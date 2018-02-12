Mizzou Swimming & Diving Release SEC Champs Hype Video

Release Courtesy of Mizzou Swimming and Diving.

As the video makes abundantly clear, Mizzou swimming is ready for SEC Championships. A year after losing several star swimmers, the Tigers have gotten a lot of fast swimming from a lot of new faces as well as a few old ones.

Senior captain and multiple time All-American Sharli Brady thinks this year’s championship feels different.

“We have a lot more freshman than we did last year,” she said. “We have a younger team atmosphere and that brings a refreshing energy. We’re ready.”

One of those freshman is mid-distance freestyler Grant Reed . In his first year at Missouri, Reed has impressed his coaches and teammates with his work ethic and impenetrable optimism. Going into his first full college taper, he seems poised for a breakout swim.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous, but with that being said, I am also confident I’m about to have a great meet,” he said.

Reed will get his first swim Wednesday night in the 800 free relay, an event that will set the tone for the rest of the meet.

The Tigers are expecting their depth and training to be the foundation of a successful meet at their final stop before NCAA championships. University of Missouri Coach Jack Brown is optimistic about the coming week.

“We’re in a really good spot and we’re healthy for the first time in a long time,” he said. “Even though we have people in different places in terms of rest, I think we’ll have a really successful meet and swim really fast.”

Video Courtesy of Emily Eaton, Graduate Assistant.