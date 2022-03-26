Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NC State’s Eric Knowles Wins 2022 Elite 90 Award

NC State 5th year Eric Knowles was named the 2022 Elite 90 Award winner for NCAA Men’s Division I Swimming & Diving. Knowles has a 4.0 cumulative GPA studying Materials Science. As a graduate student, he would have the tie-breaker on credits completed over any other 4.0 GPAs in attendance.

The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among their peers. The Elite 90 Award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s 90 championships.

Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above academically who have participated in a sport for at least two years with their school. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.

In the pool, Knowles is a two-time ACC Champion, winning the 500 free individually in 2019 and swimming on NC State’s winning 800 free relay in 2021. He also has 6 All-America awards, swimming on NC State’s 800 free relays in 2020 and 2021, and earning individual All-America awards in the 500 free in 2020, 1650 free in 2019 and 2020, and 400 IM in 2020.

At this week’s meet, he finished 33rd in the 500 free in 4:17.77, 26th in the 400 IM in 3:45.21, and 19th in the 1650 free in 14:56.86.

All-Time Winners, Elite 90 Award, NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving

Year Award Name Division School Conference Sport Major GPA
2010 Elite 90 Elliott, Andrew 1 The Ohio State University Big Ten Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Finance 4.00
2011 Elite 90 Farra, Justin 1 The Ohio State University Big Ten Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Political Science and Economics 3.874
2012 Elite 90 Sterling, Brent 1 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Biological Sciences 3.98
2013 Elite 90 Sterling, Brent 1 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Biological Sciences 3.98
2014 Elite 90 Stewart, Tynan 1 University of Georgia Southeastern Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving English 4.00
2015 Elite 90 Stewart, Tynan 1 University of Georgia Southeastern Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving English and Cognitive Science 4.00
2016 Elite 90 Lile, Nathan 1 Gardner-Webb University Big South Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Computer Science 4.00
2017 Elite 90 Ransford, Patrick 1 University of Michigan Big Ten Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Mechanical Engineering 4.00
2018 Elite 90 Ransford, Patrick 1 University of Michigan Big Ten Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Mechanical engineering 4.00
2019 Elite 90 Reilman, Joey 1 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Industrial Engineering 3.94
2021 Elite 90 Oh, Micah 1 U.S. Naval Academy Patriot League Men’s Swimming and Diving Applied Math 4.00
2022 Elite 90 Knowles, Eric 1 NC State University Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Materials Science 4.00

0
