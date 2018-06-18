Jazz Carlin Transitions To Open Water, Leads British OW Euros Roster

With the conclusion of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, British Swimming announced its roster of 43 pool swimmers headed to Glasgow in August to compete at the 2018 European Championships. With two-time Olympic silver medalist Jazz Carlin missing from the list, speculation grew that the 27-year-old would be solely focusing on her new open water ambitions in 2018.

That theory is now confirmed, as Carlin has been named to Britain’s European Championships open water contingency set to compete this August. Along with 2016 European Championship silver medalist Jack Burnell, Carlin joins Alice Dearing, Polly Holden, Caleb Hughes, Hector Pardoe, Tobias Robinson and 5k European Champion Danielle Huskisson to compose an 8-strong squad.

Of the open water talent headed to Euros, Team Leader Bernie Dietzig says, “The swimmers we have been able to select for this squad will be really exciting to watch. We have the highly experienced open water swimmers with proven experience at performing when it matters, right through to young talent.

“Jazz has worked very hard to transition from the pool to the open water so it will be a great opportunity for her to take on this new challenge.”

Carlin has transitioned into the open water world by way of topping the podium in the women’s elite 1-mile race at last year’s Serpentine Swim in London. The multiple British title winner also competed at 2 stops of the FINA World Cup 10k marathon circuit including Chun’An and Hong Kong, where the Bath-based athlete finished 11th and 22nd, respectively.

Most recently, Carlin carried the flag for her home nation of Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, however, she would wind up dropping 2 of her 3 pool events. After finishing 6th in the women’s 800m freestyle, Carlin scratched the 200m free and 400m free events on the Gold Coast.