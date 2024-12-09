New Hampshire Tops Northeastern For First Time Since 2013 To Remain Undefeated

New Hampshire vs Northeastern
- December 7, 2024
- Durham, N.H.
- SCY (25 yards)
Courtesy: UNH Athletics
The victory was particularly significant, marking UNH’s first triumph over Northeastern since 2013 and extending its perfect start to the season to 5-0. Head coach Josh Willman credited the team’s ability to stay present and maintain intensity throughout the meet as key factors in the milestone win.
“Northeastern is always a challenging meet for us,” Willman said. “We have a healthy rivalry with them, and they always bring out our best. I’m really proud of the team and their determination today. It’s a great sign for the championship season ahead and a great way to cap off the semester!”
UP NEXT:
- The Wildcats will have over a month off from competition, highlighted by a winter training trip in Puerto Rico from Jan. 2-10. UNH will resume action on Jan. 12 at URI.
MEET INFO:
Score: New Hampshire 165, Northeastern 135
Location: Durham, N.H. (Swasey Pool)
Date: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024
Records: UNH 5-0 (1-0 AE), Northeastern 3-2 (0-0 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED:
- Kicking off the meet, the 200-yard medley relay team of graduate student Sydney Stockwell (Hopkinton, N.H.), sophomore Emily Wright (Ventura, Calif.), sophomore Grace Mahon (Orange, Conn.), and junior Audrey Mahoney (Downers Grove, Ill.) claimed first place with a time of 1:46.37. Mahoney stepped up in a big way, powering the team to victory after entering the water in third place.
- Freshman Lydia Hart (Cornwall, ON, Canada) won the 1000 freestyle with her best time of the season, 10:05.80. The performance ranks third on UNH’s all-time performance list for the event and is the fastest 1000 freestyle time in a dual meet (non-championship) in program history. Hart also claimed victory in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 4:56.31.
- Freshman Teagen Jeffers (Bedford, N.H.) earned first place in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 1:54.39.
- Wright took first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.74 and added another victory in the 200 breaststroke (2:22.00), both of which were dual-meet bests.
- Mahon dominated the butterfly events, winning the 100 in 55.52 seconds and the 200 in 2:03.65—both her best in-season dual-meet times.
- Mahoney continued her excellent day, capturing first in the 50 freestyle (23.32 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (51.46).
- Sophomore Grace Blume (Dedham, Mass.) claimed victory in the 1-meter dive with a score of 261.20 and secured second in the 3-meter dive (250.05).
Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics
DURHAM, N.H. — Junior Anna Verlander picked up wins in both Back events, but the Northeastern Huskies women’s swim and dive team (3-2) fell 165-135 to the New Hampshire Wildcats (5-0) Saturday afternoon at Swasey Pool.
- Verlander started with a victory in the 100 Back, touching the wall at 56.60 and winning by over a second. The junior captain followed a first-place finish in the 200 Back, setting a time of 2:02.87 to sweep the Back events.
- On the diving boards, senior Erin Murphy won the 3M Dive after recording a score of 264.40. Junior Jodi Au (238.10) and freshman Madeleine Wong (210.25) also finished third and fifth, respectively.
- Senior captain Hannah Seward continued with a victory in the 200 IM, beating her closest opponent by three seconds and setting a time of 2:06.10.
- Northeastern’s final win came in the 400-Yard Relay, where a team comprised of graduate student Caroline Mahoney, junior Kotoko Blair, senior Emily Cooley, and sophomore May Bradburn championed the event after swimming a 3:30.40 mark.
The Huskies will now head to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, for their training trip from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21. They kick off the new year with the Tate Ramsden Invitational, hosted by Dartmouth, from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18.