Olympian Gabrielle Rose, 46, Punches Personal Best and Olympic Trials Cut in 100 Breast

At 46 years old, two-time Olympian Gabrielle Rose has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Trials. Rose clocked 1:09.82 in the 100 breaststroke in a long course time trial, representing Alpha Aquatics where she also coaches. That time also improves on her previous best, set last July (1:10.96). Prior to this year, her fastest time was 1:11.02, set in 2002 when she was 24 years old.

*Meet Mobile reports Rose swimming 1:09.82 (33.21/36.61).

According to the USA Swimming database, that swim makes Rose the oldest Olympic Trials qualifier by over a decade. The next oldest qualifier is Brendan Fischer, who at 34 years old swam qualifying times in the 100 breast and 200 breast at the 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo.

It’s a bit of a full circle moment for Rose, who first broke out with national age group records for 11-12 girls in the 50 and 100 breaststroke. After a self-described plateau as a breaststroker, she turned her focus towards improving in other strokes.

Rose also competes in master’s swimming, where she holds 14 records across the 35-39 and 45-49 age groups.

Rose is a dual citizen of the United States and Brazil. At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, representing Brazil, she finished 14th in the 100 butterfly, 22nd in the 200 IM, and 23rd in the 100 free. She later switched her sporting citizenship to the United States and qualified for the 2000 Sydney Olympics in the 200 IM, where she placed 7th.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Rose also had a successful collegiate career representing Stanford University. She was a 22-time All American for the Cardinal, graduating in 2000, and later returned for an MBA in 2009.

According to the USA Swimming database, there are currently 61 athletes qualified for Olympic Trials in the 100 breaststroke. Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby, who represented the USA at the last Olympics, currently lead the rankings.