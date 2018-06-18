New Pro Joseph Schooling Training In Singapore This Summer

When watching the latest ‘Practice & Pancakes’ video which took place at the University of Texas men’s practice, you may have wondered where former-Longhorn-turned-professional swimmer Joseph Schooling was among the mix. The 22-year-old is spending his summer in Singapore, set to make his first Singapore National Championships appearance in 8 years. He will also be heading up Singapore’s biggest ever delegation to the Games, which take place August 18th to September 2nd in Indonesia.

Since graduating from Texas, Schooling has transitioned into the professional swimmer role, already snagging notable sponsors Hugo Boss and Speedo. Competitively, his biggest pro debut will come later this summer when he will take on 5 events at the Asian Games in August. Schooling is entered in the 100m freestyle, 50m fly and 100m fly, as well as the 4x100m free and 4x100m medley relay events. He has reportedly dropped the 200m fly from his Asian Games line-up, an event in which he scored bronze behind Japanese swimmers Daiya Seto and Kento Hirai at the 2014 edition of the Games.

Australian Stephan Widmer has been at the helm of Singapore Swimming since May of 2017. With more than 24 years’ coaching experience, including the guiding of Olympic Champion and World Champion Libby Trickett, World Champion Leisel Jones and additional Olympians in Christian Sprenger and Jessicah Schipper, Swiss-born Widmer earned an Order of Australia (OAM) for service to swimming as a coach in 2010. He was also named Australia’s Coach of the Year 4 times.

On the local front for Schooling, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist is also set to help launch his ‘SwimSchooling’, his learn-to-swim program aimed at inspiring others to break into the sport in a well-rounded approach. He is reportedly set to attend the grand opening launch party and inaugural lessons on June 27th.