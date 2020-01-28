Mumbai Me Jald Khulenge 7 New Swimming Pool

Mumbai Mein Rahne Wale Un Logon Ke Liye Jo Ki Swimming Se Bahot Jyada Lagaav Rakhte Hai Ya Wo Swimming Enthusiasts Hai, Aise Sabhi Logo Ke Liye Ek Bahot Hi Acchi News Hai. Mumbai Ke Urban Development Department (UD) Ne Mumbai City Ko 7 Naye Swimming Pools Bana Kar Dene Ka Decide Kiya Hai. Aaiye Aapko Batate Hai Ki Aakhir Ye Naye Swimming Pools Kaha Par Located Honge. Ye Naye Swimming Pools Honge Worli Mein, Andheri (East), Andheri (West), Malad (West), Goregaon, Dahisar Aur Govandi Mein Banenge Ye New Swimming Pools.
Currently, 10 Swimming Pools Hai Abhi Mumbai Mein, In New Swimming Pools Ke Add Ho Jaane Ke Baad Fitness Se Kaafi Lagaav Rakhne Wale Logo Ko Appreciate Karne Ka Aur Mauka Mil Jayega.
Hum Ye Already Jaante Hai Ki “Swimming Sabse Best Exercise Hai”, Aur Public Swimming Pool Banne Se Logo Ke Liye Pools Access Karna Aur Bhi Easy Ho Jayega.
UD Department Ne Yah Bhi Plan Kiya Hai Ki Wo Breach Candy Ke Proposed Recreation Ground Ko Swimming Pool Se Replace Karenge. Pool Ke Location Ki Details Ke Saath Aura Age Ke Plans Jaldi Hi Diye Jayenge. Toh Is Par Nazar Rakhiyega.
Is Project Ko Finalized Hone Ke Liye 6 Years Ka Time Lag Gaya, Ye Toh Bhi Kai Proposed Pending Plan Se Toh Kam Time Liya. In Pools Ke Inclusion Ke Baad Mumbai Ke Paas Fit Rahne Ke Liye Jyada Access Ho Sakegi. Aur Young Kids Is Sport Ko Sikhne Ke Liye Easy Hoga. Is Move Se Logo Mein Aquatic Sports Ke Liye Bhi Interest Aayega. – TOI
