NCAA Record Holder Destin Lasco Returning To Cal For COVID Fifth Year

4x individual NCAA Champion Destin Lasco will return to Cal for his COVID-19 fifth year, he confirmed to SwimSwam.

Lasco has been a huge part of Cal’s success over the last four years. Coming out of high school as the #5 ranked recruit in the class of 2020, Lasco swept the backstroke events at the 2021 Pac-12 Championships.

He went on to make three finals at 2021 NCAAs, finishing 2nd in the 200 back (1:35.99), 3rd in the 100 back (44.49), and 3rd in the 200 IM (1:40.01). He scored 49 individual points and swam on three relays to help Cal to a 2nd place finish.

As a sophomore, he defended his Pac-12 title in the 200 backstroke and went on to win his first individual NCAA title in the event as well, touching in a 1:37.71. He also was 2nd in the 200 IM and 4th in the 100 back to score a total of 52 individual points, the most on the team. Cal captured the 2022 NCAA title finishing about 50 points ahead of Texas.

Lasco won the 100 and 200 back titles at 2023 Pac-12s and defended his title at the NCAA level in the 200 back swimming a 1:35.87. He also was 2nd in the 200 IM and 3rd in the 100 back to score 53 individual points leading Cal to another NCAA team title.

Last summer, Lasco represented the US at the 2023 World Championships, swimming the 200 backstroke after finishing 2nd in the event alongside Ryan Murphy at 2023 Summer Nationals.

With momentum going into his senior year, Lasco won the 200 IM at NCAAs and set a new NCAA record during his win in the 200 backstroke as he touched in a 1:35.37. He also was 5th in the 100 back. He scored 54 individual points as Cal finished 2nd as a team.