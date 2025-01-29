Niagara Caps Regular Season With Sweep of Le Moyne As Men’s Meet Comes Down To The Wire

Le Moyne vs Niagara

January 25, 2025

Syracuse, N.Y.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Niagara Athletics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Niagara swimming completed a sweep of Le Moyne College on Saturday, with the women winning 209-85 and the men edging out a narrow 147-146 victory.

The Purple Eagles women dominated from the opening event, breaking the pool record in the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.08). Paige South , Maria Mitova , Megan Smith and Alaina Pitton combined for that winning effort.

Pitton, a sophomore, later broke another pool record in the 200 IM (2:07.67) and won the 50 freestyle (24.35). Freshman Mary Carl had a standout meet, winning both the 100 butterfly (58.58) and 200 freestyle (1:53.62) while contributing to the victorious 200 freestyle relay.

Maggie Marody (10:41.55) led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 1000 freestyle, followed by Lilly Georgieva and Allison Stoehr . Baileigh Racky added another pool record in the 200 backstroke (2:07.16).

On the men’s side, Lance Cruz led Niagara with three victories, including a pool record in the 100 butterfly (50.12). He also captured the 100 breaststroke (55.88) and swam on the winning medley relay.

Nathan Dragon also excelled for the Purple Eagles men, winning both the 50 freestyle (20.71) and 200 IM (1:54.25). Holden Brock added wins in the 100 freestyle (47.28) while Owen Stoneburgh took first in the 1000 freestyle (4:54.24).

Up Next

Niagara will travel to Geneva, Ohio Wednesday, Jan. 12 through Saturday, Jan. 15 for the MAAC Swimming and Diving Championships at SPIRE Institute.

Courtesy: Le Moyne Athletics

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Le Moyne College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams hosted Niagara University at the Rev. Vincent B. Ryan, S.J. Pool while celebrating Senior Day on Saturday, Jan. 25. Both ‘Phins squads fell with the women’s team coming away with a 209-85 loss and the men’s team coming up just short, 147-146 against the Purple Eagles.

During the Senior Day festivities, the women’s squad recognized seniors Taylor Bonner (Gardiner, N.Y./Wallkill), Gina Cattadino (Utica, N.Y./New Hartford), Brenna Horan (Bayport, N.Y./Bayport-Blue Point/SUNY Geneseo), Ella Kaback (Delmar, N.Y./Bethlehem), and Alexandra Welliver (Elmira, N.Y. / Elmira Notre Dame) while the men celebrated Belal Aly (Syracuse, N.Y./PSLA @ Fowler) and Colby Randall (Mannsville, N.Y. South Jefferson).

Women’s Squad:

Freshman Kim Velazquez (Fairfield, C.T./Fairfield Warde) earned second place in both the 100-yard and 200-yard butterfly events with times of 1:01.48 and 2:19.70, respectively.

Horan finished third in the 200-yard butterfly, coming in at 2:22.11.

Freshman Shannon Swezey (Bayport, N.Y./Bayport-Blue Point) took third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.16.

Freshman Sydney Stalbaum (Austin, T.X./Dripping Springs) came in third in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:38.46.

The relay team consisting of Swezey, sophomore Kayleigh Bigwarfe (Glenmont, N.Y/Glenmont), freshman Kaiya Fraley (Watervliet, N.Y./Shaker), and Welliver finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 1:42.97.

Freshman Gabby Williams (Scotia, N.Y./Scotia-Glenville) took first place in both one-meter dive events with scores of 170.70 and 229.95, respectively.

Men’s Team:

The team of freshmen Jake Griffin (Cicero, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse), Lucas Clay (Baldwinsville, N.Y./C.W. Baker), junior Xavier Silaika (Rexford N.Y./Shenendehowa), and sophomore Justin Enser (Hilton, N.Y./Hilton) earned first place in the 200-yard medley relay with a final time of 1:33.49.

Freshman Michael White Jr. (Baldwinsville, N.Y./C.W. Baker) claimed first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:43.20.

Freshman Alex Pilieci (Ottawa, O.N./John McCrae) finished in first in the 200-yard butterfly, breaking a pool record set in 2017 with a time of 1:53.37.

Clay beat out his own pool record which he set earlier this season in a first place performance in the 200-yard breaststroke, with a time of 2:04.17. He also finished in second while setting a new program record, in which he also bested himself, in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 56.29.

The relay squad consisting of White, Enser, Silaika, and Aly took first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 1:26.27.

Junior Patrick Scott (Utica, N.Y./New Hartford/Niagara) claimed the top spot in the one-meter dive events with scores of 160.00 and 252.50, respectively.