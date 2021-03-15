Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Only Two Mid-Major Swimmers Seeded To Score at 2021 Women’s NCAAs

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming:
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

In a year where the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on mid-major athletic schedules, only two swimmers and zero relays from outside the Power-5 are seeded to score at women’s NCAAs.

The mid-major ranks have seen significant changes this year, with conferences like the Ivy League suspending all winter sports. Other conferences pushed their conference championship meets to later in the spring – that includes the CAA, the MAC, the Horizon League and the Summit League, among others. That made NCAA selection difficult for athletes in those conferences.

Here’s a look at some of the top mid-major swimmers (defined as swimmers from conferences outside of the Power-5 group of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) to watch at this week’s national championship meet.

Top Projected Scorers From Mid-Major Conferences

Sydney Harrington, Navy (9): Harrington comes in as the 9th seed in the 200 fly (1:53.74). She was the 19-seed heading into last year, which would have been her first NCAA appearance. Harrington is a junior.

Klara Thormalm, San Diego State (3): Thormalm is the 14th seed into the 100 breast (59.14) as a senior. Last year, she was a bubble scorer (18th in the 100 breast; 21st in the 200 breast) heading into the meet, but was expected to move up from there. She won the NCAA B final back in 2019, going 58.9 in the 100 breast

Other Scoring Candidates (with seeds)

  • Ioanna Sacha, Houston – 20th in 200 back
  • Martina Thomas, Navy – 21st in 200 free
  • Antonia Naccarella, Buffalo – 23rd in 100 free
  • Sarah Watson, Akron – 24th in 100 fly
  • Mykenzie Leehy, Houston – 24th in 200 free
  • Anna Metzler, New Hampshire – 26th in 400 IM
  • Susan Lagrand, Oakland – 26th in 200 back

Other invitees:

  • Daisy Platts, Bowling Green
  • Katie McBratney, BYU
  • Petra Halmai, FGCU
  • Jasmine Nocentini, FIU
  • Payton Keiner, Liberty
  • Donna Depolo, Nevada
  • Ellery Parish, Rice

There won’t be any mid-major relay scoring. That’s because no mid-major schools qualified a relay for women’s NCAAs this season.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!