NYU Gains Verbal Commitments from Nathan Phillips and Will Fuchs

Summer Juniors qualifier Nathan Phillips has verbally committed to New York University (NYU) for the fall of 2022.

“I am beyond proud and excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at New York University! Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates who have supported me along the way. Go Violets!”

Phillips is a current senior at the Western Reserve Academy in Ohio where he achieved USA Swimming Scholastic All-American honors. He competes for the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins. He recently swam a lifetime best 100 back time to place 5th at the Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championships in February.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.29

50 free – 21.01

100 back – 50.41

100 free – 46.31

He has a Summer Juniors qualifying time in the 50 free.

Phillips has University Athletic Association (UAA) conference finalist potential in three events; his lifetime best times would have placed him 16th in the 50 free, 10th in 100 back, and 20th in 100 free at the 2022 UAA Championships.

He also has significant relay potential for the Violets. His best 50 back time is faster than the lead-off split freshman Jaeden Yburan posted on the 200 medley relay that placed 6th (23.43). Yburan also split a 49.70 lead-off leg on NYU’s 400 medley relay that placed 5th.

NYU also gained a verbal commitment from Commonwealth Swimming’s Will Fuchs, an Israeli Nationals ‘A’ finalist in 2019.

“Drawn to the academic rigor, the up and coming team, and coach Trevor Miele’s determination to winning an NCAA championships.”

Fuchs is a current senior at Newton South High School in Massachusetts and he posted a lifetime best 400 IM time at Winter Juniors in December to place 57th.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:50.27

1650 free – 16:05.13

400 IM – 4:02.58

Fuchs is a Futures qualifier in these events alongside the 200 IM.

Fuchs also has UAA Conference finalist potential; his lifetime best times would have placed 12th in the 1650 free and the 200 back, and 19th in the 400 IM at the 2022 UAA Championships.

Fuchs is joining strong training groups at NYU; Yburan placed 5th in the 200 back and 8th in the 400 IM while junior Thomas Pritchard won the 1650.

Freshman Ajay Watanakun leads the sprint freestyle squad that Phillips will be entering; he placed 4th in 100 free, while freshman Ethan Zheng, who placed 11th in 100 back, leads the sprint backstrokers.

Phillips and Fuchs join Hugh Chang, Marko Todorovic, Justin Jacob, Stuart Zhu, and Matthew Chang in NYU’s class of 2026 verbal commitments.

NYU is coming off a 4th place finish at the 2022 UAA Conference Championships under head coach Trevor Miele.

