Only Two Mid-Major Swimmers Seeded To Score at 2021 Women’s NCAAs

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming:
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
In a year where the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on mid-major athletic schedules, only two swimmers and zero relays from outside the Power-5 are seeded to score at women’s NCAAs.
The mid-major ranks have seen significant changes this year, with conferences like the Ivy League suspending all winter sports. Other conferences pushed their conference championship meets to later in the spring – that includes the CAA, the MAC, the Horizon League and the Summit League, among others. That made NCAA selection difficult for athletes in those conferences.
Here’s a look at some of the top mid-major swimmers (defined as swimmers from conferences outside of the Power-5 group of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) to watch at this week’s national championship meet.
Top Projected Scorers From Mid-Major Conferences
Sydney Harrington, Navy (9): Harrington comes in as the 9th seed in the 200 fly (1:53.74). She was the 19-seed heading into last year, which would have been her first NCAA appearance. Harrington is a junior.
Klara Thormalm, San Diego State (3): Thormalm is the 14th seed into the 100 breast (59.14) as a senior. Last year, she was a bubble scorer (18th in the 100 breast; 21st in the 200 breast) heading into the meet, but was expected to move up from there. She won the NCAA B final back in 2019, going 58.9 in the 100 breast
Other Scoring Candidates (with seeds)
- Ioanna Sacha, Houston – 20th in 200 back
- Martina Thomas, Navy – 21st in 200 free
- Antonia Naccarella, Buffalo – 23rd in 100 free
- Sarah Watson, Akron – 24th in 100 fly
- Mykenzie Leehy, Houston – 24th in 200 free
- Anna Metzler, New Hampshire – 26th in 400 IM
- Susan Lagrand, Oakland – 26th in 200 back
Other invitees:
- Daisy Platts, Bowling Green
- Katie McBratney, BYU
- Petra Halmai, FGCU
- Jasmine Nocentini, FIU
- Payton Keiner, Liberty
- Donna Depolo, Nevada
- Ellery Parish, Rice
There won’t be any mid-major relay scoring. That’s because no mid-major schools qualified a relay for women’s NCAAs this season.