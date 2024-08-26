NCAA Champion Youssef Ramadan Returning To Virginia Tech For 5th Year

2023 NCAA Champion Youssef Ramadan has confirmed he will be returning to Virginia Tech for his COVID-19 fifth year.

Ramadan arrived from Egypt as a freshman and made an instant impact for the Hokies. He swam to an ACC title in the 100 fly in 2021 and went on to qualify for 2021 NCAAs. He did not swim the 100 fly at 2021 NCAAs but made the ‘A’ final in the 50 free as he was 8th. He also was 10th in the 100 free to score a total of 18 individual points as Virginia Tech finished 11th as a team.

As a sophomore, he won ACC titles in the 100 free and 100 fly. He went on to make two NCAA ‘A’ finals, finishing 3rd in the 100 fly and 7th in the 50 free. He scored 33.5 individual points as Virginia Tech was 11th as a team.

He captured his first individual NCAA title as a junior, swimming to a 43.15 in the 100 fly. He also was 5th in the 50 free (18.82) and 8th in the 100 free (41.61). His 45 individual points led the team to a 9th place finish.

This past season, he returned to the ‘A’ final of the 100 fly and finished 4th in a 43.95. He also was 9th in the 100 free and 11th in the 50 free to score a total of 32 individual points. He led Virginia Tech to a 9th place finish once again.

His return is key as he also was a member of four relays for the team at 2024 NCAAs, all four scored and three finished in the top 8. The team only had two other individual scorers, Carles Coll Marti and AJ Pouch. Pouch has notably graduated after using his fifth year this past season.