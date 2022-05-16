Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Announces 41 Swimmers for 2022 Junior Pan Pacs

Comments: 11

USA Swimming has revealed its roster for the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships.

  • The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships will be held from August 24-27 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The list includes a number of the United States’ biggest names including National Age Group Record smashers and 15-year olds Maximus Williamson and Thomas Heilman, near-miss World Championship team member Erin Gemmell, and recent National Age Group Record breakers Daniel Diehl and Ilya Kharun.

Arguably the best team that the U.S. has ever sent to this meet, in a year where the U.S. won’t have a team at the World Junior Championships, one notable eligible name is missing: Lydia Jacoby.

The Olympic gold medalist in the 100 breaststroke finished 4th in that event at the US International Team Trials in April, missing the team for the World Championships. She is, however, age eligible for Junior Pan Pacs, and there is no criteria that would disqualify her.

Jacoby instead will travel with a group of current and future Texas Longhorns (including Gemmell, who is on this Junior Pan Pacs roster) to race in the Mare Nostrum series starting next week.

USA Swimming’s selection criteria chose the fastest 18 & unders (born in 2004 or later) from the US International Trials in April. They were limited to 20 boys and 20 girls on the roster, though the roster wound up with 20 girls and 21 boys. USA Swimming has not responded to SwimSwam’s request for more information on the decision to expand the roster.

The only other swimmer who we calculated to be eligible, but who are not on the roster, is Charlotte Hook on the girls’ side.

The roster will include 13-year old Kayla Han, who has broken a number of National Age Group Records as an 11-12 and who is already honing in on 13-14 records. She was the youngest qualifier for last summer’s US Olympic Trials.

There is also a brother-sister pair on the team: Alex and Aaron Shackell from the Carmel Swim Club in Indiana are both scheduled for the meet. That continues a family affair in international swimming: their father Nick represented Great Britain at the 1996 Olympic Games. Their mom, Ali, was also an All-American swimmer at Auburn.

The team will be led by Brent Arckey, who is the head coach of the Sarasota Sharks in Florida. He was the coach of Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist in the 400 IM Emma Weyant, and of two members of this team: Gracie Weyant (Emma’s younger sister) and Michaela Mattes.

Besides Carmel, which also qualified Berit Berglund, and Sarasota Sharks, other clubs with multiple swimmers qualified include Greater Somerset County YMCA (Anna Moesch, Emily Thompson), SwimMAC Carolina (Ben Delmar, Matthew Lucky), Long Island Aquatic Club (Cavan Gormsen, Tess Howley), Metroplex Aquatics (Zhier Fan, Waston Nguyen – both male 100 breaststrokers), Tide Swimming (Kayla Wilson, Bobby Dinunzio), and New Albany Aquatic Club (Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, Hudson Williams).

While many top juniors, like Katie Ledecky, surpassed this meet by the time they were good enough for this meet, other big stars used this as a pathway to senior international success. That includes swimmers like Michael Andrew, Olivia Smoliga, Torri Husk, Luca Urlando, and Alex Walsh, who are all Junior Pan Pacs alumni.

At the last edition of the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in 2018, the U.S. led the medal tally with 54, including winning 27 gold medals in 35 events. Australia was 2nd with 4 golds among 13 medals, while Japan won 23 total medals.

Canada (2 golds, 12 total), China (1 gold, 2 total), and New Zealand (0 gold, 1 total) also medaled at that meet.

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships U.S. Roster
Women’s Team
Name Event(s) Hometown Club*
Berit Berglund 100 BK Carmel, Ind Carmel Swim Club
Lily Christianson 50 FR Osceola, Ind . Irish Aquatics
Jillian Cox 800 FR Cedar Park, Texas Longhorn Aquatics
Piper Enge 100 BR Mercer Island, Wash . Bellevue Club Swim Team
Erin Gemmell 200/400 FR Potomac, Md . Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Cavan Gormsen 400 FR Wantagh, N .Y Long Island Aquatic Club
Kayla Han 1500 FR/400 IM La Mirada, Calif . La Mirada Armada
Bailey Hartman 100 FL Danville, Calif Crow Canyon Sharks
Tess Howley 200 FL Rockaway Park, N .Y Long Island Aquatic Club
Natalie Mannion 200 BK Boston, Mass . Commonwealth Swimming
Michaela Mattes 800/1500 FR Sarasota, Fla . Sarasota Sharks
Anna Moesch 50/100 FR Green Brook, N .J . Greater Somerset County YMCA
Kennedy Noble 200 BK Avondale, Ariz . . Phoenix Swim Club
Teagan O’Dell 200 IM West Covina, Calif Irvine Novaquatics
Julia Podkoscielny 400 IM Fort Lauderdale, Fla Pine Crest Swimming
Alex Shackell 100/200 FL Nashville, Tenn Carmel Swim Club
Emily Thompson 200 IM Basking Ridge, N .J Greater Somerset County YMCA
Maggie Wanezek 100 BK Brookfield, Wisc. Elmbrook Swim Club
Gracie Weyant 200 BR Sarasota, Fla . Sarasota Sharks
Kayla Wilson 100/200 FR Virginia Beach, Fla . Tide Swimming
Men’s Team
Name Event(s) Hometown Club*
Spencer Aurnou-Rhees 200 IM Bexley, Ohio New Albany Aquatic Club
Ben Delmar 200 BR Charlotte, N .C . SwimMAC Carolina
Daniel Diehl 100 BK Cumberland, Md . YMCA of Cumberland
Diggory Dillingham 50 FR Bend, Ore . Bend Swim Club
Bobby Dinunzio 1500 FR Virginia Beach, Va Tide Swimming
Alec Enyeart 400/800/1500 FR Kansas City, Mo . Tsunami Swim Team of K .C .
Zhier Fan 100 BR Plano, Texas Metroplex Aquatics
Thomas Heilman 100/200 FL, 50 FR Crozet, Va Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
Keaton Jones 200 BK Gilbert, Ariz . Swim Neptune
Ilya Kharun 100 FL Las Vegas, Nev Sandpipers Of Nevada
Cooper Lucas 400 IM Keller, Texas Lakeside Aquatic Club
Matthew Lucky 200/400 FR Harrisburg, N .C . SwimMAC Carolina
Rex Maurer 200/400 FR Pasadena, Calif . Rose Bowl Aquatics
Henry McFadden 200 FR Haddonfield, N.J. Jersey Wahoos
Watson Nguyen 100 BR Plano, Texas Metroplex Aquatics
Josh Parent 800 FR Wilbraham, Mass Bluefish Swim Club
Aaron Shackell 200 FL Carmel, Ind Carmel Swim Club
Hudson Williams 100 FR Powell, Ohio New Albany Aquatic Club
Maximus Williamson 200/400 IM Southlake, Texas North Texas Nadadores
Kaii Winkler 100 FR Miami, Fla Eagle Aquatics
Josh Zuchowski 100/200 BK Jupiter, Fla . Flood Aquatics Swim Team
Head Coach: Brent Arckey (Sarasota Sharks)
Assistant Coaches: Chuck Batchelor (SwimMAC Carolina), Tom Kleiboeker (Tsunami Swim Team of K .C .), Ginny Nussbaum (Long Island Aquatic Club),

*Club affiliation when athlete had their qualifying swim.
Events listed are the events each athlete qualified for the team in. Athletes may choose to swim additional events at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships.

11
