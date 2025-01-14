Pepperdine Swimmer & Diver Lose Everything In Palisades Fire; Team Relocated Indefinitely

Two members of the Pepperdine swimming & diving team lost everything and three others are unsure of the extent of the damage their house has taken as wildfires continue to ravage southern California.

Two junior members of the team, swimmer Anna Ryan and diver Vivian Vallely, lived in an apartment located on the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), about four miles south of Pepperdine campus. The building was among many structures affected by the Palisades fire, leading them to lose “everything except the clothes we were wearing.”

Ryan and Vallely are currently staying in Orange County with Vallely’s family, and are looking to move in with teammates in the near future.

“We’re not exactly sure when we will be able to return to Malibu, but we are taking it one day at a time,” they told SwimSwam.

Ryan added that relying on her faith has been her “rock” as she navigates through this trying time.

“Obviously swim is a huge part of my life and I am grateful that God has blessed me with this sport and the amazing community that it brings,” Ryan said. “I find comfort in knowing that we are in His care and protection.”

Three other members of the Pepperdine team have been forced to evacuate their home, and although the structure is still standing, it’s currently “unlivable” and they are unsure of the damage it has suffered.

The entire Pepperdine team has relocated due to the wildfires, and is currently based in Fresno with Fresno State, UCSD, University of San Diego and Clovis Swim Club all opening their doors to Pepperdine swimmers and divers to train while they’re uprooted.

“Not only have these programs been generous enough to let the team practice in their facilities, but their compliance teams have been incredibly helpful as well,” Ryan and Vallely said. “We are so grateful to these programs for their generosity during these challenging times.”

They added that the swim & dive team staff, and the Pepperdine athletic department, have gone above and beyond to help in any way they can.

“Even though they have been dealing with being away from Malibu, (team staff) have gone above and beyond to support us however they can. From check-ins to resources, they have been a constant source of love and support during these challenging times.

“The Pepperdine athletic department has also been an incredible resource for the team and willing to help in any way that they can.”

A group of Pepperdine parents helped put together a support page for Ryan and Vallely, which you can donate to here.

“We are so grateful to have such an amazing support system around us and we truly could not do this without them,” Ryan and Vallely said. “We are beyond thankful for the parents that set up the fundraising website for us, and blessed to receive the generosity from so many. Candidly we have no ‘goal amount’ to raise, truly since we lost everything except the clothes we were wearing, anything helps.”

Although it’s unknown when Ryan, Vallely and the rest of the Pepperdine team will be able to return to Malibu, the two of them are hoping to head to San Diego to reunite with their teammates as the Waves have a scheduled dual with the Toreros on Friday, Jan. 17.

The Palisades fire was among multiple that broke out on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles. Ten-time Olympic swimming medalist Gary Hall Jr. was also affected by the outbreak, losing his house and his Olympic medals.

As of Jan. 14, the fire has burned over 23,000 acres and is only 14% contained, with 24 deaths reported.