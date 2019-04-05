Oleksiak, Smith Among Nine New Worlds Qualifiers For Canada

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 3-7, 2019
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, ON
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 am / 6:00 pm ET
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (Rectectv)
- Live Stream (CBC Sports)
After six swimmers booked their tickets to the World Championships on night one of the 2019 Canadian Trials in Toronto, nine more added their name to the roster on night two.
Most notably qualifying was Penny Oleksiak, who placed second to Taylor Ruck in the women’s 100 freestyle. Both were under the ‘A’ standard, so they’ll swim the event individually in Gwangju, and Kayla Sanchez and Maggie MacNeil took third and fourth to qualify for the 400 free relay.
In the men’s event, Markus Thormeyer picked up his second win in as many nights in 48.76, sneaking under the ‘A’ time to add a second individual to his Worlds schedule. Yuri Kisil was three-tenths off the time in 49.11 but does qualify for the relay, as did Will Pisani and Carson Olafson.
In the women’s 100 breast Kierra Smith came through with a big swim after being disqualified in the 200 (after initially thinking she had won), winning in a personal best time of 1:06.54 to qualify for the team.
Despite failing to make the team in her best event, Smith remained confident heading into the 100.
“I swam really fast last night. I knew I could come back today and have a great swim,” she said.
Sydney Pickrem, who was bumped to gold after the Smith DQ, won the women’s 400 IM in 4:35.15 to add that to her schedule. Joining her will be Emily Overholt (4:37.88), who gets back on the Worlds team after winning bronze in this event in 2015.
In the men’s race, Tristan Cote got himself under the cut by five-one-hundredths in 4:17.85 to qualify.
CANADIAN WORLDS TEAM TRACKER
|Count
|Women
|Event
|Men
|Event
|1
|Kylie Masse
|100 BK
|Markus Thormeyer
|100 BK, 100 FR
|2
|Taylor Ruck
|100 BK, 100 FR
|Yuri Kisil
|400 FR-R
|3
|Sydney Pickrem
|200 BR, 400 IM
|Will Pisani
|400 FR-R
|4
|Kelsey Wog
|200 BR
|Carson Olafson
|400 FR-R
|5
|Mackenzie Padington
|1500 FR
|Tristan Cote
|400 IM
|6
|Penny Oleksiak
|100 FR
|7
|Kayla Sanchez
|400 FR-R
|8
|Maggie MacNeil
|400 FR-R
|9
|Kierra Smith
|100 BR
|10
|Emily Overholt
|400 IM
