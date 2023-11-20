Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The Looks That Gave at the 2023 Golden Goggles Awards

Comments: 3
by SwimSwam 3

November 20th, 2023 Lifestyle, News, Photo Fishbowl

The 2023 USA Swimming Golden Goggles Awards were held on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, where the best of American swimming were on display for an evening of glitz and glam.

Check out the photos below as swimmers traded their suits for dresses, jumpers, and….suits on the blue carpet. After last year was loaded with bright colors (including Elizbaeth Beisel’s iconic green swirl dress), this year’s motif – with a few exceptions (shoutout Hunter Armstrong‘s red jacket) – was a much more muted and neutral affair, with shades of navy, black, and off-white dominating the day.

See some of the images below:

Courtesy: Katie Grimes

3
DMSWIM
4 seconds ago

Looks I loved: Weitzeil, Schmitt, Ledecky, Gretchen Walsh, Lily King, Jacoby.

owen
19 minutes ago

lydia ate them up

Chris
24 minutes ago

US team is just an attractive group both men and women.

