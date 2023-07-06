NCAA Programs With The Most Athletes On The 2023 US World Championships Team

The US World Trials finished up this past Saturday night in Indianapolis. On Saturday night, the official US Worlds roster was named.

A total of 52 athletes will represent Team USA in the pool and open water. 22 women qualified for pool events with the addition of one open water swimmer. On the men’s side, there are 26 men in the pool and three in open water.

At the 2020 Olympics, Georgia led the way with seven swimmers on the roster for Tokyo. Last year, Florida led the way with six athletes heading to 2022 Worlds in Budapest.

This year, Texas leads the way with seven total athletes. Notably, they come in the form of alum, current athletes, as well as future commits. Texas is home to Erin Gemmell, Jillian Cox, and Lydia Jacoby on the women’s side. On the men’s side, Carson Foster, Luke Hobson, Drew Kibler, and David Johnston have competed for Texas.

Sitting behind Texas is Virginia which has been home to Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass, Maxine Parker, Leah Smith, and Matt King. Cal and Florida have both been home to five athletes each that will be on the roster this summer.

Interestingly, a total of four athletes on the roster for this summer’s Worlds have not committed to a school yet. That list includes Alex Shackell, Claire Weinstein, Katie Grimes, and Thomas Heilman.

Note: The tally below consists of former, current, and future athletes at their respective university. Some of the athletes tallied have not stepped foot on campus yet but have already committed to the school in some form. In addition, some swimmers may have not competed for a full four years at the school, but for the sake of this tally, their most recent school was considered.

School, Number of Athletes from that School

Texas 7 Virginia 6 Cal 5 Florida 5 Uncommitted 4 Stanford 4 Indiana 4 NC State 4 Georgia 3 Arizona State 2 Ohio State 2 Texas A&M 2 Tennessee 1 Penn 1 Alabama 1 Notre Dame 1 Total Athletes 52

Athletes and College

Uncommitted Athletes are denoted with a “-‘ under college