Nadadores Hispanos Se Unen Al Duelo Por La Muerte De George Floyd

I could never imagine what it would be like to live each day fearing that my mother or anyone in my family might not come back home just because of the color of their skin. I can’t believe that we are in the 21st century and yet, there are so many people as ignorant as people were during the time of slavery. Racism is not “inside” of us, it is taught. It was time to end it a while ago… but it’s better late than never. #blacklivesmatter