Olympic Medalists Amanda Weir, Eric Shanteau Among Georgia Aquatic Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The 2024 Georgia Aquatic Hall of Fame Class is headlined by two American swimming legends, as four-time Olympic medalist Amanda Weir and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Eric Shanteau were inducted on Saturday.

Weir and Shanteau were joined by longtime official and volunteer John Wilson, and Julie Ginden and Brent Mitchell, who were both age group standouts in Georgia and went on to have success at the NCAA and national level later in their careers.

The induction ceremony took place on August 24 at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, GA.

Courtesy: Georgia Aquatic Hall of Fame (GAHOF)

Weir is one of Georgia’s greatest swimmers of any era, male or female. She is a World long course, World short course, Pan Pacific, Pan American, US National, NCAA, and Georgia High School champion. A three-time Olympian, Amanda won two silver medals and one bronze medal in the 2004, 2012, and 2016 Games. Amanda set multiple American records beginning at age 12 in 1998 and culminating in 2006 by winning the US National championship in the 100 freestyle in the fastest time in American history.

Shanteau is recognized the world over for his swimming abilities and strength of spirit. Eric began his career as a record-breaking high schooler at Parkview High School and All American collegian at Auburn University before making US National teams at the World University Games and 2008 Olympic Games. Diagnosed with cancer in 2008, Eric not only survived but thrived at a new level of swimming success unknown to him or any other swimmer. After cancer, Eric remarkably broke a World and American record, won a World Championship, and won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games.

JOHN WILSON

Wilson is Georgia swimming’s most experienced official and tireless volunteer. A fixture on the pool deck of every important Georgia swim meet for the past 30 years, John also officiated at the Olympic Games, World Championships, Goodwill Games, US National, US Junior, YMCA National Championships, and the US Olympic Trials. John served on and chaired USA Swimming national, regional, and state organizing committees for decades.

JULIE GINDEN

Ginden is a trailblazing Georgia swimmer recognized for breaking records and recording firsts. A Georgia age group swimming phenom, Julie also set nine Georgia State High School records. She swam for Auburn University in the first SEC Women’s Championship in 1981, where she won two events, and in the first NCAA Women’s Championships in 1982, where she won All American honors. Julie later swam at Emory University and won four national titles in breaststroke and individual medleys.

BRENT MITCHELL

Mitchell began his swimming career as a record-breaking swimmer and continues as one of its preeminent coaches. An age group breaststroke sensation in Georgia, Brent won 10 SEC titles and 11 All American honors for the University of Florida. As a medley relay member, Brent helped win NCAA and US National titles. A successful high school and club coach for over a quarter century, Brent has been named US National and US Junior National team coach four times.