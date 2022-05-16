No Flo for Canet Stop of 2022 Mare Nostrum Series (START LISTS)

2022 Mare Nostrum Swim Series – Canet

The startlists for the 3rd and final stop of the 2022 Mare Nostrum Swim Series have dropped.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest additions to the competition are French swimmers like Melanie Henique and Marie Wattel, who will add a lot of depth to the women’s sprint events. The men’s sprint events are insanely-deep through the first two stops in Monaco and Barcelona, but the women’s races are a little thinner until they hit Canet.

Competition Dates:

MONACO 21/22 May 2022

BARCELONA 25/26 May 2022

CANET EN ROUSSILLON 28/29 May 2022

What’s much more surprising is that one top French swimmer, Florent Manaudou, will not be racing in Canet. He is scheduled to race in both the Barcelona and Monaco stops of the meet, but won’t race at the event in his home country. Interestingly, the country’s most-famous active swimmer has raced the Canet stop of the Mare Nostrum just twice: in 2021 and in 2014. He has raced Barcelona once, also in 2014, and has never before raced in Monaco.

The Canadian women’s team that includes swimmers like Penny Oleksiak, Maggie MacNeil, Kylie Masse, and Josh Liendo, which arrives for stop #2 in Barcelona, will hang around for Canet, as will most of the big names from the first two stops.

The University of Texas-based women’s group of undergrads like Emma Sticklen, Olivia Bray, Anna Elendt, and Kelly Pash, plus future Longhorns Lydia Jacoby and Erin Gemmell, will also stick around for this meet.

Swedish superstar and World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom will also remain to race. She is not swimming the middle meet in Barcelona, but will race the bookend events in Monaco and Canet. While in Monaco, she is only entered in the 50 fly and 50 free, in Canet, she is entered in the 50 fly, 50 free, and 100 free.

Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey, who will be her chief rival in the 100 free at that meet, has also tweaked her schedule from event-to-event.

In Monaco, she will swim the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free. In Barcelona, she will swim the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 400 free. She will repeat that expanded schedule in Canet.

A British group will also hang around in Canet. That includes British swimmers like Anna Hopkin, Freya Anderson, Sarah Vasey, Molly Renshaw, Laura Stephens, Abbie Wood, Ben Proud, Olympic gold medalist Tom Dean, Jacob Whittle, Luke Greenbank, Joe Litchfield, Brodie Williams, James Wilby, James Guy, and an injured Adam Peaty.