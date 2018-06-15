Practice + Pancakes: Texas Men, Dean Farris Tackle Fast Friday (Video)

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

It’s the heart of long course season. Teams are training hard and loading up on their swimmers. What better time to go and see what the 4-time reigning NCAA champs are up to?

On this particular Friday, the Texas men were going off the blocks. And they weren’t alone either. As reported last month, Dean Farris is in Austin getting some long course work in to prepare for nationals. Hawaiian swimmer Metin Aydin was also in town for the same reason. Madisyn Cox was swimming with the guys today. What I’m trying to say is that you had training partners galore.

There were 3 main sets going on from one end of the pool to the other: