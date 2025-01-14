Olympian Jordan Windle Becomes First USA Diving Member Banned in Six Years

Former NCAA Champion diver and Olympian Jordan Windle has been fully banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which has updated his temporary suspension to “permanent ineligibility” with a no contact directive.

In 2021, Windle was suspended on Allegations of Misconduct. While neither the FBI and SafeSport would not provide details on the open investigation at the time, multiple sources told SwimSwam at the time that Windle was under investigation for allegedly exchanging nude photographs with at least one minor athlete who is also a member of USA Diving.

The ban describes his misconduct as follows:

Sexual Misconduct – involving Minors; Inappropriate Conduct; Emotional Misconduct

The allegations were brought forward prior to the start of the 2021-2022 collegiate season, though Windle was allowed to compete in the team’s meets while the investigation was ongoing before ultimately being suspended by Texas after the allegations were made public.

Windle was a member of the U.S. Olympic Team that competed at the Tokyo 2020 Games, placing 9th in the 10-meter platform event. With the University of Texas, he was the 2019 NCAA Champion on platform and the 2021 NCAA Champion on 1-meter. In total, he earned the maximum 12 All-America diving awards in four collegiate seasons.

SwimSwam was unable to locate any criminal charges for Windle and the SafeSport listing does not list any criminal disposition.

USA Diving has far fewer banned members than USA Swimming does; the diving organization lists only nine individuals who are currently banned or permanently ineligible, and Windle is the first to receive that designation since 2018.

Permanently Ineligible Members (Ruled by USA Diving)

William A. Bohonyi – February 10, 2015

Patrick E. Fatta – April 29, 2015

Donald Glass – September 16, 2015

Harry Edelman – December 16, 2015

Maureen Mead – July 13, 2016

Candace Gottlieb – August 16, 2018

Banned by SafeSport