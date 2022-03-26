Cal Recruit Roman Jones, 16, Posts 46.24 100 BK – #5 All-Time 15-16 Boys

2022 Speedo Sectionals – Ithaca

March 24-27, 2022

Ithaca College, Athletics and Event Center, Ithaca, NY

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022 EZ North Speedo Short Course Sectionals”

Jersey Flyers Aquatic Club 16-year-old Roman Jones popped a new personal best of 46.24 in a time trial this afternoon at the Speedo Sectionals meet in Ithaca. The swim came after swimming the event in a tough double last night. He swam the 100 fly and 100 back back-to-back in finals last night, clocking a new personal best of 46.30 in the 100 fly, but swimming a 52.50 in the 100 back after.

A Cal recruit, Jones’ 100 back now ties him for #5 all-time in the 15-16 boys age group. He was previously ranked #12 with his previous top time of 46.91 that was swum earlier this month. Here is the updated all-time top 5 in the 15-16 boys SCY 100 back:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 45.60 Anthony Grimm 2019 NCSA Spring Championship 2 45.66 Luca Urlando 2018 Winter Junior Nats – West 3 45.93 Destin Lasco 2018 MA YY Middle Atlantic SC Senior Championship 4 46.06 Jack Abrams 5 46.24 Roman Jones 2022 Speedo Sectionals – Ithaca 5 46.24 Brendan Burns 2018 NC AP YMCA SCY Nationals

Additionally, Jones’ 46.30 100 fly from yesterday puts him 7th all-time in the 15-16 age group. We’ll keep an eye on him later in tonight’s finals session as well, as he swam a personal best of 20.43 in the 50 free this morning. It’s also worth mentioning that Jones posted a very speedy 20.72 fly split on JFAC’s 200 medley relay on Friday night.