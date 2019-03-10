NCAA Athletes Clash with Age Groupers on Day 3 of Columbia Sectionals

2019 COLUMBIA, MISSOURI, SECTIONALS

March 7th-10th, 2019

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

25y (Short Course Yards)

Results on Meet Mobile, “2019 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”, or search “Columbia”

The third night of the 2019 Speedo Sectionas in Columbia, MO featured six individual events across a wide range of strokes and distances, as well as the 400 medley relay. Many top tier NCAA athletes were challenged by the generation’s elite age groupers – and, of course, the reverse proved true in other cases.

Parkway put considerable distance from the rest of the field in the boys team standings, while the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team continue to lead on the girls side.

Boys Meet

Alex Walton, a senior out of the University of Missouri, cleared the field in the men’s 200 IM by over four seconds. His time of 1:44.43 is just around the 1:44.36 he swam to place 7th at SEC’s, though he was under 1:44 in the morning.

Walton’s teammate, freshman Jack Dubois, picked up another win for Mizzou by claiming the 500 in a time of 4:17.02, ten seconds ahead of second place.

15 year old Aiden Hayes from Sooner, who won the 100 fly last night in a blistering 46.6, doubled up in wins on night 3 in both the 50 free and the 100 back.

In the 50 free, Hayes was the only competitor to dip below 20, touching the wall at 19.73. That time ranks #9 all-time in the 15-16 age group, notably ahead of American record holder Caeleb Dressel.

Hayes followed up that performance with another win in the 100 back, clocking a 47.48 to out-touch Rockwood Swim Club’s Jack Dolan, who is #3 on our list of the top boys in the high school class of 2019, at 47.70. Dolan capped off tonight with a victory of his own in the 50 fly, posting a time of 21.61.

A total of three swimmers cracked the 2:00 barrier in the 200 breast. The trio was lead by 15 year old Luke Barr of Sarpy County Swim Club, who stopped the clock at 1:59.18. Empire’s Daniel Worth touched next at 1:59.21, followed by Missouri’s Dane Florea with his 1:59.87.

Sooner ended the night with a victory in the 400 medley relay, lead off by Aiden Hayes in 47.42 – solidifying him as the 18th fastest 15-16 year old in history in the event – and followed up by Caleb Sullivan (58.52), Daniel Wilson (49.03) and Jonathan Tang (45.50) for a final time of 3:20.47.

Top 5 Teams:

Parkway Swim Club – 632.5 Empire KC Swim Club – 518 Kansas City Blazers – 417 American Energy Swim Club – 401 Sooner Swim Club – 377

Girls Meet

15 year old Kate McCarville kept her phenomenal meet rolling with another victory in the 200 IM, registering a time of 2:00.51. McCarville would later on take the runner-up seat to recent Auburn graduate Zoe Thatcher in the 500, 4:52.69 to Thatcher’s 4:51.21.

The 50 free came down to a nail-biter between DART’s Isabella Cothern and FAST’s Reagen Cathcart – the two finished at the wall in times of 23.08 and 23.15, respectively.

After winning the 100 breast last night, American Energy’s Hanna Newby took a commanding victory in the 200 breast -recording a 2:11.84 – and was well over three seconds ahead of the competition.

GOAL’s Isabella Pantano notched a solid win in the 100 back, swimming a 54.65 to out-pace Empire’s 15 year old Abigail Karl, who reached the wall at 54.86. No one else in the field broke 55.

Representing the Rec-Plex sharks, 17 year old Autumn Looney clinched the win in the 50 fly, beating out Rockwood’s Emily O’Connell’s 24.89 with her 24.87.

Springfield Aquatics closed the session with a new meet record in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:44.01, achieved by teammates Maggie Moore (57.19), Aubree Brouwer (1:01.25), Kate McCarville (54.35) and Casaundra Moses (51.22).

Top 5 Teams: