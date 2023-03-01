Official Psych Sheets, Cut Lines Released For 2023 NCAA Women’s Championships

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The official psych sheets for the 2023 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships were released Wednesday, along with the cut line, eligible relays, and a list of alternates should there be any scratches.

The competition is scheduled for March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

YOU CAN SEE ALL THE RELEVANT DOCUMENTS HERE:

The competition will feature a total of 322 participants, with 281 swimmers having been officially selected this morning, while 41 divers will earn their spot at the championships at their respective Zone meets which will run March 6-11.

SwimSwam’s cut line projection on Tuesday proved to be accurate, as the second tiebreaker earned Arizona’s Maddy Burt an invite over Missouri’s Taylor Williams, who is confirmed to be the first alternate for the competition.

A clerical error initially had an incorrect time for a swimmer in the 100 freestyle (Northwestern’s Audrey Liu)and once the issue was fixed, William & Mary’s Katie Stevenson got bumped up into the meet after she was initially projected to be the second alternate.

There was also an initial issue with Ohio State’s relay entries, which has since been updated.

See our previous coverage:

Top Seeds By Event:

Adding in the five relays, Virginia holds the top seed in 10 out of 18 events on the schedule, while Texas and Stanford are the only other schools with multiple #1 seeds at two.

OFFICIAL ALTERNATES LIST

Taylor Williams, Missouri – 100 fly, 52.20 Karen Liu, Columbia – 200 fly, 1:55.99 Hannah Brunzell, Northwestern – 100 breast, 59.76 Emilia Snasome, Georgia – 100 back, 52.38 Zoe Spitz, Rice – 200 back, 1:54.01 Maggie Wallace, Indiana – 1650 free, 16:13.89 Lexie Mulvihill, Auburn – 50 free, 22.17 Jade Foelske, Arizona State – 200 fly, 1:56.01 Sophia Wilson, Virginia – 400 IM, 4:11.43 Mackenzie Brandt, Alabama – 1650 free, 16:14.39

As previously mentioned, Williams is the first alternate and will earn an invite for the meet should there be any scratches. Last season, Tennessee’s Olivia Harper earned an invite to the meet after initially being the first alternate due to the withdrawal of Louisville’s Adeline Farrington.