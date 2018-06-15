Practice + Pancakes: Texas Men, Dean Farris Tackle Fast Friday (Video)

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

It’s the heart of long course season. Teams are training hard and loading up on their swimmers. What better time to go and see what the 4-time reigning NCAA champs are up to?

On this particular Friday, the Texas men were going off the blocks. And they weren’t alone either. As reported last month, Dean Farris is in Austin getting some long course work in to prepare for nationals. Hawaiian swimmer Metin Aydin was also in town for the same reason. Madisyn Cox was swimming with the guys today. What I’m trying to say is that you had training partners galore.

There were 3 main sets going on from one end of the pool to the other:

  1. IM group threw on suits and went 3-4 150’s OTB, varying from all 1 stroke to 1 IM, 1 all back, 1 all breast and 1 all free.
  2. The distance guys suited up and went 8×100 @ 1:30, hold 400 pace.
  3. The more speed oriented workout was 3x (3×50) where you were swimming a broken 100. On the first 50 you swam 40 fast, and the last 2 you swam 30 fast. The coaches gave times on all 3 efforts and you added them up. Some of the guys put on suits, some did not.

Ex Quaker

Alternate title: “Practice and Pancakes – Our Lord and Savior Dean Farris Performs More Miracles (And Also Some Texas Dudes)”

Vote Up23-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Coleman Hodges

It barely missed the final cut

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
swimcoach

Where’s Mr Schooling?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Coleman Hodges

He is in Singapore training for the summer… As a new pro and huge celebrity, seems like a great decision to me. He can further his training and give back to a community that adores him

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
PsychoDad

Madisyn Cox is badass.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

