the Last Day of the ISCA Cup

2021 ISCA International Senior Cup

March 23-27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY Prelims/LCM Finals

Schedule (ET) Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals

The last day of the ISCA Senior Cup gets underway on Saturday with the 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly, 200 breaststroke, the 800 freestyle for women, and the 1500 freestyle for men.

The women’s 100 freestyle is led by top seed Flora Molnar, the only woman seeded under 48 seconds. She will be challenged by Farida Osman, who is in top form as she won the 100 butterfly last night with a near-personal best time; Osman was also the champion in the 50 free on Thursday. Also competing will be 14-year old Erika Pelaez , the only 16 & under swimmer to break 26 in the 50. Marina Spadoni, the runner-up in the 50, appears to have scratched the event.

Caeleb Dressel is the top seed in the men’s 100 free as he looks for his fourth win of the meet. Challenging Dressel will be Ryan Lochte, and yesterday’s 200 free champion Alex Sobers. Joseph Schooling, who was runner-up to Dressel in the 100 butterfly will be swimming as well.

The theme of the women’s 200 butterfly is youth as all but one of the top-30 swimmers are teenagers. Morgan Gore is the top seed at 1:57.91 followed by Kyleigh Tankard, who placed fifth in the 100 fly, and Grace Monahan. Eighth seed Zoe Skirboll has scratched the event to focus on the 200 breaststroke, where she is the sixth seed.

Dressel will be competing in his second event of the morning as he’s the second seed of the men’s 200 fly behind Jack Conger. Scratches of this event include 5th seed Tyler Watson and 8th seed Thomas Bried, which will give some opportunities for other swimmers to earn second swims today.

Top seed in the women’s 200 breast is Denise Phelan. Phelan is listed on the heat sheet but she has scratched all of her other swims this week. Seeded second is Meghan Lynch, who finished sixth in the 100 breast, and Lainy Kruger, the third place finisher in the 16 & under 100 breast. Runner up in the open 100 breast, Nicole Frank Rodriguez is seeded eighth.

Anton McKee leads as the top seed of the men’s 200 breast. Chasing him will be Ilya Evdokimov winner of the 100 breast, Grant Sanders, and Amro Al-Wir. Lochte is scheduled to swim the 200 breast and Izaak Bastian, who scratched the 100 breast earlier this week has scratched out of the 200 as well.

There are three women seeded under 10:00 for the 800 freestyle. Kristin Cornish, winner of the 1500 on Tuesday, is the top seed and will be pursued by Marcella Ruppert-Gomez and Jessica Wigham. Fifth seed Megan Lynch has scratched from the event.

The top seed of the men’s 1500 freestyle, Marcelo Acosta has scratched out of the meet; that leaves the door open for Caleb Kravitz, Advait Page, and Wesley Hyde. Kravtiz was runner up in the 800 and should be the prohibitive favorite as he finished over two seconds ahead of Page. Page and Hyde are seeded within a second of each other though Hyde should have the advantage as he was over nine seconds faster than Hyde in the 800.