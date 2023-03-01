Southern Illinois Freshman Ruard van Renen Pops 44.89 100 Yard Back in MAC Time Trial

2023 MAC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 1 – Saturday, March 4, 2023

Oxford, OH

Defending Champions Men: Miami (OH) (2x)

The 2023 MAC Championships officially begin on Wednesday evening with a relay session, but the action is already heating up in Oxford Ohio.

19-year-old Southern Illinois freshman Ruard van Renen popped off a 44.89 in a men’s 100-yard backstroke time trial.

That swim is well under the conference record of 46.58 that van Renen set mid-season. Coming into the season, the record was a 46.66 set by Eastern Michigan’s Jacob Hanson in 2018. While the time counts for NCAA qualifying purposes, NCAA rules don’t allow swims from time trials to set records.

The time also ranks him tied-for-7th in the NCAA this season in the event. With only the MAC Championships, the Pac-12 Championships, and a few last chance meets remaining on the schedule before invites are sent out, that essentially guarantees him a spot at NCAAs.

Southern Illinois’ last NCAA qualifier was Marcelo Possato in 2005. The last MAC qualifiers for the NCAA Championships came in 2019, when Missouri State’s Blair Bish and Artur Osvath both qualified.

The next-best 100 backstroker this season from outside of a Power 5 conference is Queens’ Alex Bauch, who went 46.04 in the fall.

Van Renen is a native of South Africa and joined the team for his inaugural NCAA season in the fall. Southern Illinois assistant Johno Fergusson was born in South Africa.

Van Renen has represented South Africa at a few minor international meets, including the FINA World Cup Series and the African Championships. Last August, he won African titles as part of South Africa’s men’s 400 free and mixed 400 medley relays. He also won bronze medals individually in the 50 back, 100 back, and men’s 400 medley relay.

Race Video:

Southern Illinois had a good session as a group before officially starting the meet. They also time-trialed a 200 free relay, where Alex Santiago split 19.03 and Donat Csurvarski split 19.26 on the last two legs en route to a 1:19.59.