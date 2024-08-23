Mount Saint Mary Gains NC 4A Eastern Regional Finalist Abby Forbes (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abby Forbes, a 4A Eastern Regionals finalist from North Carolina, is headed to Maryland this fall to continue her academic and swimming career at Mount Saint Mary’s University. She attended New Hanover High School and trains with Northside Elite Aquatics.

“I’m extremely proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Mount Saint Mary’s University. I’d like to thank all of my friends, family, and coaches who have supported me throughout this lengthy process, and a big thank you to the coaching staff at The Mount for giving me this opportunity. Can’t wait for the next 4 🏔💙🤍 #GOMOUNT”

As a freshman, Forbes became a two-time finalist at the 2021 NCHSAA 3A East Regionals Championship (SCY), where she placed 2nd in the 100 fly (1:00.74) and 5th in the 500 free (5:28.36). Both times were personal bests, and she held the top times for New Hanover High School in both events throughout her freshman, sophomore, and junior years.

In 2022, she became a champion in the 500 free at the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference Championship (SCY) with a time of 5:26.27 and ranked 2nd overall in the 100 fly (1:01.11). The 2nd place finisher in the 500 free, Jules Vidal from Emsley A. Laney High School, finished with a time of 5:40.64.

At the 2023 NC HS MidEastern Conference Championships (SCY), Forbes was a two-time finalist, placing 2nd in the 500 free (5:21.34) and 3rd in the 100 fly (1:00.28). She was also a finalist at the NCHSAA 4A Eastern Regionals that year, where she earned a personal best in the 100 fly (58.74), placing 6th overall.

This year, she was a two-time finalist at the Mideastern 3A/4A (MEC) Conference Championship (SCY), securing 3rd place in both the 200 free with a time of 2:00.30 and the 100 fly with a time of 1:01.42.

Top SCY Times

500 Free – 5:20.80

1000 Free – 11:05.32

1650 Free – 18:35.13

100 Fly – 58.45

200 Fly – 2:07.92

400 IM – 4:49.58

Last season at Mount Saint Mary’s, Forbes would have ranked 1st in the 1000 free, 1650 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She would also have ranked 3rd in the 500 free and 100 fly. Her fastest times in the 1000 free, 1650 free, and 200 fly would place her in the program’s top 10 of all time, with her 200 fly time ranking the highest at 4th.

The women’s team placed 5th overall at the MAAC Championship, improving from their 8th place finish the previous season. Forbes’ best 200 fly time would have qualified her for the ‘A’ final in the event. Between the men’s and women’s teams, Mount Saint Mary’s set ten new school records at the Championship.

Forbes will join Michaela Hickok and Meg Price in Mount Saint Mary’s recruiting class of 2024. Both Hickok and Price could also help strengthen the distance group, with Price holding times of 5:23.77 in the 500 free and 11:04.27 in the 1000 free, and Hickok posting times of 5:18.88 in the 500 free and 10:45.28 in the 1000 free.

