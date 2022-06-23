Olympic Finalist Taylor Ruck Not Racing 200 Back At World Championships

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Canadian swimmer Taylor Ruck has scratched the prelims of the women’s 200 back. She was an Olympic finalist in the event last year, finishing sixth in a time of 2:08.24 that was used as her entry time—the seventh-fastest in the field.

Ruck previously swam in the 100 back and 200 free individually. She’s been doing much better in the freestyle events at this meet, as she finished 17th in the prelims of the 100 back (1:01.14) but 7th in the finals of the 200 free (1:57.24). In addition, she also was on Canada’s finals team for both the silver-winning 4×100 free relay and the bronze-winning 4×200 free relay, recording splits of 52.92 and 1:56.75 in each race respectively.

At the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials, Ruck finished second to her teammate Kylie Masse in the 200 back, clocking a time of 2:09.63 that is currently ranked 18th in the world. She holds a best time of 2:06.36, which was set at the Atlanta TYR Pro Swim Series in April 2018.

Since Ruck will not be competing for Team Canada in the upcoming Commonwealth Games, her withdrawal from the 200 back means we won’t get to see her race the event at a major international meet this year. This could signify that she is shifting her focus more towards the freestyle events such as the 100 and 200 free in future competitions.