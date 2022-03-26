French Open Water Swimmer Aurélie Muller Ready For Budapest

31-year-old Aurélie Muller of France has already qualified for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest, but the open water swimmer was not one to rest on her laurels.

Contesting the LEN Cup in Eilat, Isreal, Muller took 2nd place in the women’s 5k open water race, finishing just over a second behind winner Caroline Jouisse, also of France.

Since September of 2021, Muller has been training in Sarreguemines under coach Gilles Cattani, which is an environment in which the 31-year-old says she thrives.

“In April 2021, I spent a month in Font-Romeu with Magali (Mérino) before returning home to Sarreguemines. There, I trained for two weeks with Gilles (Cattani). We [Gilles and I] knew each other, but we had never worked together.