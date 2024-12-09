New Hampshire Tops Northeastern For First Time Since 2013 To Remain Undefeated

– The University of New Hampshire swimming and diving team delivered a dominant performance on Saturday, taking first place in 11 of 16 events to defeat Northeastern, 165-135, at Swasey Pool.

The victory was particularly significant, marking UNH’s first triumph over Northeastern since 2013 and extending its perfect start to the season to 5-0. Head coach Josh Willman credited the team’s ability to stay present and maintain intensity throughout the meet as key factors in the milestone win.

“Northeastern is always a challenging meet for us,” Willman said. “We have a healthy rivalry with them, and they always bring out our best. I’m really proud of the team and their determination today. It’s a great sign for the championship season ahead and a great way to cap off the semester!”

UP NEXT:

The Wildcats will have over a month off from competition, highlighted by a winter training trip in Puerto Rico from Jan. 2-10. UNH will resume action on Jan. 12 at URI.

MEET INFO:

Score: New Hampshire 165, Northeastern 135

Location: Durham, N.H. (Swasey Pool)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Records: UNH 5-0 (1-0 AE), Northeastern 3-2 (0-0 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED: