Regan Smith Pops 1:48.6 in Prelims of 200 Back

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARY, NC

March 7-10, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Raleigh, NC

SCY Format

Live Results

17-year old Riptide swimmer Regan Smith swam a 1:48.67 in prelims of the women’s 200 backstroke on Sunday morning at the Cary, North Carolina Sectionals. Unlike her prelims swim in the 100 back earlier in the meet, however, this one is not actually a record: she swam 1:48.30 at the Akron Sectionals a year ago.

Missy Franklin retains the 17-18 National Age Group Record in this event at 1:48.42, while Smith’s 1:48.30 from March of 2018 (when she was still only 16) remains the fastest-ever time by an American junior.

Comparative Splits

SMITH SMITH Sunday AM Swim 15-16 Record 25.85 25.67 27.36 27.10 27.80 27.69 27.66 27.84 1:48.67 1:48.30

She’ll need to be out a little faster to take out her old record in finals.

Smith’s swim obliterated the old Sectionals Record of 1:55.33 that was set in 2017.