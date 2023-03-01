Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Southern Illinois Freshman Ruard van Renen Pops 44.89 100 Yard Back in MAC Time Trial

Comments: 16

2023 MAC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS 

The 2023 MAC Championships officially begin on Wednesday evening with a relay session, but the action is already heating up in Oxford Ohio.

19-year-old Southern Illinois freshman Ruard van Renen popped off a 44.89 in a men’s 100-yard backstroke time trial.

That swim is well under the conference record of 46.58 that van Renen set mid-season. Coming into the season, the record was a 46.66 set by Eastern Michigan’s Jacob Hanson in 2018. While the time counts for NCAA qualifying purposes, NCAA rules don’t allow swims from time trials to set records.

The time also ranks him tied-for-7th in the NCAA this season in the event. With only the MAC Championships, the Pac-12 Championships, and a few last chance meets remaining on the schedule before invites are sent out, that essentially guarantees him a spot at NCAAs.

Southern Illinois’ last NCAA qualifier was Marcelo Possato in 2005. The last MAC qualifiers for the NCAA Championships came in 2019, when Missouri State’s Blair Bish and Artur Osvath both qualified.

The next-best 100 backstroker this season from outside of a Power 5 conference is Queens’ Alex Bauch, who went 46.04 in the fall.

Van Renen is a native of South Africa and joined the team for his inaugural NCAA season in the fall. Southern Illinois assistant Johno Fergusson was born in South Africa.

Van Renen has represented South Africa at a few minor international meets, including the FINA World Cup Series and the African Championships. Last August, he won African titles as part of South Africa’s men’s 400 free and mixed 400 medley relays. He also won bronze medals individually in the 50 back, 100 back, and men’s 400 medley relay.

Race Video:

Southern Illinois had a good session as a group before officially starting the meet. They also time-trialed a 200 free relay, where Alex Santiago split 19.03 and Donat Csurvarski split 19.26 on the last two legs en route to a 1:19.59.

16
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

16 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PFA
21 minutes ago

Wow what a huge swim for Renen should be going to nationals. Only .1 off the A cut could make some noise there.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by PFA
0
0
Reply
MikeS
32 minutes ago

The depressing thing is the other guy looks like he went 55.7 which was right around my best time in college 40 years ago……

3
-1
Reply
Andrew
49 minutes ago

This was the most out-of-left-field article I can remember since Coley was replaced by Margo Geer at Bama

A surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one

– Chancellor Palpatine

2
0
Reply
Seth
53 minutes ago

I don’t understand how there’s so many fast swimmers these days.
10 years ago a 44 in a hundred fly or back was legendary, now over a dozen people have swam that time.

1
0
Reply
anonymous
Reply to  Seth
30 minutes ago

Check out the names-most are international and more than happy to come to swim in the United States at whatever school they can attend.

2
-2
Reply
X Glide
53 minutes ago

It really does take another level of skill to go from 10-12 meters off of each wall to 15 meters off of each wall. Love to see it

2
0
Reply
Gummy Shark
58 minutes ago

I was about to say, “Video or it didn’t happen” and then wallah, I am proven wrong. Such a fast kid going to a no name school, he’s putting them on the map!

2
-10
Reply
Walter
Reply to  Gummy Shark
44 minutes ago

voila

10
0
Reply
YEah
Reply to  Walter
2 minutes ago

Viola

0
0
Reply
thezwimmer
Reply to  Gummy Shark
16 minutes ago

Check out old NCAA championships from 80’s and 90’s. SIU used to be a nationally ranked team. Not totally a “no-name school.”

Last edited 15 minutes ago by thezwimmer
3
0
Reply
DCSwim
Reply to  thezwimmer
2 seconds ago

Yeah, like their mile record is a 14:54 from 1985! Also done by a South African and still a good time today

0
0
Reply
Ball State Swim Guy
1 hour ago

He already has the conference record from midseason. The MAC hasn’t updated the record book on their website since 21-22

2
0
Reply
Ball State Swim Guy
Reply to  Ball State Swim Guy
1 hour ago

Also, Artur Osvath of Missouri State also qualified for NCAA’s in 2019

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Ball State Swim Guy
58 minutes ago

Thanks, will get that updated.

2
-2
Reply
anonymous
1 hour ago

Southern Illinois’ last NCAA qualifier was Celia Pulido who swam at the 2022 NCAA championships in the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke. If you mean the last Saluki man to qualify for NCAA championships, it’s probably Marcelo Possato in 2005.

3
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!