Cal Recruit Roman Jones, 16, Posts 46.24 100 BK – #5 All-Time 15-16 Boys

2022 Speedo Sectionals – Ithaca
- March 24-27, 2022
- Ithaca College, Athletics and Event Center, Ithaca, NY
- SCY (25 yards)
- Psych Sheet
- Results on MeetMobile “2022 EZ North Speedo Short Course Sectionals”
Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club 16-year-old Roman Jones popped a new personal best of 46.24 in a time trial this afternoon at the Speedo Sectionals meet in Ithaca. The swim came after swimming the event in a tough double last night. He swam the 100 fly and 100 back back-to-back in finals last night, clocking a new personal best of 46.30 in the 100 fly, but swimming a 52.50 in the 100 back after.
A Cal recruit, Jones’ 100 back now ties him for #5 all-time in the 15-16 boys age group. He was previously ranked #12 with his previous top time of 46.91 that was swum earlier this month. Here is the updated all-time top 5 in the 15-16 boys SCY 100 back:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|45.60
|Anthony Grimm
|2019 NCSA Spring Championship
|2
|45.66
|Luca Urlando
|2018 Winter Junior Nats – West
|3
|45.93
|Destin Lasco
|2018 MA YY Middle Atlantic SC Senior Championship
|4
|46.06
|Jack Abrams
|5
|46.24
|Roman Jones
|2022 Speedo Sectionals – Ithaca
|5
|46.24
|Brendan Burns
|2018 NC AP YMCA SCY Nationals
Additionally, Jones’ 46.30 100 fly from yesterday puts him 7th all-time in the 15-16 age group. We’ll keep an eye on him later in tonight’s finals session as well, as he swam a personal best of 20.43 in the 50 free this morning. It’s also worth mentioning that Jones posted a very speedy 20.72 fly split on JFAC’s 200 medley relay on Friday night.
Good for him but dean is retiring😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥