Oleksiak, Smith Among Nine New Worlds Qualifiers For Canada

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

After six swimmers booked their tickets to the World Championships on night one of the 2019 Canadian Trials in Toronto, nine more added their name to the roster on night two.

Most notably qualifying was Penny Oleksiak, who placed second to Taylor Ruck in the women’s 100 freestyle. Both were under the ‘A’ standard, so they’ll swim the event individually in Gwangju, and Kayla Sanchez and Maggie MacNeil took third and fourth to qualify for the 400 free relay.

In the men’s event, Markus Thormeyer picked up his second win in as many nights in 48.76, sneaking under the ‘A’ time to add a second individual to his Worlds schedule. Yuri Kisil was three-tenths off the time in 49.11 but does qualify for the relay, as did Will Pisani and Carson Olafson.

In the women’s 100 breast Kierra Smith came through with a big swim after being disqualified in the 200 (after initially thinking she had won), winning in a personal best time of 1:06.54 to qualify for the team.

Despite failing to make the team in her best event, Smith remained confident heading into the 100.

“I swam really fast last night. I knew I could come back today and have a great swim,” she said.

Sydney Pickrem, who was bumped to gold after the Smith DQ, won the women’s 400 IM in 4:35.15 to add that to her schedule. Joining her will be Emily Overholt (4:37.88), who gets back on the Worlds team after winning bronze in this event in 2015.

In the men’s race, Tristan Cote got himself under the cut by five-one-hundredths in 4:17.85 to qualify.

CANADIAN WORLDS TEAM TRACKER